Food Theft as a Form of Cultural Genocide

From To The Point Analyses

- Advertisement -

The idea behind cultural genocide is relatively simple -- it is the systematic erasure of the culture of indigenous people subject to colonization. The endgame here is that the conquered land will no longer be popularly identified with the culture and traditions of those who were once native to it. Instead, their culture will be replaced by that of the colonizer. The most common way of doing this is to disperse or actually wipe out a good part of the indigenous population, with the resulting trauma causing their culture, at least in its native form, to disappear. However, sometimes the colonizers will appropriate elements of the native culture as their own. This is cultural genocide by theft as well as destruction.

- Advertisement -

In Cultural Genocide I laid out how the Israelis were attempting to undermine and ultimately destroy Palestinian culture in a seemingly never-ending effort to "Hebraize" the territory now called Israel. Here are some of the techniques employed:

(1) the practice of renaming, which began as early as the 1920s: "With the help of archeologists, geographers and biblical scholars" the Zionists "began to systematically erase Palestine's Arab history and heritage from what would be Israel's own official records, maps and histories";

(2) The physical destruction of Palestinian archeological sites, artifacts, ancient mosques and historic houses to the extent that the Unesco World Heritage office describes the Israeli actions as "crimes against the cultural history of mankind";

(3) The purposeful looting and subsequent destruction of Palestinian libraries, archives and museums; and...

(4) the imposition of literally thousands of regulations designed to make it impossible for Palestinians in occupied territory to express themselves culturally or politically. For further information, see Cultural Genocide, pp. 77-80.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2