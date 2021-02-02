 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Foreign troops in Lithuania instead of sovereignty

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 519988
Message Antanas Tubelis

The Baltic States are doing their best to deepen military cooperation with the United States. For this purpose, they are even ready to lose their sovereignty.

The Baltics are not self-sufficient countries from a political point of view. Therefore, they rely on the United States in getting military security and financial support. In return, they provide their territories for the deployment of American military facilities and forces.

Leaders of the Baltic states want to draw Washington's closest attention to their states, and they are ready to do a lot for this.

There are several reasons for this behavior of the Baltic politicians.

Firstly, cooperation with the United States and NATO gives special meaning to the existence of the Baltic states. It means that these states are outposts of the West in the fight against the "Russian threat".

Secondly, the close relationship with the US and NATO is profitable. Anti-Russian policy helps to receive large financial infusions to strengthen defense capabilities and conduct information warfare.

Thirdly, the Baltic countries worry about the relationship between the US and Poland. Poland is the only large state in Europe that totally follows American foreign policy.

Poland is much more interesting for the United States because its territory and population are larger. In addition, Poland has a much stronger army and, unlike Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, Poland has more mono-ethnic population and has no problems with the Russian-speaking population.

The Baltic States fear that financial flows to them could decrease.

Deploying as many US and NATO troops as possible on their territory is one of the main goals for Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia at present time.

The Baltic States emphasize the importance of foreign military presence on their territory in every possible way.

Thus, the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, took up position in Lithuania along with its heavy weaponry, including Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles.

A Fort Hood-based cavalry officially began an eight-month mission in Lithuania this month, as it uncased its colors at a ceremony, Lithuanian and U.S. officials said.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas also said that the US military presence in the region is a key to curbing "Russian aggression" against the former Soviet republic.

And now let's take a closer look at the number of foreign troops stationed in the Baltic States.

So, about 3,000 foreign servicemen and about 250 military vehicles, as well as about 20 aircraft and helicopters, are currently deployed in the Baltic countries.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Antanas Tubelis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Born in Kaunas in 1981
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Foreign troops in Lithuania instead of sovereignty

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 