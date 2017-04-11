

So angry these days I can hardly see straight. For so many reasons.

Political correctness, ego-nursing and (blech!) virtue-signaling must end. They are rancid hallmarks of the kleptocrat class that has sold out America. The world is on fire, and in more ways than one. We need to get on with the truth, and politesse be damned. When the term hip ceases to mean "informed," as it is supposed to, and instead becomes a hollow catchphrase to reinforce a decaying culture of mindless fashionista--manifest in overly fetishized and depraved sexual inanity--something absolutely must give.

Clearly, vapid style has supplanted the intellectual basis of human resistance.

It's all been planned, this cattle effect. How long, I wonder, before this particular soul-debasing practice:

https://freespeechtwentyfirstcentury.com/2017/04/04/companies-have-begun-implanting-microchips-in-workers/

...Moves from the giddy, voluntary stage to becoming mandatory de rigeur as the Petrodollar continues its grim slide and the use of hard currency is outlawed?

Consider these the metaphorical public musings of an inflamed drill sergeant--only ones profferred instead by an outraged private civilian who not only wouldn't deign to join anything as foul and corrupt as the military, but would be shot as a terminal menace and disruptive influence on every aspect of said military if he were caught so much as raising his head above the horizon while strolling near the compound.

Those military folks pride themselves on being able to see the enemy at a distance; but so, alas, do I.... Which probably explains why we don't spend much time together these days.

To the issue: I am pleased to report that it is now perfectly acceptable--damn near patriotic, in fact--for one and all to believe in the existence of the covert atmospheric-geoengineering program that has been known in U.S. Air Force military parlance as Indigo Skyfold; institutionally, as Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI); or, most commonly, as chemtrails.

http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2015/ph240/llanos2/

The corporate-owned Mainstream Media (MSM)--which consists of nothing but effete, servile hacks whose only purpose is to manipulate what the masses believe on behalf of their sleazy, hypocritical financial backers--broke down and conceded on March 24 that SAI, or whatever they are now calling it, really exists.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/mar/24/us-scientists-launch-worlds-biggest-solar-geoengineering-study

...Or will exist, I guess. The charity of the globalist kleptocrats who own the corporations that own the MSM stretches only so far, it seems. They do not, for instance, feel obligated to come clean about two decades' worth of SAI test-run sprayings--the collection of data from which clearly has convinced them that the time has come to share with the world's citizenry a portion, at least, of their plan to achieve total world domination.

Formally announcing that the spraying will begin was some splendid concession, though, eh? Feel free to thank them for being so forthcoming, if you're into that kind of action; just don't expect me to join you.

Consider this: the kleptocrats have experimented on us via aerosol geoengineering in a gradual manner for at least the last two decades--20 years being significant, perhaps, because it meets the criteria of the Strauss-Howe definition of a social generation, effective scientific parameters and all that. They had to test the program and analyze the results of doing so before conceding that they were in fact executing the program. No way could they announce it at the outset and begin spraying without knowing the possible repercussions. The potential liability in doing so would be far too great--even in a country composed mainly of listless, complacent, and tragically oblivious dullards.

