The media have been derelict in its duty to inform Americans about the reality about Single-Payer Medicare for All. Politics Done Right covered the subject in detail. Michael Dean Newton, a former UK citizen who immigrated to the United States, called into the program to school the detractors.

This ex-Brit did not hold back in calling out those who opposed Single-Payer Medicare for All. Michael Dean Newton was intolerable of their ignorance.

Newton told his story in no uncertain terms. He went to the hospital having a stroke. Instead of immediately caring for him with the appropriate medications, the hospital spent an inordinate amount of time trying to get his payment information. The man could not speak as they continued to stress further him. Suffice it to say; he had insurance. Unfortunately, Newton would eventually lose everything to his health care bill.

Michael Dean Newton said that his many relatives in the UK have all used the British National Health Service (NHS). Some have had illnesses similar to his. None of them have lost their homes or anything else. After all, the NHS budget comes from general taxation.

Here are some irrefutable facts. Having multiple insurance companies for primary health care makes no sense. They are risk managers that split the nation into pools of sick and not-so-sick people to ensure that excess premiums collected go into the pockets of executives and shareholders. It is also costly to market this evil business model to convince Americans that one insurance company is better than the other. Paying a bill requires no innovation, so there is no need for a profit incentive.

Drug/Pharmaceutical companies are just the welfare recipients of government-funded drug development. Don't let their advertising and cries fool you. You pay them twice for the drugs. You pay to develop them with taxpayer dollars. And then they rip you off not to recover any expenses but under the tenet of "what the market will bear." And what will the market bear? -- your bankruptcy. Why aren't taxpayers getting their fair share from massive pharma companies profits? Because we have a media that willfully concentrated on the issues least important to Americans.

There are millions of Michael Dean Newtons out there. Unfortunately, the mainstream media have little interest in covering them.