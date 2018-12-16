 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Four OpEdNews Senior Editors Met. We talked about Trump

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/16/18

  (304 fans)


CNN Graphic Showing plethora of Trump Investigations
(Image by Screen Grab)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Yesterday Managing editor Meryl Ann Butler, senior editors Josh Mitteldorf and Jerry Policoff and I met in Philly. It's the first time four senior team members got together.

One thing we agreed on was that Trump will probably last through the end of his term. That's because Pelosi wants it that way. The longer Donald Trump is left to hang out to be flayed with accusations, the better the 2020 elections will be for the Democrats.

That's why I think that if Trump is removed from office, it will be the Republicans making it happen. They will be doing damage control. And they'll have to do it soon. A conservative pundit has predicted that a half hour before Trump leaves office, he'll resign and Mike Pence will pardon him. But for that to happen, Trump will almost certainly have to re-name Pence as his running mate for the second term in office. That potential pardon is another reason why Democrats may not want to bring charges against Trump. I'm not sure that they can stop Mueller or state Attorneys General from charging Trump and family, but if the Dem leadership can keep the reek of Trump in the public eye through 2020 and even beyond 2020, it could serve them well.

So my prediction is that as Mueller continues to reveal dirty findings about Trump and the people and organizations around him, the Republican party will begin feeling the drip, drip drip of their brand eroding. Critics argue that the investigation has not shown evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians. Muller doesn't have to do that. He's showing that Trump has surrounded himself with lying, conniving, corrupt people. This is not the way the White House or the Executive Branch should operate. Al Capone wasn't imprisoned for the worst of his crimes. He was convicted of tax evasion. The following video cites a litany of investigations of Trump and his organizations. Conservative arguments that there has been no substance to Mueller's inquiry are delusional, or simply echoes of the garbage spewed by Fox News.

CNN New Day Saturday 12/15/2018 more than a half dozen investigations of Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Pearl Harbor)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Bottom line, if Trump leaves the White House early, it will be because the Republican leadership force him to, and the question will be whether congressional Democrats actually back the threat of impeachment that will come from the Republicans. My guess, though is that Schumer and Pelosi will try to block that support, so the GOP can bleed even more through 2020.

It was really fun getting together with a crew of OEN people.

I'd like to make that happen, not only where I live in Philly, but in other locations as well-- NYC, DC, and where else? My book, The Bottom-Up Revolution, is coming out in May. I hope to take it on the road, so I'm planning on visiting a lot of places where I can also get together with OEN regulars. Where would you suggest?

 

Must Read 7   Well Said 4   Interesting 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio (more...)
 

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
Thanks but ... four OEN editors discussing Trump is quite a waste of intellectual time.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 6:41:56 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2413 articles, 5213 quicklinks, 5961 comments, 508 diaries
That was only a small part of the conversation.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 9:11:00 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
I feel better, thanks.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:23:24 PM

Author 0
Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 29 fans, 356 articles, 130 quicklinks, 2652 comments, 14 diaries
Not at all. I don't think you even read his article, to comprehend that it is about POLITICAL SCENARIOS and about those who cause what to happen. That is never a waste of Time.



Powell's Books | Portland, OR Powell's is love. Powell's is life. (Seattle/Portland vlog coming soon!) friend person: youtube.com/channe l/UCtbP73Z1BUWIGsRVRRFLjOQ I'm a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: padfootandprongs07) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 10:21:04 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 559 articles, 1778 quicklinks, 5543 comments, 7 diaries
Thanks, Stephen!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 11:50:33 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
It was a joke, of course, but, on a more serious note, we have only one course ahead, no choice, to get rid of the abomination of the Republican Party, including all her prominent abusers of this country.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:26:40 PM

Author 0
Joseph Mitchener

Author 501126

(Member since Dec 23, 2014), 1 fan, 1 articles, 181 comments
Copyrighted Image? DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 1:38:32 AM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
There is a difference, like between a rotten apple and strychnine.

Both taste bad, one can be survived.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 6:23:36 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 10 fans, 1039 comments
More like cyanide and strychnine.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:48:53 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
I know you believe that but that is because you are already chronically poisoned by some bad reading.

Look more carefully.

Who cut taxes for the rich, who added some to provide for ACA?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 3:00:31 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 559 articles, 1778 quicklinks, 5543 comments, 7 diaries
Lol, I take that as a compliment, thank you!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 11:49:44 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
It was, and well deserved.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:24:33 PM

Author 0
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Author 506668
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 760 comments
I almost never agree with you but this time you said exactly what I was thinking after I read this article .

I am referring to your first comment, not the subsequent ones on this comment stream.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:36:08 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
One is enough, thanks.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 6:01:31 PM

Author 0
Author 3098
Editor
(Member since Oct 6, 2006), 23 fans, 167 articles, 116 quicklinks, 1195 comments, 5 diaries
New York City?

I agree that Mueller has not yet shown collusion with Russia, but he still may. There is a major battle going on over a sealed subpoena and there were major redactions in the Flynn memos. I follow Marcy Wheeler and she believes there were quid-pro-quos with Russians including the Trump Tower meeting, trading away foreign policy concessions on Crimea and Syria for campaign favors.

We will have to wait to learn the rest as Mueller still seems to be in the phase where he is squeezing the people surrounding Trump with long prison sentences to get cooperation. But if Flynn is going to be sentenced on Tuesday, we should know soon whether he is singing about Trump because "full cooperation" means he must tell all.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 7:11:35 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
I trust your judgment/input, Gustav(not-Wynn). I await Marcy.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 7:44:04 PM

Author 0
Mrs. Fuxit

Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 1 fan, 1 quicklinks, 286 comments
Tax Evaders make bad leaders, waste time, destroy the climate of trust.

Presidents have a duty to be honest with God fearing tax collectors.

Tax Evaders would be a great game to play in a non-basketball court.

Global Charity Fraud endangers the Continuity of Government and the Rule of Law.

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton resembles these facts.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 7:14:07 PM

Author 0
Glers

Author 506681

(Member since Sep 12, 2016), 10 comments
In case you haven't been paying attention Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton is FINISHED

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 7:43:55 PM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4866 comments
You might want to clue her in about that. She seems to think otherwise.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 10:41:21 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Quite a difficult task without a printout showing where a mass of

OEN folks might congregate. I WOULD HAVE LOVED TO LISTEN AT NEWTOWN to the conversation that took place with you and

those wonderful editors. Too bad Mr. Pear couldn't have made it.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 7:37:23 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
Rob, I have no suggestion as to where to meet but am glad you had a chance to get together with Meryl Ann, Josh and Jerry. Everyone of my OEN family visits, with Danielle and Christine, Janet, Lois, Shad, and Scott (aka David Watts) have been over the top wonderful. Janet and I are still trying to finish our first 9 1/2 hour lunch conversation by being on the phone every 2 or 3 days for 3 to 4 hours! And I met David Pear over a year ago. Had I been more aware this past summer when my husband and I were in Maine and Massachusetts, I would have sought to meet you and...bless-my-memory-lapses...I can't remember his name...

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 8:26:56 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2413 articles, 5213 quicklinks, 5961 comments, 508 diaries
Your reports on your get togethers have been inspiring.

I'd like to try to do one or two, at least in Florida, and a few in New England, and California. I've had one on one meetings with OEN people or with two others, in NYC, DC and Chicago, but this was the first time there were four of us.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 9:16:04 PM

Author 0
Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 29 fans, 356 articles, 130 quicklinks, 2652 comments, 14 diaries
I think it is a very productive idea, and I would like to read what the others have to say, both in retrospect and also going forward, their prognoses. Don't forget City Lights in San Francisco.



San Francisco: City Lights Books, birthplace of a literary revolution City Lights might be the most respected bookstore in the world. Founded by Lawrence Ferlinghetti in the early 1950s, the store has a grand history in the world of ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The A.V. Club) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 10:47:32 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
Stephen, are you in SF? My son and brother live in Sonoma Co. and I am out there 2-3 times/year. If you're in SF, I'd love to come meet you!!!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:45:14 AM

Author 0
Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 29 fans, 356 articles, 130 quicklinks, 2652 comments, 14 diaries
Santa Fe, NM, but that doesn't prevent me from recommending City Lights for a book signing for Rob.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 10:14:09 AM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
Well! I'd be delighted to see you in Florida!!! It would save me another flight out of Tampa!!! The only other OENer in Florida that I am aware of is Bill Johnson (except, of course, David Pear who turned me on to OEN in the first place) ...but Johnson has somehow disappeared from OEN posts. Elsewise, I'd be emailing him, requesting a visit!!! I know he was a bit "off the wall" but, then again, how many others of us could be categorized that way? I would loved to have met him, as well.....having no idea how that would have turned out...but, no matter...I would have met him.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:27:25 AM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
It came back (memory, that is)...John Lawrence Re,,,next time I'm in New England John, I'll be messaging you through OEN!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:51:51 AM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1566 comments, 27 diaries
Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 10:42:00 AM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1566 comments, 27 diaries
aka David Watts?

:)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 10:12:24 AM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1566 comments, 27 diaries
Oh, I know who that Scott guy is.

He is a dull and simple lad
Cannot tell water from champagne ...

just like me. :)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 10:43:18 AM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 17 articles, 3594 quicklinks, 6582 comments, 1 diaries
LOL!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 8:50:58 PM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1566 comments, 27 diaries
:)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 2:16:31 AM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4866 comments
My greatest fear in all this is even if the Dems take over in 2020, people are going to breathe a sigh of relief and relax just like they did the last time. They had total control of the government for 2 years and used it to bail out the criminal bankers while letting home owners lose their homes, expanded the illegal wars, refused to prosecute the previous administrations war crimes, continued to push for free trade agreements that weaken the sovereignty of nation states in favor of empowering corporations to run roughshod over laws that protect the public interest and prosecuted more whistle blowers than all previous administrations combined.


If the human race is to survive, we are going to have to stop accepting politicians who are only marginally better than traditional Republicans because of Identity Politics.


We are out of time. We're not voting our way out of this. Europe has figure this out. Shouldn't we?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 10:55:28 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 43 fans, 70 articles, 3070 comments, 2 diaries
Thanks, Lois, for adding some perspective to this discussion. I spend less and less time on OEN because of articles like this. We have serious corruption across the board among our government officials, and crises of epic proportions to deal with. Impeaching Trump would be like trying to solve the health care crisis by mailing every household a bottle of Tylenol.

I'm shocked and disheartened at how myopic extremely intelligent, allegedly informed people in the media have become. The increasing prospect of WWIII, the accelerating climate crisis, wealth inequality, destruction of democracy and individual freedoms in our country, the impending worldwide economic meltdown, and many other real challenges are not going to be solved by impeaching Trump or even putting Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren in the White House in 2020. Maybe all our "thought leaders" have been dipping their French fries in lead or are on the Deep State payroll. It's baffling to put it mildly.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 11:23:15 PM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4866 comments
Thanks John. The March on the Pentagon people get it. If you are still in Japan, we have sister groups there. We are planning new actions for the new year.

Democracy is in the streets.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 12:06:54 AM

Author 0
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Author 506668
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 760 comments
Thanks to you also my brother for supporting Lois Gagnon's attempt to inject some sanity into this discussion.

We have GOT to get ourselves some yellow vests.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:33:41 PM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1566 comments, 27 diaries
"They had total control of the government for 2 years and used it to bail out the criminal bankers while letting home owners lose their homes, expanded the illegal wars, refused to prosecute the previous administrations war crimes, continued to push for free trade agreements that weaken the sovereignty of nation states in favor of empowering corporations to run roughshod over laws that protect the public interest and prosecuted more whistle blowers than all previous administrations combined."

Thank you Lois.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 10:24:12 AM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Season's Greetings, Scott!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 2:50:48 PM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1566 comments, 27 diaries
The same to you, Nels!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 5:35:52 PM

Author 0
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Author 506668
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 760 comments
Thanks so much for your brave criticism of this embarrassing article. The fact that people who are supposed to be at a cettain level of awareness are even entertaining the idea that "Russiagate" is something to consider as well as other of the annoying little nasty personality quirks of the Blunderer-in-Chief without even mentioning the mountain of concrete evidence against Hillary Clinton going totally unnoticed as if Orange Mussolini got our country in this mess all by himself.

Lois, you said it so much better than I could. I am pretty shocked that our editors are allowing themselves to wallow in identity politics.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:30:08 PM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4866 comments
Thanks Brenda. As Chris Hedges who we read here from time to time has pointed out, Trump is just the face of this thoroughly corrupted and failing empire. And if you've been privileged to hear him give a talk you've heard him put Trump in historical context with earlier failing societies. As the old saying goes "those who forget history are condemned to repeat it."


This country is painfully lacking in historical context with which to frame our current circumstances making it easy for those pulling the strings of our politicians and the official narrative media machine to prevent us from having a clear understanding of how we got here.


It's rather frightening to watch people I thought were political allies rush to support the intelligence agencies and corporate media as long as they think they will rid us of Trump. From the frying pan into the fire.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:56:58 PM

Author 0
Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 1498 comments
Brava, Lois!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 5:43:13 PM

Author 0
Tsara Shelton

Author 65632
(Member since May 23, 2011), 18 fans, 46 articles, 5 quicklinks, 346 comments, 13 diaries
I would love to have been a fly on the wall for that get-together. What a great group of passionate people! Thanks for sharing some of the thoughts your conversation explored.


If you find yourself in Dallas (or a surrounding city) during your book-release road trip I'd love to be there! Oh, wait! My son goes to the University of Texas at Arlington. I'm going to ask him to talk to folks about a possible book event with you. That would be perfect. I'd get to say hi to you and see my kiddo! One tank of gas for my car, two treats for me. :D


Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 11:33:50 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2413 articles, 5213 quicklinks, 5961 comments, 508 diaries
sounds great. Thanks. The only way my book will get out there, with the message of bottom-up is if our tribe rises to the possibilities. You've been a big help already as one of the book's readers.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 12:33:30 AM

Author 0
Kevin Tully

Author 48597

(Member since May 15, 2010), 25 fans, 122 articles, 30 quicklinks, 1402 comments, 243 diaries
Austin

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:03:09 AM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
yOU'RE NOT STILL IN THE ALEUTIANS?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 2:03:36 AM

Author 0
Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 24 fans, 38 articles, 101 quicklinks, 3022 comments, 22 diaries
Tsara, I second your motion. I live in Ft. Worth.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 6:30:10 PM

Author 0
Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 31 fans, 5 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2608 comments
"Critics argue that the investigation has not shown evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians. Muller doesn't have to do that. Critics argue that the investigation has not shown evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians. Muller doesn't have to do that."

You need to get a legal opinion. Collusion, not with Russians (meaning the Russian population at large), but with the Russian government specifically, is the purpose of the investigation. This is from the opening para of Mueller's appointment letter:

"...to ensure a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election..."

"Al Capone wasn't imprisoned for the worst of his crimes. He was convicted of tax evasion."

This tired, self-serving argument supposedly justifies the real aim: 'get the bastard by any means'. Keeping Mueller's terms of reference in mind, Al Capone was a known gangster with a long trail of organized crimes behind him that were tough to prove. Trump was not a known colluder with the Russian government with a litany of collusion incidents behind him.

As a prosecutor representing the law, Mueller has no business interpreting his mandate as an all out sleaze hunt. Nothing in his terms of reference authorizes him to behave like a ferret (another name for a polecat) sniffing for a crime, any crime, to get Trump. Indeed, the way he has gone about his job turns his authorization to investigate the following upside down:

"(i) any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and

(ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and

(iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. 600.4(a)."

It is clear from the above that (i) has to to be established first before (ii) & (iii) can be pursued. What Mueller has done is to start with (iii) and work his way upward to (i), which he has still failed to achieve.

This is not to argue Trump is an angel of innocence who has committed no crime. He likely has a long history of financial and other sleazy crimes. So has 90+% of the American political leadership, including his predecessors -- Bushes, Clintons, McCain...to name some.

If a similar prosecutor, with the liberty to interpret his/her terms of reference any which way he/she wants, is set on the US congress/senate, the vast majority will be squirming just like Trump. They, too, have countless associates and team members vulnerable to coercion, entrapment and threat of bankruptcy and prison terms. It is the plain fact.

OEN editors should rise above the temptation to lose sight of the law (such as it is) in their eagerness to see Trump fall. By all means, keep up your campaign against him. But for the right reasons. When you applaud Mueller and his abuse of the law, what you are really saying is 'he is our bastard'. What is the difference between you and Trump when he supports Mohammed bin Salman?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 12:42:35 AM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2413 articles, 5213 quicklinks, 5961 comments, 508 diaries
Trump is worst than most, but I would like to see investigations of every outgoing president, and even every president. The investigations should start when the candidate is on its first major nationwide debate. You're right that there are many rotten politicians. But the fish rots from the head down. We need to investigate Trump and then all presidential appointees and all members of congress. The swamp is the capitol.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 1:49:07 AM

Author 0
Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 31 fans, 5 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2608 comments
This isn't a fish, Rob. It is a Medusa who was born in the charnel house of WWII, before Trump was born. You are attacking one solitary hair of a monster imagining it to be the end.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 11:59:23 AM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Superbly allegorical. R=

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 2:14:14 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Don't get softish, Rob, just because of HANUKKAH, THE SECOND TEMPLE IN jERUSALEM IS ALREADY OCCUPIED BY US EMBASSY.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 2:18:22 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
Sparta, I believe, had something similar.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:29:58 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
I am still confounded on Russiagate...as "we" shout in outrage that Russia interfered, while it is well documented that the US has interfered in elections of other countries, as well as the overthrow of other democratically voted in leaders...the US can't have it both ways, despite their desire in doing so. I wish we were the country we claim to be...but then, I am a Pollyanna.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:38:42 AM

Author 0
Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 31 fans, 5 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2608 comments
The American lust for power and empire has led the world to a fork at which there are only two choices. Either a retreat from the unattainable vision of a largely intact world subservient to the rule of America or a forced attainment of the the vision in a post-holocaust world. There isn't a sign of a middle path between the two.

The US crossed the Rubicon with 9/11, abandoning all pretense of being a keeper of peace. As a consequence, there is no pretense about its hypocrisy either. Many here may have come across the results of a 2013 WIN/Gallup survey of people in 65 countries which rated the US as the biggest threat to world peace (see images below). The next biggest threat is a very distant second, with Russia several light years away. Needless to add, the survey took place in the reign of Hoper-Changer, The Great, whose anointed successor, Loser-Sniveler, The Deplorable, is the instigator of Russiagate, with Herr Mueller as the chosen head-chopper.

Perhaps you should consider revising your self-labeling to polynya. The issue you are raising is a lone voice of common sense in an otherwise stilled landscape covered by ice.


Copyrighted Image? DMCA


Copyrighted Image? DMCA

Map showing countries that are considered as threats by other countries (Source: Geospatial World)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 11:47:50 AM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
Which peace?

India, Pakistan and China are not in peace.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:31:27 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3961 comments
" Loser-Sniveler, The Deplorable, is the instigator of Russiagate, with Herr Mueller as the chosen head-chopper. "

This is historical revisionism. HRC had nothing to do with instigating "Russiagate", it was in play well before she actually lost. Trump tried to halt it by firing his FBI director, which even the GOP couldn't condone, and appointed a special counsel, one of their own.

Just because she whined and sniveled about it doesn't make it fiction. That seems to be the progressive line of reasoning: The Dems are using it as an excuse instead of looking in the mirror, the Russia hawks are bloviating about it, therefore it must be made up.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:19:10 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2413 articles, 5213 quicklinks, 5961 comments, 508 diaries
I absolutely agree that the US is the biggest threat to world peace and has been for several decades.


And yes, the US has been incredibly aggressive in installing authoritarian leaders throughout the world. They should stop but also, the US should do all it can to prevent foreign influences within the US. And if foreign countries influence elections, that should be addressed and prevented.


Here's a Washington Post article with new info:

Russia used every major social media platform to support Trump, report says
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2018/12/16/new-report-russian-disinformation-prepared-senate-shows-operations-scale-sweep/


A report prepared for the Senate that provides the most sweeping analysis yet of Russia's disinformation campaign around the 2016 election found the operation used every major social media platform to deliver words, images and videos tailored to voters' interests to help elect President Trump -- and worked even harder to support him while in office.

The report, a draft of which was obtained by The Washington Post, is the first to study the millions of posts provided by major technology firms to the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), its chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), its ranking Democrat. The bipartisan panel hasn't said whether it endorses the findings. It plans to release it publicly this week.

The research -- by Oxford University's Computational Propaganda Project and Graphika, a network analysis firm -- offers new details of how Russians working at the Internet Research Agency, which U.S. officials have charged with criminal offenses for interfering in the 2016 campaign, sliced Americans into key interest groups for targeted messaging. These efforts shifted over time, peaking at key political moments, such as presidential debates or party conventions, the report found.



Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:41:16 PM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4866 comments
It seems to me that Israel has a far greater impact on our elections than Russia, but that is not allowed in polite conversation. Where is the investigation that Israel has on BOTH parties? How much money do they dump into US elections? How many social media trolls attempt to sway people's minds about candidates and foreign policy? It would be interesting to know these things, but Russia is the enemy du jour for reasons other than election integrity.


The hypocrisy is breathtaking, but it has been for a very long time.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 8:00:25 PM

Author 0
Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 31 fans, 5 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2608 comments
You are damn right. But you have to get it righter. Holding your leaders to account for their perfidies and crimes against your own people is only half the issue. You have to, in parallel, charge them for the things they do to people outside your borders. Adding this as a postscript or afterthought isn't enough by far.

The reason is quite simple. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Almost everything happening to the US from outside is a reaction to prior actions by your leadership.

Foremost among them is the phenomenon of 'terrorism' in the Middle East. The Arabs didn't start hijacking planes or blowing up ships because one fine day they woke up and thought it was a fun idea. They did it after centuries of colonial rule and the sustained plunder of their natural resources by the West whose leadership passed from Britain to the US at the end of WWII. If countries like China and Russia, among others, use social media to influence your electorate, they are actually being very civilized about it. Just compare their (real or alleged) actions with the assassinations, naked bribery, color revolutions (with cookie sweeteners), incitement of sectarian violence and outright wars involving missiles and carpet bombing the US has been engaged in for more than 70 years.

The US raising a hue and cry over Russian interference in its elections is like a serial rapist accusing one of his victims of scratching his arm. What, really, do you expect these countries should do? Keep turning the other cheek and smile whenever your elite send their hitmen, assassins and killing machines for another regime change or invasion?

All this presupposes you had (a) a real election and (b) it was free of influence from every other country until the Russians came along and blew a few hundred thousand dollars on your social media networks. You never had a real election for the most important position in your leadership. You were forced to select between a pre-screened candidate vetted by behind the throne powers and a supposed rank outsider who may also have been pre-screened by some faction of the same powers. You were not allowed to even listen to a third party candidate debate the chosen ones in public. Those hundreds of thousands (or even a few million) dollars the Russians supposedly spent on this farce is a drop in the ocean compared to the 6.5 billion dollars spent by the chosen ones for the coveted prize.

None of this is a secret or some great insight on my part. The same information is available to anyone. But how can we discuss it objectively when people close one eye and see only what they want to see?

PS: The Washington Post is hardly a credible source where Trump is concerned. Indeed, no MSM source is as they all speak with one voice orchestrated by some shadowy entity within the deep state. Why? Don't have to look too far. They are paid astronomical fortunes, as illustrated by the three-year $69 million severance compensation for NBC's TV luminary, Megyn Kelly, which works out to $1.9 million per month. Would she and her similarly lavishly bribed comrades in the MSM lie to the average American voter earning $5,000 a month? They would kill for it. And you are citing one of their paymasters as a harbinger of truth?!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 1:57:34 AM

Author 0
Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 31 fans, 5 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2608 comments
The disinformation campaign behind the allegations of Russian "disinformation"

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 2:40:41 PM

Author 0
Peter Duveen

Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 27 fans, 37 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2408 comments, 73 diaries
The so-called "study" is a smoke screen to blur the authentic choice of Americans by attempting to discredit the election results. Typical psyops, used as well against other countries and their elections. That a wide number of social media outlets are employed means nothing. Very little is said of specifics. This kind of crap study is a stalling tactic while the bogus government, which has used every means to short circuit democratic procedures and initiatives, grabs more power for itself and tries to short circuit the choice of the people.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 9:57:33 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
I'm still confused about lots of things,incl "polynya' whether it's water or ice

surrounded opening.


Continuing enjoying your comments, Leslie, Ola and I would enjoy you and

your husband visiting.


Seasons' blesings from an agnostic/atheistic Maine-iac.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 2:03:57 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3961 comments
Ice 9, maybe?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:01:34 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
Nelson, where do you and your wife live?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 6:05:09 PM

Author 0
David Watts

Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 22 quicklinks, 1566 comments, 27 diaries
Not sure where he lives but he says he is a Maine-iac. :)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 6:41:49 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Greetings, Leslie


Coastal Maine, Penobscot Bay


The wife with whom I've been married nearly 66 and 1/2 years, 6 kids later

who are almost all drawing Social Security now. The wife finished nurse's

training in1952, worked a while in GWU Hospital (she was first nurse to hold

Patty Hearst) while I attended GW (Jackie Bouvier-Kennedy and I were in class of 1953) to get a premed degree, later switching to UCONN School of

Pharmacy finishing 1958, only 60 years ago.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 11:44:14 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3961 comments
Mueller's mandate is a lot narrower than Starr's. Starr began with a real estate deal in Arkansas and ended with an affair with an intern. In the end the only crime he was able to document was lying under oath. Serious, especially for a POTUS and lawyer, but it wouldn't have occurred without the investigation. There was no actual crime he was shown to be lying about, only to avoid embarrassment (which is what Trump is claiming motivated the payments to alleged mistresses). There were allegations of sexual misconduct but they were never proven, though at least some of them are probably true.

The Reagan administration was under investigation for, among other things, illegally arranging a back channel with the Iranians to delay the release of the hostages until after they won election and assumed office. That investigation closed without finding beyond reasonable doubt evidence. Yet now, I think it is widely established that such a deal did occur, largely thanks to reporting by the late Robert Parry.

Mueller has already secured indictment, plea and conviction of campaign law violations in which Trump is an "unindicted co-conspirator", and for which someone will serve jail time. Also regarding the symbolic indictment of several Russian intelligence officers as well as a guilty plea from one in custody, even independent of whether you think it is real or just a Deep State frame job, why would Trump behave the way he does if he had nothing to hide?

Bottom line: we need to navigate a path between partisan "witch hunts" and allowing a criminal to occupy high political office. Getting someone by whichever of his multiple crimes you can actually prove beyond reasonable doubt is OK by me.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:59:55 PM

Author 0
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 27 fans, 37 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2408 comments, 73 diaries
"Conservative arguments that there has been no substance to Mueller's inquiry are delusional, or simply echoes of the garbage spewed by Fox News." But some of OEN's most progressive writers have questioned the basis of the Russia-gate investigation.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 4:09:43 AM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
May VT be snowy and white and happy for all -magunda, Peter.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 2:54:59 PM

Author 0
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3961 comments
Sounds like a reasonable analysis. Also sounds like a decent outcome, barring some national emergency that actually demands a functioning POTUS. As Robert Graves' Emperor Claudius said: "Let all the poison that lurks in the mud hatch out!"

Nobody can make predictions about what is going to happen, especially in the future (and note that those pundits saying either that Mueller is about to conclude his investigation and reveal all the goods on Trump, or that he has found nothing important, is stalling, and should be shut down, are indulging in idle speculation). But right now it seems likely the revealed rot will eventually stink so badly that anyone, R or D, not demanding his removal from office will pay a political penalty. Like the point where Goldwater announced he could no longer support Nixon. And if it gets there, the things a psychopath holding the most powerful office in the world could do are scary. If Pence does succeed Trump, on the one hand it puts the GOP in a stronger position but on the other, the world could breathe a little easier.

All in all, maybe the best path would be the one outlined coupled with no Cuban missile crisis-like event.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:16:04 PM

Author 0
Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 59 quicklinks, 3849 comments, 213 diaries
Yes, of course, McConnell will most likely "turn down" any Republican Senate attempts to "impeach Trump" - the two are practically "blood brothers" after their "corporate tax cuts" (35% cut to 26%) got approved by the Republican 115th congress - "middle class tax cuts" obviously not a "top priority" for the Republicans.

Pelosi, even before being sworn in as House Speaker (for W Bush she told Diane Sawyer on ABC live TV "as I've always said impeachment is off the table" - 109th-110th Super Democrat Majority House and Senate Congress) of the 116th Congress, has indicated "impeaching Trump" is "not somewhere"the Democrats want to go - "9 IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES"- #SignThePetition.

Rob - a Big Congrats on your new Book.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 2:26:40 PM

Author 0
Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
The waste of Russiagate, for crying out loud. Our voting system is just plain undemocratic...and financially wasteful. The Electoral College is the malignant tumor. Until we change to the Popular Vote, we will continue to be screwed.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:47:29 PM

Author 0
