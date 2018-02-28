Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

For 400 Years, Talking and Talking... and Talking

opednews.com

This is an introduction to a motion tabled on Tuesday 2/27/18 in the South African parliament, in Cape Town, by Julius Malema, M.P., representing the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) party. This is a legitimate South African revolutionary socialist political party started by expelled former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema, and his allies, in 2013.

He has a very pronounced African accent when speaking English. It therefore may be difficult for Americans who are not familiar with African accents, in general, to follow, but be assured it is a brilliant oration and well worth the effort to persevere for the nine-plus minutes it runs.

From this one speech - keeping an open mind - much can be learned about Americas own colonial and racist past at its inception.

There are also very definitely, overlapping parallels contained in the speech, which directly pertain to what the Israelis are attempting in Palestine.

The similarities in the intent of the policies of these three countries, after being colonized by 'white' European settlers - though centuries and continents apart -- the Americas in the 15th century (1492), South Africa in the 17th century (1652), and Palestine in the 19th century (1880's). For all three the similarities are eye-popping.

In the case of israel, in the so-called enlightened 21st century (2018), however, what they are attempting is a brazen, counter socially progressive reversion, to a historical time long dead, but as we experience daily, not quite buried.

And the vexing aspect of it all is that the one dominant country, which unilaterally promotes itself as the humanitarian, democratic 'leader' of this so-called free world -- the shining city on a hill -- the United States of America, contemporaneously not only condones, but was, and still is, clandestinely -- by proxy, the instigator of global destabilization.

Not only is the US the dominant threat to peace on earth, but to the very Earth itself, and therefore, to all of life.

Free thinking, animate, global subject, as competent as the next humane being, to dialogue on the matter of our species continued survival on mother Earth.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Em Sos

Africa is this vast continent, yet it is only since the Ronald Reagan era, and his mindless anti divestment support of the racist regime, in South Africa that it has become a focal point, in America, for race relations, economic plunder, and entrenched bigotry globally.

South Africa, with its non racist constitution, has only been a sovereign state for a little over 23 years while the battle for racial equality in the US has been raging unabated for all of its 230 years.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018 at 3:12:44 AM

Mohammad Ala

Thanks for the video and introduction of Mr. Malema.

I understand different accents and I had no problem understanding him or others in South Africa.

Native lands, farms, and water must not be taken unjustly to satisfy settlers. These acts are wrong.

Imprisoning native people, especially the youth is wrong.

Blacks have suffered and deserve justice.

Peace.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018 at 4:44:52 AM

