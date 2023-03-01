 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Fox "News" and the Dominion defamation lawsuit

By   2 comments
Message Dan Cooper

Fox News
Fox News
(Image by ario_ from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Are the people watching Fox News getting the news about Fox News' Lies? Of course not.

I watched an entire one-hour Fox segment of the day's news Tuesday noon ("America Reports: Sandra Smith, John Roberts"), to catalog what was being fed to their audience of partisan admirers. I skipped much of the content, listing only each headline.


There were 15 stories in the hour. One did make a very brief reference to Joe Biden's attempt to protect health care, followed immediately by one on the train derailment update, with the following message in the image: "Biden Dodges OH town." There were no fewer than three stories on China and the origin of COVID-19, two on the Murdaugh murder trial, and one on "The Tooth Fairy's financial problems."

They covered the Chicago mayoral election happening that day, including a lengthy mention of the high crime rate in Chicago under Democratic Mayor Lightfoot. They covered the GOP presidential primary field, Nikki Haley (as guest) and her agenda, GOP-led congressional hearings where "not a single Democrat attended," SCOTUS and the legal challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness, the suspicious death of swimmer Jamie Cal, and the new Labor Secretary appointment of Jule Su.

The second hour threatened to be a repeat of all those stories. Nary a word was offered about the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News that has already revealed numerous deliberate lies having been fed to their audience. I did a Google search for "fox news coverage lawsuit dominion," and the only story that touched on the actual answer to the question, what are they saying over on Fox, was a story by the Washington Post, titled, "Fox host Howard Kurtz says he's not allowed to cover Dominion lawsuit." I am shocked, shocked, I say.

Rate It | View Ratings

Dan Cooper Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including an autobiography and the editing of a California Gold (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Florida Law: Drug Testing Constitutionality

Boehner's Resignation and What it Means for the Country

Republican logic and party platform planks, 2016

Drumpfenleben

Our Apologies to Europeans

Bandwagon Billionaires

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 297 fans, 2738 articles, 5364 quicklinks, 7083 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Moveon tried to run an ad on Fox News detailing the story and, of course, Fox refused to run it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:06:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Dan Cooper

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 30, 2011), 2 fans, 43 articles, 151 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

On one of the news shows someone mentioned that the court could add damages to what was initially sued for. I believe the suit is for $1.6 Billion. The amount said to be possible was 3X the face amount requested. That comes to $4.8B. My question is would that be enough to drive Faux News out of business, or simply enough to force them to change their ways? You know, from professionalism-be-damned to actual responsible journalism. Five billion dollars will turn a few heads....

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:51:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend