Frankenstein Junior

It's amazing what you can learn on the Internet. I didn't know, I just didn't know, who knew? Are ya sitting down? This might come as a shock to you but, all of the world's telescopes are controlled by"you'd never guess. It's the Vatican! I know, who knew? I asked, "How do they do this?" It was explained, through laws, intimidation and bribery. It then occurred to me"how absurd was I willing to let this conversation become? Was I going to invest the time trying to talk someone down that the Vatican doesn't control all the earth's telescopes. I was in this far"I asked, "Why do they do this?" I felt like such a fool"to hide the truth! I asked, "What is the truth?" We don't know"they're hiding it!

In the pre-internet stone-age, I probably could have lived a good long life and would never have had such a conversation. The absurd becomes commonplace, each absurdity buried by the absurdity which follows. The Covington High School kids. Now I'm gonna tell on myself here, so bear witness. At fifteen, I was the kid you most wanted to smack. Fifteen-year-old Dave out of town"? Go ahead ask him, Dave will do it! So, when I see a fifteen-year-old sh*t kid, I see a fifteen-year-old sh*t kid. It is his age and his privilege, and that's not the kid's fault any more than a dog raised in a basement. He is only the product not the cause.

I was once driving home and two small children around age six or so were playing not far from the curb. As I approached, I saw the little boy had a rock in his hand the size of a baseball rear back. I slammed on the brakes as the mother came rushing out shouting "What happened?" The kid looked up shyly saying, "Nothing," quickly ditching the rock. I said, "Your kid had a rock and was going to hit my car." I'll stop here before going any further. Either a forty-year-old man with no connection to you suddenly slammed on his brakes in front of your house and yells at your kids left all alone in the yard or your kid was about to throw a rock. The facts speak for themselves.

Now they've dressed him up in a nice little Eddie Haskell sweater and combed up little sweet ums hair. "I'm very sorry I, (insert here) broke your window, hit your car, set your house on fire." I'm sorry for the kid, most of us throw a clunker in our teens and this kid threw the mother of all clunkers! He's that kid you knew in high school, who really screwed up bad. But unlike you and I we don't have a P.R. firm trying to bring out the best little Eddie Haskell in all of us.

The President wants to get involved, the President, and wants little sweet ums and all his rowdy friends to come on over to the White House. Where they'll be treated to the best drive-through banquet five hundred dollars can buy. This isn't an issue for a President. This is insane, the Vatican is controlling all of the world's telescopes crazy. Let the facts speak for themselves, a seventy plus year old Native American man obtained a permit to hold a demonstration for the purpose of confronting a white privileged youth from a private all male Catholic school or the kid was being a jerk.

Why does the President want to get involved? Has he mastered his office so well he can clear his calendar for this? This? What does this say about our national dialog? How far we've been degraded by this buffoon to find ourselves fighting about an absurdity. The game show President" and it can all be yours"If the price is right! Thank you for playing, you'll receive a lovely parting gift of Rice a Roni, the San Francisco treat!

Obviously, even without Robert Mueller and without the FBI or Pee Pee tapes, something is bad wrong here. Our government is shut down, the American people are suffering because the boy king Pharaoh Tutincompetent has had a major temper tantrum. Spin it, whitewash it or put barbeque sauce on it, the President had majorities for two years and was silent as the Sphinx. Now, after having his ego bruised, he's going to pout the way privileged children who went to private school who've never learned no behave. Go lift weights at Timmy's or go pound brewskis with Squi. The government of The United States of America is shut down because of a mad King. Jesus Christ, you have to look twice to make sure it isn't Alec Baldwin!

There is no either or here, this guy is nuts. A lunatic playing with a pistol and playing with our lives on a unicycle, bumbling along and the only question is the scene of the accident. You know what else I learned on the Internet? Trade wars were easy to win and so far, I see a lot of victims with no victories. I see Republicans aping Alfred E. Newman, with "What me worry?" logic and Democrats with blood in the water eyes.

Hamberders and covfefe it's all a laugh, but this guy is the President of the United States and its scary as hell. If the kid is smart, he will ignore the White House invitation otherwise"he is doomed. The ultimate Trumpanzee, the Joey Buttafuoco of our time dancing in the Trump store front window. Maybe this event could transform the kid into a decent human being. Twenty years and a few of life's good swift kicks will help. The kid is the product of a bad environment, he's obnoxious because he doesn't respect others. He's a bully who wants to impress his friends by pulling a stunt. He is insensitive to the damage and hurt he may cause. And when he does something so heinous and reprehensible and is called out on it, immediately points fingers to placing the blame on someone else. Trying to make us think we can't believe what our own eyes see because things are not as they appear. This kid is a young Donald Trump, Frankenstein Junior.