Former RNC chair slams GOP & Alabama voters for considering pedophile for Senate (VIDEO)

To many, it seems like we are living in an alternate universe where Alabama may vote a slavery-accepting pedophile into office. And former RNC Chair explains what that means.

The MSNBC host asked the panel if the Alabama race was a referendum of the moment America is in right now, referring to women calling out the sexual harassment of males in power. The Associated Press Zeke Miller did not think so. He characterized the Alabama race as a state thing. Michael Steele interjected. He believes it is much broader than a local or state issue. Steele laid it out clearly to Alabama voters and the GOP for even considering voting a pedophile into the United States Senate.

Michael Steele thinks Alabama voting for a pedophile would be consequential

"The reality is this is not a typical Alabama race," Steele said passionately. "This is a race in which a pedophile is running for the United States Senate. And has the backing of the state party, has the backing of the national party, and has the backing of the Republican president. That is a whole different dynamic. If it was just a Roy Moore runoff candidate going whatever, that's different. But there is a lot of baggage with that. This has ramifications that go beyond Alabama. And that's the problem that a lot of people don't see."

The MSNBC host then pointed out that Moore's pedophilia was not the sole objection to his suitability for the Senate. He made comments about America being at its greatest during the time of slavery. Michael Steele's reaction was memorable,

"That made me feel right at home," Steele said. "The reaction to that is, stop and think what we are talking about. Who we are talking about. Here is a man who is talking about better days. We were all better and stronger back in the day. Yes, there was slavery. Are you kidding me? This is coming to the United States Senate along with your pedophilia? People, get a grip on what you are about to vote on here."

Some Republicans are speaking out. David Brooks had a great op-ed out today that I blogged about with a few caveats. Is it too little too late?

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

