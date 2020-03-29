 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/29/20

Forget Despair (If you can): Neither Betrayal by Our "Leaders" nor Personal Death Is Final

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by commondreams.org)   Details   DMCA

Readings for the Fifth Sunday of Lent: Ezekiel 37: 12-14; Psalms 130: 1-8; Romans 8:8-11; John 11: 1-45

On this fifth Sunday of Lent our readings prepare for Easter by directing us to consider death and resurrection both politically and personally.

The readings are especially poignant and relevant at a time when as a people we appear to be in a cruel political captivity not unlike that of Israel more than 2500 years ago. Besides that, the loss of loved ones to the Coronavirus has brought into so many families the experience of Martha and Mary bereft of their beloved brother Lazarus who was so dear to their family's close friend, Jesus the Christ.

Our Own Babylonian Captivity

Today's first reading reminds us that we're like Israel during its Babylonian Captivity. The prophet Ezekiel addresses that latter situation right off the bat. His sixth century was the saddest of times for his people - the era of his nation's Great Exile. The Hebrews had been defeated and humiliated by Babylon (modern day Iraq). Judah's leaders and a large portion of its populace had been abducted to that enemy state. Jerusalem lay in ruins. The exiles felt as if they had been slaughtered culturally. They were far from home, controlled by foreign masters, and apparently abandoned by God.

Like his audience, we're undeniably in the grip of cruel masters. During the COVOD-19 crisis, our version of captivity has our "public servants" treating us as if we were aliens in a Babylon that belongs to them and their rich donors. It's as if we were powerless defeated foreigners under their power rather than their employers. That's shown by the fact that they've dealt with the Coronavirus problem not by improving the people's healthcare system. Instead they've used the crisis to take care of the bank accounts of their sponsors who end up being our captors! In other words, we're the victims of a coup by the corporate elite and their congressional minions. There seems no way out.

That's the way Matt Stoller, research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, has describe d the bailout. His recent column for the Guardian is entitled "The coronavirus relief bill could turn into a corporate coup if we aren't careful."

According to Stoller, suddenly, under the pressure of COVID-19 congressional representatives on retainer from corporations like Boeing and Citibank found the very money they claimed wasn't there when it came to providing for us the same healthcare that every other industrialized nation offers taxpayers. Suddenly that money materialized out of nowhere, but not to cure the failed "healthcare market," but to heal instead their failed stock market and to save a moribund capitalism.

Predictably, they'll use that money not principally to address COVID-19, but to eventually buy up distressed businesses and taxpayers' homes. (Stoller warns that we may end up with just three retailers in this country: Amazon, Walmart, and Costco.) In the process, they'll gift dividends to their investors and bonuses to their CEOs. They'll also further consolidate their control of the nation's and world's economy. It's pure Disaster Capitalism as described so well by Naomi Klein. Absolutely no one asked legislators, "How are you going to pay for the generosity you've just extended to your corporate sponsors?"

Meanwhile, "our" representatives have given highly conditioned, means-tested crumbs to the rest of us. It's what the Mafia does. As Jimmy Dore says, they rip off the ones who pay them protection money all year. Then give their proteges a turkey at Thanksgiving - and expect gratitude in return.

I mean, none of what the Congress passed showed any awareness of dealing directly with the actual problems facing our nation in the face of COVID-19. They've done nothing to immediately address the lack or face masks, hospital beds, or respirators, - much less that universal healthcare insurance which our situation absolutely cries out for.

No, healthcare and all the rest have been left to the mechanisms of trickle-down economics and private insurance companies. The implication is that if we take care of Wall Street first, our immediate healthcare needs will somehow be met one day when private enterprise finally decides to produce what we so desperately need right now. We've seen this horror movie before.

And just watch the dead bodies pile up while we wait. It's already happening. And the crisis hasn't nearly peaked.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
5 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Once again, the tax-evading super-rich have implemented "disaster capitalism" measures to despoil us disenfranchised chumps who have been relegated to the sidelines as they use our tax dollars to enrich themselves.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:00:01 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Life is still beautiful, Mike. Allah Akbar!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:08:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nels Wight:   New Content

You are right, of course, Nels. It's just that it's so easy to fall into sadness at times like these when the powers that be seem to be winning even in the face of the patent failure of the system that serves them while oppressing the rest of us. At times like these, it's helpful to pay attention to the encouragement found in traditional readings like those for this fifth Sunday of Lent.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 12:21:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Hola, Santo Domingo hoy!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 1:18:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

After 2009 most-everybody said next time we are not going to bail out the banks. Well, this is next time! And the banks get bailed out again, while the people don't.

Mike, thanks for the link to Jimmy Dore. I am addicted to him, even though he gets repetitive and long winded. Like propaganda, the truth takes repeating and repeating to get heard and finally believed by many people:

When you get 45 minutes, here is an excellent Jimmy Dore video:

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:42:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Thanks, David. I'll watch it for sure. I also find Jimmy Dore worth watching. It's just interesting the way (a la Disaster Capitalism) they've parlayed this Coronavirus crisis into almost slipping by the bailout without a whimper. Pretty discouraging really. And that Bernie and Senator Warren went along with it . . .

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:24:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Ah, yes!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:21:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Cas

Become a Fan
Author 89699
(Member since Aug 31, 2013)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

David..I have no idea how I missed this one as I watch Jimmy daily.

What a mind blowing experience to watch this one...I'll never be the same.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:26:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is a very big one. We are getting crushed. Don't worry about the coronavirus, the deaths from that will not be many more than any other flu, but the deaths from the economic collapse will be enormous. The homeless are going to get pushed around, probed, isolated and relocated pretty much at the whim and pleasure of the cops with help and guidance from the pols. This is just a regular flu. What made it a crisis was the hype. What a masterpiece of deception.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:14:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Chuck, I heard just this morning that the Coronavirus is 10 X as deadly as the flu, which already takes tens of thousands of lives each year. What's more no one has immunity from Coronavirus, while many of us have had our flu shots and have built up immunity across the years. So, the Coronavirus comes on top of flu with no immunity.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 1:41:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Please look at how the numbers are rigged. They did not have the test kid clusterfuc# for nothing. By rationing test kits, only the folks who go to the hospital with flu symptoms or those close to death who show lung impairment get tested. Since they do not do a random sample of the general population, they miss the 9 out of 10 who are either without symptoms or not bad enough to bother, so the percentages are garbage, most likely high by your factor of ten. We been had and they are playing with this to make it surge again in the winter after going dormant in the summer. They are intentionally degrading our humanity by this isolation.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:09:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

I wonder about the isolation too. I can understand how the Chinese experience shows that it's necessary to emerge sooner from virus contamination. However, it also prevents people from gathering, exchanging opinions easily and demonstrating against measures like the hurried bailout of the super-rich.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 3:18:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 