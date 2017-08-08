Refresh  

For Lower Fares & Better Service, Nationalize Public Transportation!

Fair Skies
The airline industry is in big trouble with most of us, I'm sure you agree. I mean fares keep going up with no end in sight. You have to pay extra for any baggage you need to check. The seats keep getting smaller, and sometimes it costs you more for slightly wider accommodations even in the coach section. Meals that used to be free now come in little boxes at hefty prices. And even if you've paid for all of that, they still might call in the cops and evict you, bloody your nose, and knock your teeth out so that airline employees might take the seat you purchased, and more conveniently hitch a ride to their next gig.

I was reminded of all that when on my last Delta flight, I read an ad in that airline's August edition of Sky Magazine. It was headlined "Help Us Defend U.S. Jobs." In part, the text complained:

"The nations of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are attempting to take over international aviation by funneling billions of dollars in subsidies into their state-owned airlines. U.S. airlines . . . can't compete with the unreasonably low prices of the gulf airlines. And for every route lost, 1,500 Americans lose their jobs. Left unaddressed, the U.S. aviation industry is at risk . . . Join the fight to protect fair trade and American jobs."

Say what? "Unreasonably low prices?" They want me to campaign against that? Hmm.

So, what's Delta's real problem here? The ad says the company's worried that it can't compete with state-owned airlines that are less concerned with turning a profit than with serving the public -- providing more of what travelers want: cheaper fares, good service, no extra charges, and free food and drinks.

How do Qatar, UAE and others do that? Simple: they funnel billions of dollars of investment (Delta misleadingly calls it "subsidies") into the airlines they own rather than making profit maximization their be-all and end-all. Or, as it's expressed at DELTA.COM/OURFIGHT: "Because they have large sums of money available, these . . . airlines don't have to rely on profit."

What's wrong with that?

According to the Delta ad quoted above, what's wrong is that the state-owned airlines are more successful; they're getting bigger market shares and, Delta claims, costing Americans jobs -- 1500 for each lost route. In fact, if it weren't for the questionable protectionism of U.S. regulations, those airlines would enter our domestic market and take over there as well.

But, of course, there's a cure for all of that too -- one that will not only save those jobs, but likely get us cheaper fares and better service. It's to follow the example of Delta's vilified competitors: invest our tax dollars in U.S. airlines too. Nationalize them!

Don't worry: no jobs will be lost. (It takes just as many people to run state-owned airlines as private ones.) And just watch: those fares will become "unreasonably low" in the process. Services and passenger perks might even reach the level of those gulf companies that so irritate Delta and other U.S. airlines.

Bring it on!

And, while you're at it, how about investing "billions" of our tax dollars in state-owned railways, rather than in further bloating the defense budget? The state-owned China rail system runs bullet trains that travel at speeds over 200 mph. Meanwhile our under-funded Amtrak locomotives continue plodding along no faster than they did about 50 years ago.

Thank you, Delta, for making the point so exquisitely: when "airlines don't have to rely on profit" consumers benefit. Air fares become "unreasonably low."

At least as far as public transportation is concerned, socialism is far more efficient than capitalism.

 

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 36 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mike Rivage-Seul

  New Content

As Richard Wolff points out so well, we must question the unproven, but widely accepted dogma that private enterprise is always more efficient than state-owned services.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 3:13:23 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content
I believe that "dogma" has long since been disproven. Just look at where we are now...

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 5:59:14 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
I agree, Dan. But the culture at large seems to accept it as self-evident. Why does that delusion persist?

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 6:05:08 PM

Robert Harper

  New Content
The entire concept that profit should be the final word on any human endeavor needs to be rethought. That rethinking will be difficult I certainly would not leave it to government to do. Citizens united ended any hope government was of the people,,,,,,,,,,,.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 3:51:03 PM

Paul Cohen

  New Content

Monopolies and oligopolies just do not work without strict government supervision - something that neocons will not abide. Market domination by just a few big companies will result in high prices and poor service - it is just the nature of these beasts. Somehow government just has to be involved in important public functions like travel. If we cannot have government regulation to prevent market domination then the only suitable alternative is to make it available as a public utility.

It is not just the airlines. If we cannot allow strict government oversight of insurance, banking or any number of other important functions then government will have to step in to provide them as public utilities.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 4:43:07 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Reply to Paul Cohen:   New Content
You're right, Paul, of course. But Robert Harper's comment (immediately above yours) identifies the main obstacle impeding implementation of your wise observation. Money! Citizens United! Unrepresentative government.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 5:06:10 PM

Paul Cohen

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Yes, the money problem is always there and money is said to be the root of all evil.

We need something to happen to break up the cycle of money buying politics and politics then helping to further concentrate money. Would success be more likely if we focused on disrupting the money side or on the politics side? My vote would be to focus on the politics (and in particular on voting).

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 6:10:37 PM

Paul Cohen

  New Content

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2017 at 4:44:18 PM

