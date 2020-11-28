 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

France backtracks from senate resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Caucasus topographic map-en.svg.
Caucasus topographic map-en.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

France does not recognize the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, despite the earlier approved Senate resolution calling for recognition, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

France does not recognize the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, TASS quoted a statement from the French Foreign Ministry as saying.

The ministry drew attention to the fact that the French Senate had previously adopted a resolution calling on the country's authorities to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. However, during a debate on this topic, Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne recalled the French authorities' position and noted that it does not change.

Our priority today should be to ensure the safe return of persons displaced due to the conflict, says the statement of the French Foreign Ministry.

The French Foreign Ministry also notes that the outcome of the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be dictated unilaterally.

As part of its Minsk Group co-chairmanship, Paris will remain committed to moving forward on all parameters that have yet to be agreed upon after the ceasefire agreement, the French Foreign Ministry said.

NEWS.ru reported that French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday

During the meeting, the Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry presented a note of protest to the Ambassador in connection with the resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 25, the Azerbaijani ministry said in a press statement.

French Senate's Resolution

The decision to adopt the resolution was taken almost unanimously by the French Senate. With only one voted against while 305 senators voted for the adoption of resolution.

The resolution not only contains an appeal to the recognition of the self-declared Republic, it also demands the withdrawal of Azerbaijani military forces from the territories occupied since the outbreak of clashes on September 27.

Today, 16 localities of the Kelbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of Azerbaijan. The remaining localities that come under Baku's control are located in Lachin (52), Martakert (8), Hadrut (29), Shusha (2), Askeran (8) and Martuni (6) regions.

The resolution calls on the French government to condemn the aggression of Azerbaijan with the powerful support of Turkey and to influence the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territories occupied by them during the hostilities from September 27, 2020.

The resolution also calls for an investigation of the war crimes committed in Artsakh, including attacks against civilians and the use of prohibited weapons, to impose sanctions against Turkey.

According to the resolution, France should actively work within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group to ensure the security of the Armenian population and the right to return of displaced citizens, providing large-scale humanitarian aid, as well as contributing to the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 