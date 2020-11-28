France backtracks from senate resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh

France does not recognize the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, despite the earlier approved Senate resolution calling for recognition, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

The ministry drew attention to the fact that the French Senate had previously adopted a resolution calling on the country's authorities to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. However, during a debate on this topic, Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne recalled the French authorities' position and noted that it does not change.

Our priority today should be to ensure the safe return of persons displaced due to the conflict, says the statement of the French Foreign Ministry.

The French Foreign Ministry also notes that the outcome of the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be dictated unilaterally.

As part of its Minsk Group co-chairmanship, Paris will remain committed to moving forward on all parameters that have yet to be agreed upon after the ceasefire agreement, the French Foreign Ministry said.

NEWS.ru reported that French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday

During the meeting, the Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry presented a note of protest to the Ambassador in connection with the resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 25, the Azerbaijani ministry said in a press statement.

French Senate's Resolution



The decision to adopt the resolution was taken almost unanimously by the French Senate. With only one voted against while 305 senators voted for the adoption of resolution.

The resolution not only contains an appeal to the recognition of the self-declared Republic, it also demands the withdrawal of Azerbaijani military forces from the territories occupied since the outbreak of clashes on September 27.

Today, 16 localities of the Kelbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of Azerbaijan. The remaining localities that come under Baku's control are located in Lachin (52), Martakert (8), Hadrut (29), Shusha (2), Askeran (8) and Martuni (6) regions.

The resolution calls on the French government to condemn the aggression of Azerbaijan with the powerful support of Turkey and to influence the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the territories occupied by them during the hostilities from September 27, 2020.



The resolution also calls for an investigation of the war crimes committed in Artsakh, including attacks against civilians and the use of prohibited weapons, to impose sanctions against Turkey.

According to the resolution, France should actively work within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group to ensure the security of the Armenian population and the right to return of displaced citizens, providing large-scale humanitarian aid, as well as contributing to the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage.





