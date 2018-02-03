Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

For Bucks County Millennials, Fact-Checking JD Mullane's Primer on Trump's Roaring Economy

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Cyril Mychalejko     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/3/18

Author 10383
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Donald Trump {MID-242107}
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

If there is one thing that that stands out about Bucks County Courier Times columnist JD Mullane'spolitical writing it is that he never lets facts get in the way of his opinions and Trumpian political fictions. His recent column "For millennials, a primer on a roaring economy" offers a perfect example.

Mullane in his column immediately celebrates that jobless claims have dropped to their lowest since 1973, which the Department of Labor pointed out in an Oct. 19 press release. Sure, this should be celebrated. However, he conveniently forgot to add the context that this is part of a larger post-recession trend that are a result of President Barack Obama's democratic economic policies. In fact, Fortune Magazine reported in 2016 that "Unemployment Claims Fall to Lowest Since 1973." So the most current numbers -- 222,000 -- are 19,000 less than Obama's previous record breaking numbers. And one must ask whether Trump should get any credit for numbers that are a result of Obama's policies.

- Advertisement -

Mullane then extols that the tax cuts "will put a grand or two or three back into the paychecks of working stiffs everywhere."

Well, not exactly.

A Jan. 29 Reuters/Ipsos poll notes that just 2 percent of adults in the country reported receiving a raise, bonus or other additional benefits due to the Republican tax law enacted a month ago by President Donald Trump. Furthermore, Walmart, for example, announced bonuses of up to $1,000 for associates, though the maximum amount is reserved for employees with at least 20 yearsworking with the company. Oh, and just days later the company quietly announced thousands of layoffs.

- Advertisement -

Mullane then says "it gets better."

Really?

He cites an article in USA Todaythat states: "More than three dozen of the biggest American companies have shared their tax-cut windfalls with employees, mostly through one-time bonuses, but also with hourly wage increases and bigger 401(k) matches following the new tax law passed in December."

What Mullane conveniently leaves out is that the article reports that the bonuses "are quite small compared with the total compensation -- wages, salaries and benefits -- of $10.3 trillion paid by U.S. companies last year."

Nick Sargen, chief economist at Fort Washington Investment Advisors, a money-management firm in Cincinnati, told USA Todaythe bonuses are "a drop in the bucket" and that "companies are doing it mainly as a PR gesture. It looks good that they are sharing a portion, however small, of the corporate tax cuts." The article also points out that "a bonus will do little to close the wage gap between workers and CEOs," as "CEOs earned 347 times what the average worker did in 2016."

Mullane then exclaims "yowza" to the fact that "Chrysler is giving its workers bonuses of $5,500 each." From reading this you would think that these bonuses of $5,500 are a result of the Trump tax cuts for the 1 percent.

- Advertisement -

They're not.

Chrysler gave bonuses of $5,000 last year, so a $500 increase this year. And never mind the bonuses were a result of the company's debt cutting business plan laid out four years ago, not the tax cuts, something he conveniently omitted.

Mullane then goes on to what has become his typical patronizing and snide style, "explaining" to millenials what a "Help Wanted" sign is in an impotent attempt at humor, while misogynistically and childishly attacking Nancy Pelosi for using botox.

Mullane's "alternative facts" for the the economy under our "alt-right " president might provide more Kool Aid for his Tea Party readers, but millennials shouldn't drink it.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Cyril Mychalejko is an editor at www.UpsideDownWorld.org, an online magazine covering politics and activism in Latin America.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ecuador's Constitution Gives Rights to Nature

Sarah Palin and the Bush "Bulge": Will Alaska's Governor be Wired for the Debate on Thursday?

Big Brother's New Crystal Ball: Washington Develops Online Data Mining Program to Predict Global Political Unrest

Glenn Greenwald and the Failures of Mainstream Journalism

Military-backed Mapping Project in Oaxaca Under Fire

Decline 'Friend' Request: Social Media Meets 21st Century Statecraft in Latin America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 