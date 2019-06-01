 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 30 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Former Republican Federal Prosecutors Boil Down Crux of Issue on Obstruction of Justice

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
Become a Fan
  (34 fans)
- Advertisement -


Former Republican Federal Prosecutors Speak Out Against Obstruction of Justice This testimonial video was published by Republicans for the Rule of Law and Protect Democracy. Former Republican federal prosecutors discuss how if ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Republicans for the Rule of Law)   Details   DMCA

You can watch it all here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwnMpneFR34&feature=player_embedded

Former federal prosecutors stated that under nearly any other circumstance Trump would be facing criminal charges. 1,000 bipartisan former prosecutors signed their names maintaining that if Trump weren't president of the United States, he would have been indicted on multiple charges for obstruction of justice. Eleven of those former federal prosecutors appeared in a video with actor Robert De Niro, in which they asserted that Mueller's 448-page report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election has "more than enough evidence to indict President Trump."

- Advertisement -

The prosecutors added that the document specifically detailed how Trump attempted, multiple times, to "stop, limit and interfere with the Mueller investigation and other federal investigations surrounding him."

In his final report, Mueller cited 10 episodes in which Trump attempted to disrupt the ongoing investigation. Those events included his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, multiple attempts to have former Attorney General Jeff Sessions take over the investigation and Trump's efforts to remove the special counsel through then-White House Counsel Don McGahn and others.

The former federal prosecutors also pointed to Trump's behavior during the trials of Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. They argued that the president repeatedly dangled pardons, posted threatening tweets and private messages to try to sway his former associates from working with the special counsel's office.

- Advertisement -

While Mueller did not make a final determination on whether Trump obstructed justice, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein subsequently cleared the president of any wrongdoing shortly after Barr received the report. The move stumped legal experts and raised questions about the attorney general's credibility.

More on this is in the current issue of Newsweek:

https://www.newsweek.com/former-federal-prosecutors-trump-indicted-wasnt-president-1439716

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 34 fans, 423 articles, 459 quicklinks, 3139 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Jeffrey Harris, Paul Rosenzweig, and Donald Ayer, all former Republican Prosecutors and officials in prior administrations: brave and honest men~~~there are honorable Republicans, and they are joining the hue and cry about "obstruction of justice."


Paul Rosenzweig on CNN with Don Lemon R Street's Paul Rosenzweig discusses his reasoning for signing onto the statement from more than 370 former federal prosecutors asserting that special counsel ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: R Street Institute) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 1, 2019 at 12:29:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 