 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/14/21

For Okinawa, Rahm Would Be a Knee on the Neck

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

If you don't know much about Japan (and neither does Rahm Emanuel, the reported nominee for U.S. ambassador) a few relevant facts are these:

1) It's right next to China which much of the U.S. government is eager for some sort of fight with.

2) Its Constitution (imposed by the U.S.) bans war, and the U.S. has been hard at work pressuring Japan to violate that bit since about 10 seconds after it was adopted.

3) It has colonized and abuses a separate set of islands, including Okinawa, where it sticks a lot of its U.S. bases, weapons, pollution, noise, destruction, and -- of course -- the lawless activities of drunken and abusive U.S. troops who operate -- like Chicago police -- without being subject to local laws.

For decades it hasn't mattered much what sort of ambassador the United States has sent to Japan. Every single one of them has opposed the will of the people and of the local government of Okinawa when it has come to maintaining and expanding bases. But that doesn't mean you won't get a worse result than ever by sending a guy who makes Douglas MacArthur look like Gandhi.

Rahm Emanuel covered up a racist police murder as mayor of Chicago. What do you think his view will be on the rights of U.S. troops to commit crimes without being subject to local laws? This is a guy who twice volunteered for the Israeli military now dominating the news with its horrific murder sprees, and he isn't even Israeli. This is a guy who in January 2007, after antiwar voters handed his Democratic Party the U.S. Congress to end the war on Iraq, made clear to a friendly Washington Post/CIA reporter that he hoped to keep that war going for two more years in order to "oppose" it in another election. This is a guy who's on video telling a young Asian-American woman that he'd like to adopt her, that she's probably quiet and does a lot of studying.

The U.S. media loves Rahm so much they approved of his nickname Rahmbo, gave him credit for a big victory when some obscure study trumpeted the benefits of screaming and cursing in the office, and are now singing his praises as just the man for a job in the field of diplomacy. Of course, the United States doesn't generally give ambassadorships to qualified diplomats the way some other countries do. It generally spits in the face of the world and hands ambassadorships out as payback for campaign bribes (er, "contributions") and other favors. But this nomination is playing with nuclear fire at a moment when three-quarters of the U.S. Congress is visibly shaken with horror at the prospect of China "winning the century" or some such nonsense.

Rahm Emanuel corporatized the Democratic Party, and helped destroy welfare, create NAFTA, pass the 1994 Crime Bill, and restrict immigration (bragging about deportation records). He got rich on Wall Street through the revolving door to public disservice. There's not a war or a war-prone candidate he hasn't supported. He's blocked advocates for serious healthcare reform, calling them "f*cking retarded." He's closed schools and cut services in Chicago, but stayed active on the national scene as a leading opponent of Medicare For All and a Green New Deal.

Emanuel is as bad a politician as any Republican, but he's a Democrat, and a mean and petty one. As with Neera Tanden's unsuccessful bid for higher office, Rahm Emanuel may face Republican opposition to confirming him as ambassador. Then the question will be whether one or two Democrats in the U.S. Senate give a damn. The people of Chicago do. They're filling the streets for Palestine. They have no desire to inflict Rahm on the people of Okinawa, much as they might be happy to put thousands of miles between him and Illinois. But is there a U.S. Senator who puts basic decency, self-respect, and an attention span beyond five minutes ahead of the party line? Rahm Emanuel's politics have cost the Democrats in the not-very-long run. It won't take long for him to become a global embarrassment in Japan. But who's got the nerve to say so now?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 