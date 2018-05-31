Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Former UK citizen lost home to U.S. Healthcare & blasts Single-Payer Medicare for All opponents

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/31/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

(Image by Willies Media LLC)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The media have been derelict in its duty to inform Americans about the reality about Single-Payer Medicare for All. Politics Done Right covered the subject in detail. Michael Dean Newton, a former UK citizen who immigrated to the United States, called into the program to school the detractors.

This ex-Brit did not hold back in calling out those who opposed Single-Payer Medicare for All. Michael Dean Newton was intolerable of their ignorance.

Newton told his story in no uncertain terms. He went to the hospital having a stroke. Instead of immediately caring for him with the appropriate medications, the hospital spent an inordinate amount of time trying to get his payment information. The man could not speak as they continued to stress further him. Suffice it to say; he had insurance. Unfortunately, Newton would eventually lose everything to his health care bill.

- Advertisement -

Michael Dean Newton said that his many relatives in the UK have all used the British National Health Service (NHS). Some have had illnesses similar to his. None of them have lost their homes or anything else. After all, the NHS budget comes from general taxation.

Here are some irrefutable facts. Having multiple insurance companies for primary health care makes no sense. They are risk managers that split the nation into pools of sick and not-so-sick people to ensure that excess premiums collected go into the pockets of executives and shareholders. It is also costly to market this evil business model to convince Americans that one insurance company is better than the other. Paying a bill requires no innovation, so there is no need for a profit incentive.

Drug/Pharmaceutical companies are just the welfare recipients of government-funded drug development. Don't let their advertising and cries fool you. You pay them twice for the drugs. You pay to develop them with taxpayer dollars. And then they rip you off not to recover any expenses but under the tenet of "what the market will bear." And what will the market bear? -- your bankruptcy. Why aren't taxpayers getting their fair share from massive pharma companies profits? Because we have a media that willfully concentrated on the issues least important to Americans.

- Advertisement -

There are millions of Michael Dean Newtons out there. Unfortunately, the mainstream media have little interest in covering them.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 