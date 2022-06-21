 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

France views terrorists in Paris as enemies, but allies in Syria

On June 10, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) in Paris asked for sentences ranging from five years to life imprisonment for 20 defendants in the trial for the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris, which took the lives of 130 people and injured more than 350. In the course of the trial, it was proven that the defendants were following Radical Islam, or were influenced by the political ideology.

On January 7, 2015, a deadly assault took place at the office of a magazine, Charlie Hebdo. A pair of terrorists following Radical Islam armed with assault rifles burst into the office and murdered 11 people. Over the next 48 hours, six more people were killed in the attacks in Paris and the surrounding area.

The November 13 attack was claimed by Al Qaeda, but the attacker had pledged his allegiance to ISIS. France had been targeting ISIS positions in Iraq since September 2014. Following the horrific attacks in Paris, French President Francois Hollande pledged more than $850 million to fund counterterrorism schemes.

On August 19, 2014, President Hollande confirmed in an interview with the French media Le Monde that France had been directly supplying arms to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in their role in the US-NATO attack on Syria for regime change. France had provided weapons including 12.7-mm machine guns, rocket launchers, body armor, and communications equipment.

French intelligence officers were present in Syria, in areas then controlled by the FSA and their Al Qaeda and ISIS partners.

According to the Qatari official, Hamad bin Jassim, the US-NATO attack on Syria, using Radical Islamic terrorists as foot soldiers, was coordinated by the US CIA office in Southern Turkey, and all the money and weapons sent to the terrorists were coordinated through the Americans. In 2017, President Donald Trump shut down the CIA operation in Turkey. Since then, the conflict in Syria has turned into a stalemate, with only Idlib under the control of Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorists, with weapons, funding, and protections provided to them by President Erdogan of Turkey, and food and humanitarian supplies provided to the terrorists, their families, supporters, and civilians held as human shields, by the United Nations World Food Programme.

According to Le Monde, France's leftist party, New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA), has supported the US-NATO attack on Syria for regime change, and the Socialist Party in France, (PS), has stood on a foreign policy platform that supports the FSA and their Al Qaeda and ISIS allies as "freedom fighters" in a democratic revolution. The NPA issued a resolution in September 2013 in support of the continued supply of weapons to the terrorists in Syria, who were murdering, raping, maiming, and kidnapping unarmed civilians daily.

In September 2013, NPA spokesman Olivier Besancenot called on Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius to give weapons to the armed terrorists in Syria. He advised the government not to heed the advice of others who cautioned that the weapons might end up in the hands of terrorists who could harm France or French interests.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
