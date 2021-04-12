This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



Why Do These Televangelists Need Expensive Jets? They also fly in private jets. It's impossible to know exactly how much money these ministries take in each year because they are not required to make financial ...

Among sleazy occupations, is anything worse than big-money evangelists with their private jets, garish diamonds, piled-up hairdos and $5,000 suits?

A new book, to be released April 27, is PreachersNSneakers: Authenticity in an Age of For-Profit Faith and (Wannabe) Celebrities. It exposes TV pastors "who get rich off of preaching about Jesus."

It's written by Ben Kirby of Texas, a born-again Christian who watched gospel television and noticed that many leaders flaunted outlandishly expensive clothes and shoes designed for the super-wealthy. He posted his findings on Instagram and drew 200,000 viewers. Now he has turned it into a book.

A Washington Post report said: "In 2019, Kirby posted a picture of Pastor John Gray wearing the coveted Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red Octobers, selling at the time on the resale market for more than $5,600."

Astounding. What kind of narcissist pays $5,600 for a pair of shoes? The Post added:

"Kirby has showcased Seattle pastor Judah Smith's $3,600 Gucci jacket, Dallas pastor T.D. Jakes's $1,250 Louboutin fanny pack and Miami pastor Guillermo Maldonado's $2,541 Ricci crocodile belt. And he considers Paula White, President Donald Trump's most trusted pastoral adviser who is often photographed in designer items, a PreachersNSneakers 'content goldmine,' posting a photo of her wearing $785 Stella McCartney sneakers."

A report by London's Guardian added:

"Pastor, author and religious personality John Gray appears in a recent post" sporting a Gucci sweater that cost more than $1,100. In another photo, Pastor Steven Furtick sports a pair of thousand-dollar Saint Laurent boots."

More than a century ago, sociologist Thorstein Veblen coined the term "conspicuous consumption" for the flagrantly rich who paid glaring sums to show off their wealth. It became a popular label of contempt.

When preachers do it, there's a double reason for contempt - because evangelist money comes from gullible believers who are sold a fantasy of make-believe. The megachurch message says an invisible god will reward worshipers (donors) in an invisible heaven after death - and burn others in hell. Intelligent, educated, modern people know this is a fairy tale. Religion isn't true. Its purveyors commit a form of fraud.

I ask again: What's more sleazy than a sharpie wearing $5,600 sneakers paid for with money from naïve believers?