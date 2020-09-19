For Real Resistance: The Fascist Trump-Barr Regime Can't Simply Be Voted Out

From Counterpunch



Waiting for or relying on the upcoming election alone -- an election Trump is already sabotaging and refusing to be bound by -- to remove this regime is not just irresponsible. It is complicity. We must rise now, as millions did earlier this year for Black lives, uniting and preparing to struggle with all we've got to oust this fascist regime and bring its program to a halt.~~ Refuse Fascism, September 15, 2020

"There Has to be Retribution"

It's getting even more insane than usual to pretend that Donald Trump and his backers aren't fascist and otherwise existential menaces well beyond the usual right-wing and neoliberal norm.

In applauding the extra-judicial paramilitary execution of the anti-fascist Michael Forest Reinoehl outside Olympia, Washington two weeks ago, Trump told Fatherland (FOX) News' neo-Nazi host Jeanine Pirro last Saturday that "there has to be retribution."

The self-described Chosen One told Frau Pirro that "I put out, 'When are you going to go get him?' And the U.S. Marshals went in to get him. This guy was a violent criminal, and the U.S. Marshals killed him. And I'll tell you something -- that's the way it has to be. There has to be retribution."

Spoken like the Philippines strongman and death squad leader Rodrigo Duterte, one of the many blood-soaked authoritarian heads of state Trump seeks to emulate.

No arrest, trial, jury, or judge -- just "retribution" in the streets. Revenge.

The rule of force over the rule of law.

An eye for an eye.

As the Washington Post reported, a witness to the execution testified that "Reinoehl was clutching a cellphone and eating a gummy worm as he walked to his car." That's when officers opened fire without first announcing themselves or trying to arrest him."

What was Reinoehl's crime, for which lethal "retribution" was required according to Trump? Defending a Black and himself by shooting the fascist streetfighter Aaron "Jay" Danielson, an armed member of the far-right fascist group Patriot Prayer, which spent Danielson's last day violently attacking civil and human rights protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Trump tweeted "Rest in peace, Jay," re-tweeting a white supremacist who described Danielson as a "good American that loved his country and backed the blue."

The Color of Retribution

Does Trump think that killer white cops like Michael Slager (the murderer of Walter Scott), Jason Van Dyke (the murderer of Laquan McDonald), Brett Hankison (the lead detective in the police murder of Breonna Taylor), and Derek Chauvin (the direct murderer of George Floyd) should be summarily terminated in the streets, without trial or even arrest? Is proportionate extra-judicial "retribution" required in those cases, in Trump's view?

