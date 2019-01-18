 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

France's Yellow Vests: Their Program Should Be Our Program

By Mike Rivage-Seul

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/18/19

Author 47372
(Image by neweconomy.net)

As I reported recently, I spent my Christmas vacation tracking down and studying France's "Yellow Vest" movement. In December, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman did something similar. However, as expressed in his piece, "The End of Europe," his conclusions mirror old threadbare thinking about social transformation. Most tellingly, while honoring the voices of the Yellow Vests as grassroots activists, Friedman's responses exclude the very democratic input the Yellow Vests demand. Instead, he looks to government and business leaders to save what he termed "the idea of Europe."

My own conclusions are the reverse. I see the Yellow Vests as advocating a democratically radical, comprehensive and bottom-up approach to what distresses our world. In fact, the issues and demands of the Yellow Vests suggest proven reforms that are clearly feasible, since they've worked in the past. The economic and political restructurings implicit in their working-class demands could save our planet and create the other world that all progressives sense is possible. Consciously or unconsciously, the Yellow vests propose a program worthy of support by us all.

Friedman & the Yellow Vests

According to Friedman, France represents the last barrier against the disintegration of Europe itself. Across the European Union (EU), England is committing collective suicide (because of Brexit), Germany is turning inward, and Italy (along with Greece) is in full rebellion against EU austerity measures. Meanwhile, the United States incipient withdrawal from the world increasingly leaves the continent without its traditional life insurance policy against "predatory threats from the East." That insurance is needed now more than ever in a world where Russia is again asserting its power, and where China promises to become the center of the world.

However, Friedman says, the Yellow Vest Movement reveals that France itself is in danger of disintegration. The movement has arisen because the country's working poor and anxious middle class have not benefitted from the liberal order of political-economy characterized by globalization, technological development, and mass migration of workers from the former Soviet Union and from France's colonial empire. In the face of such developments, the poor have been completely marginalized, while robotics, artificial intelligence, outsourcing and competition from Chinese imports have made it increasingly difficult for middle class wage-earners to sustain accustomed life styles.

For France, all of this has been complicated by the ineptitude of its president Emmanuel Macron. On Friedman's analysis, Macron has done the right things, but in an arrogant top-down, "let them eat cake" manner. The right things have included giving tax breaks to the rich, while imposing austerity (and job re-training programs) on workers. Austerity has meant raising taxes on diesel fuel, reducing pensions, and making it easier for employers to fire their workers.

In other words, Friedman approves of the very policies that have given rise to the "Yellow Vests" in the first place. For him, it's just that austerity's necessarily bitter pill wasn't administered with the proper bedside manner.

And, according to the New York Times columnist, there is no apparent alternative. In the face of globalization, he holds that old solutions (simply cutting or raising taxes) cannot work. Instead, he vaguely calls for cities and local leaders to become "more nimble." In his words, that means forming coalitions of business leaders, educators, and small entrepreneurs who can compete locally, regionally, nationally and globally.

That's it. That's Friedman's analysis and solution.

Entirely absent from his considerations is any mention of "Yellow Vests" (i.e. working class) involvement in the solutions he finds so elusive. That is, Friedman's own approach, like that of Macron is entirely top-down. Like Macron he seems tone deaf to the "Yellow Vest" demand for inclusion in decision-making processes.

Necessary Changes in Consciousness

But what would such inclusion entail?

It would first of all necessitate changes in the very consciousness exhibited in the Friedman piece. These changes would include recognition of:

  • The Fundamental Failure of Capitalism: Friedman begins his article by celebrating capitalism. He writes "Ever since World War II, the liberal global order. . . has spread more freedom and prosperity around the world than at any other time in history. . ." Granted, such triumphalism might have been defensible (for those ignoring, for example, U.S. interventions in the Global South) before the dawn of the climate and immigration crises. However, today its uncritical hubris is embarrassing as the system's train of destruction stretching back to capitalism's dawning are seen as threatening the very continuation of human life as we know it. We can now see that capitalism has not really been successful. Quite the opposite. Persisting in lionizing the system while ignoring its run-away destruction prevents serious analysts from imagining the fundamental changes necessary to address the system's basic failure. Apparently, it prevented Friedman from doing so.
  • Yellow Vest Criticism of Neo-liberalism: What consciously or unconsciously irks the international working class about neo-liberal globalization is the fact that the reigning economic model accords rights to capital that it steadfastly denies or severely restricts in the case of labor. It grants capital the right to cross borders wherever it will in pursuit of low wages and high profits. Meanwhile, it insists that labor, an equally important element of the capitalist equation, respect borders and/or severe restrictions on its mobility. Evidently, this is because the authors of the system (politicians, corporate boards, and lawyers) realize that freer movement of labor especially from the East or Global South would outrage constituents and consumers within industrialized countries in the developed world. The "Yellow Vests" prove that such outrage has taken hold in France and threatens to spread across the continent as workers from Europe's former colonies extend and appropriate for themselves the logic of "free trade" heretofore acted upon only by capitalists and denied to labor. The immigration crisis is the result.

Necessary Reforms

As noted earlier, the Friedman article throws up its hands in surrender before the changes he describes as perhaps signaling the end of Europe. He writes, "Here is what's really scary, though. I don't think there are national solutions to this problem simply cut taxes or raise taxes in the way there were in the past." So (to repeat) our author is left with the standard neo-liberal policies earlier described trickle-down tax cuts for corporations and austerity for workers implemented by the usual suspects with no mention of worker input.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 43 fans, 234 articles, 775 comments, 3 diaries
  New Content

Top-down reforms like those Friedman suggests are tired and worn-out. They lead nowhere new. Yet the measures that have proven effective in the past are routinely rejected as historically transcended and impractical. Can anyone help me understand why?

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 10:00:02 AM

Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2762 comments
Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:

BRAVO MIKHAIL

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 3:23:22 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 238 articles, 3438 quicklinks, 15289 comments, 180 diaries
  New Content

Friedman is tired and worn out. Don't know that he ever actually came to life. Can't believe I actually paid money to see him once, here in Salt Lake.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 6:56:04 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 43 fans, 234 articles, 775 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Daniel Geery:

How do people like Friedman get to the status they've achieved? They're presented as "thought leaders," but offer nothing new.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 8:36:37 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 238 articles, 3438 quicklinks, 15289 comments, 180 diaries
Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:

$64 million question!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 10:24:35 PM

Tim Bastable

Author 69608

(Member since Aug 5, 2011), 1 articles, 19 comments
  New Content

This is an unbelievably idealistic view of the "Yellow Vests" - I'm an englishman living in france - I can promise you that the yellow vest have no agenda remotely approaching the one laid out in this article. The yellow vest movement stated out as spontaneous outpouring of frustration about ever increasing taxes - a big rise on the price of diesel was the last straw. It attracted huge support but never had any agenda or leadership and is gradually being infiltrated by the far right. In the UK is was adapted by the far right before it ever even became a populist movement.

Meanwhile in France wider public support for the movement has more or less collapsed. When it started most cars in my area carried a yellow vest int eh windscreen - now it's maybe 1 in 25 at best.

This is a leaderless populist uprising - nature abhors a vacuum and generally the right, with their commitment to hierarchy and following orders who have the better chance of seizing the energy - exactly what is happening here

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:06:26 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 43 fans, 234 articles, 775 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Tim Bastable:

Thanks, Tim. But are you saying that immigration does not figure into this movement, or austerity dictated by Brussels and its unelected officials, or robotics and its contribution to unemployment? Would Yellow Vests endorse Friedman's approval of Macron's response and his recommendation of continued trickle-down solutions? I'd say "no." And if "no" is the answer, the program I've suggested with its emphasis on worker-based input seems far more logical, experientially verified, and in line with Yellow Vest demands than what either Friedman or Macron is offering.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:42:31 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 206 comments
Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:

I should probably let Tim respond, but it seems to me that he is just explaining that no one has stepped up to lead, which is what happened with OWS.

FDR said something about it being a fearful thing to be leading and then look behind you and not see anyone following.

The corollary is that if no one tells the parade which why to go, it dissolves into chaos.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:49:23 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 20 fans, 2 articles, 1102 comments
Reply to Tim Bastable:

Exactly. Throughout history, movements have always galvanized around a leader or cadre with vision. It will not work without leadership especially here. I think Gabbard has the cross-demo appeal to be that leader. But she needs to drop out of the democratic party after the debates and take her backers with her. Sanders showed us the path in 2016...he just failed to take it. If Gabbard pulls it off, the movement will form around her.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 10:00:27 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 206 comments
  New Content

What an excellent article offering so much hope. But Tim's criticism needs to be recognized. The Yellow Vests failed much like Occupy Wall Street. No one on the "Left" came forward to support the agenda. Now, we have AOC, Tlaib, and Perry as a very vocal "stake in the ground" to rally votes "to the barricades". Gabbard and Sanders appear to me to be the two Democratic Presidential candidates who will be willing to take up the challenge. It is up to us to provide them the means they need to pursue this economic revolution inside the USA. This does not mean slandering other Democrats (except for maybe Biden ;-) but repeating the message of economic equality over and over again so that voters are not bamboozled by the fear that will be instilled by the Republicans (and many establishment Democrats). However, it is much harder to appeal to reason than fear so perhaps there needs to be a way of turning that fear against the Oligarchy. If I know my history, Hughy Long was pretty good at that.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:44:49 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 43 fans, 234 articles, 775 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to John Zwiebel:

Good comment, John. However, I think it's way too early to say that "the Yellow Vests failed." They're just getting started. And as Richard Wolff has pointed out, their movement is spreading across Europe -- and even to Canada. And, as you point out, the spirit of Occupy is not dead, but is bearing fruit in the ways you point out with the insurgency within the Democratic Party. When the public expresses discontent, there's always a struggle between left and right over appropriation of the sentiment. It's up to progressives both in France and here at home to make sure the right doesn't succeed in the ownership struggle.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:52:23 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 9 quicklinks, 2852 comments
  New Content

Capitalism is working as intended.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 at 12:09:45 AM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 43 fans, 234 articles, 775 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Kenneth Johnson:

I'm afraid you're right about that, Kenneth. And that's the problem, isn't it?

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 at 12:22:01 AM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4927 comments
  New Content

It speaks volumes that someone like Thomas Friedman who has never been right about anything still has a lucrative job spewing nonsense in the "paper of record". Just goes to show that it's more important to regurgitate the ruling narrative ad nauseum than to ferret out the truth.


I think we need to resurrect OWS in a slightly different form in order to be in a position to make demands of those who are profiting from this destructive system.


Due to money in politics, I don't see us voting our way to implementing your very sane program. We need to take power from those who have usurped it. It won't be handed to us via a politician.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 at 1:33:57 AM

