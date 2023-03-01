Are the people watching Fox News getting the news about Fox News' Lies? Of course not.

I watched an entire one-hour Fox segment of the day's news Tuesday noon ("America Reports: Sandra Smith, John Roberts"), to catalog what was being fed to their audience of partisan admirers. I skipped much of the content, listing only each headline.



There were 15 stories in the hour. One did make a very brief reference to Joe Biden's attempt to protect health care, followed immediately by one on the train derailment update, with the following message in the image: "Biden Dodges OH town." There were no fewer than three stories on China and the origin of COVID-19, two on the Murdaugh murder trial, and one on "The Tooth Fairy's financial problems."

They covered the Chicago mayoral election happening that day, including a lengthy mention of the high crime rate in Chicago under Democratic Mayor Lightfoot. They covered the GOP presidential primary field, Nikki Haley (as guest) and her agenda, GOP-led congressional hearings where "not a single Democrat attended," SCOTUS and the legal challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness, the suspicious death of swimmer Jamie Cal, and the new Labor Secretary appointment of Jule Su.

The second hour threatened to be a repeat of all those stories. Nary a word was offered about the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News that has already revealed numerous deliberate lies having been fed to their audience. I did a Google search for "fox news coverage lawsuit dominion," and the only story that touched on the actual answer to the question, what are they saying over on Fox, was a story by the Washington Post, titled, "Fox host Howard Kurtz says he's not allowed to cover Dominion lawsuit." I am shocked, shocked, I say.