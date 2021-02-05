Forget Greene, Who Put Her in Congress Poses the Grave Warning to America

The biggest question about Marjorie Taylor Greene is not her wacko QAnon, racist, anti-immigrant, seditious, deadly violence laced rants but who put her in Congress in the first place? And why they are likely to keep her there. She won a landslide run-off election in 2020 in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. The district ranks in the top ten most conservative districts in the nation.

If there was ever a District that was made in heaven Trump country this is it. It is in Northwest Georgia, largely rural, blue collar, non-college educated. That's very non-college educated. The District on college educated ranks way under both Georgia's and the national average. No Democrat in living memory has ever got more than 30 percent of the district vote.

And of course, it's mostly white. Blacks make up less than ten percent of the district. The problem for the nation is that, as she well knows, Congress can boot her off committees all day. But thousands within and without her District applaud her.

Marjorie Taylor Green in short is their kind of congressperson!