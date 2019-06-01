Former Republican Federal Prosecutors Boil Down Crux of Issue on Obstruction of Justice

- Advertisement -



Former Republican Federal Prosecutors Speak Out Against Obstruction of Justice This testimonial video was published by Republicans for the Rule of Law and Protect Democracy. Former Republican federal prosecutors discuss how if ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Republicans for the Rule of Law) Details DMCA



You can watch it all here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwnMpneFR34&feature=player_embedded

Former federal prosecutors stated that under nearly any other circumstance Trump would be facing criminal charges. 1,000 bipartisan former prosecutors signed their names maintaining that if Trump weren't president of the United States, he would have been indicted on multiple charges for obstruction of justice. Eleven of those former federal prosecutors appeared in a video with actor Robert De Niro, in which they asserted that Mueller's 448-page report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election has "more than enough evidence to indict President Trump."

- Advertisement -

The prosecutors added that the document specifically detailed how Trump attempted, multiple times, to "stop, limit and interfere with the Mueller investigation and other federal investigations surrounding him."

In his final report, Mueller cited 10 episodes in which Trump attempted to disrupt the ongoing investigation. Those events included his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, multiple attempts to have former Attorney General Jeff Sessions take over the investigation and Trump's efforts to remove the special counsel through then-White House Counsel Don McGahn and others.

The former federal prosecutors also pointed to Trump's behavior during the trials of Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. They argued that the president repeatedly dangled pardons, posted threatening tweets and private messages to try to sway his former associates from working with the special counsel's office.

- Advertisement -

While Mueller did not make a final determination on whether Trump obstructed justice, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein subsequently cleared the president of any wrongdoing shortly after Barr received the report. The move stumped legal experts and raised questions about the attorney general's credibility.

More on this is in the current issue of Newsweek:

https://www.newsweek.com/former-federal-prosecutors-trump-indicted-wasnt-president-1439716