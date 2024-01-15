 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/15/24

Following Zionist Logic, Hamas Has the Moral Right to Commit Genocide against Israel

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
This past week, the world held its breath as South Africa's top legal team pressed its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The lawyers argued that the state of Israel is guilty of genocide by prosecuting its war against the people of Gaza.

On Thursday, the South Africans made their case in exquisite detail. It cited chapter and verse proving, the lawyers said, that Israel not only committed acts of genocide, but that according to its leaders' own admissions, Israel did so with full genocidal intent.

On Friday the Israeli defense team gave their reply. It basically held that all of Israel's actions including the deaths of 30,000 Palestinians (at least half of them children and women) are justified by the Hamas attacks of October 7th, 2023.

Final resolution of the case may take months or even years. Now however, we await the court's preliminary directives.

Whatever those judgments and injunctions might be, the very fact that the world was forced to listen to the South African case against Israel represented a victory for the Palestinians and an education for the world at large - especially for the United States. That's because the U.S. mainstream media (MSM) has largely excluded the Palestinian viewpoint from public awareness. In fact, to give sympathetic voice to the Palestinian perspective has been all but criminalized here.

Accordingly, since October 7th, Americans have been subjected to nonstop Israeli propaganda that presents the conflict in Gaza as though it began on October 7th -- as though it was initiated without provocation by blood thirsty terrorists driven by irrational anti-Semitism.

So understood, that scenario gives to Israel the right to overlook international law and to follow a "morality" of revenge, collective punishment, ethnic cleansing, and even genocide. It is a "morality" completely supported by the United States.

The argument here is that such morality can have only highly disastrous effects.

To show what I mean, allow me to (1) summarize the case so eloquently argued by the South African legal team, (2) lay out Israel's exceptionalist morality, (3) put the entire case in historical perspective, (4) apply Israel's logic to that case, and (5) conclude with specific recommendations about legal responses to Israel's policies.

South Africa's Case

The case of the South African legal team was argued convincingly. It was founded on international law. The argument implied and/or specifically held that:

  • Illegal occupiers enjoy no right to self-defense.
  • Neither does any regime practicing apartheid. Apartheid is a war crime.
  • On the contrary, it is the illegally occupied who have the right of self-defense against their occupiers and any system of apartheid. That right includes taking up arms against the perpetrators in question.
  • No provocation, no matter how egregious justifies direct attacks on civilians.
  • In all cases, any response to terroristic attacks must observe the principle of proportionality. That is, Article 51 Section 6 of the UN Charter states that revenge attacks against civilian populations are strictly forbidden.
  • So are forced relocations of entire populations, deprivation of food and water to civilian populations, attacks on hospitals, medical personnel, schools, refugee camps, places of worship, and members of the press.

By ignoring such legal restrictions, the South African lawyers argued, Israel is guilty of genocide defined in law as "the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group." The lawyers bolstered their case with statements from Zionists all the way from soldiers in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) to the country's prime minister declaring their genocidal intentions.

Israel's Syllogism of Genocide

In reply to the accusations just cited, Israeli lawyers laid out their case arguing that Israel's right to self-defense justified all the actions listed by the South African barristers. The Israeli case and exceptionalist "morality" implies the quasi-syllogism immediately below:

  1. Following unprovoked violent attacks on civilians by an enemy, the right to retaliate in self-defense overrides all moral principles and international law.

a) More specifically, it exempts the offended from all legal strictures against killing civilians including babies, infants, children, women, and the elderly in any way connected with attacks by the enemy in question.

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

My fear is that politics will once again override the law even within the precincts of the ICJ. It's interesting how easily Americans can be persuaded that genocide is being committed by China in Xinjiang and by President Putin in Ukraine. But we're asked to doubt and/or deny what we see with our own eyes in Gaza.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 6:04:28 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Following plain logic unobstructed by fanciful ethnic theories,

all wars are a huge waste of lives, bodies, time, energy, resources and a demonstrated failure of intelligent diplomacy

it is a massive error of leadership to promote violence and wars, regardless of pet ethnic theories. The consequences are miserable

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 9:59:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

I couldn't agree more, Mary. It's shocking to me how diplomacy has absolutely disappeared from the list of U.S. political options. Everything is about regime change, bombing, and sanctions. Just war theory has been turned completely upside-down. War is a first rather than a last resort. Nothing about proportionality of response or respect for civilian lives. Completely immoral.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 10:25:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

For those who were taught inaccurate mythology about the state of Israel, Wiki can help you to understand the diversity of that particular government entity which provides generous educational and social welfare benefits to all its citizens including a population of some 20% Arab non-Jews

Moroccan immigrants are one of the large blocs of the population there.

Along with immigrants from many, many other countries, all trying to survive and live decent lives with minimal interference from cartels that siphon the resources of working schlubs all over the world

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 10:11:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Wiki link about the demographics of Israel.

wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Israel

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 10:13:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

When you strip away the nonsense, leaving the modest truth, the contrast is stunning. And it got me thinking, for which you are forgiven here and now. Call this a thought-experiment:

Looking at the sheer quantity of baloney that's been used to obscure a still-active, real-time, US-backed genocide, another truth emerges from the fog, that the actual anti-semitism took place much more than a century ago, when the "royal" families of Europe, by then so inbred they were dying off from congenital anomalies, were having trouble keeping the masses adequately subdued, what with pandemic plagues and all. They needed more leverage to divide and control the miserable populace. Unlike today, a handful of people didn't own everything, but they were working on it.

They needed to single out some characteristic feature. Social status? Their enslaved workforce was easily identifiable, but as the leading "growth" industry, economically untouchable. Racism? Under the filthy rags in fashion, everyone looked pretty much alike. Religion? Witchcraft was the healthcare system (but would fall soon enough to "science", and then commerce). Then they hit on another Other to scapegoat: the Jews. Pit one group of Semites against another in the competing (also dying) colonial empires to the south, and "cleanse" Europe genetically, to maintain the established (rules-based) Order.

In its colossal hubris this vile multi-generational scheme only made everything orders-of-magnitude worse for everybody. It left most of humanity profoundly damaged and unable to face reality. The classic cycle of abuse, trauma, addiction and denial. And as such, it scales up logarithmically until it wrecks everything for everybody, or we admit we have a "problem."

I say "cycle" but "colonialism" might also cover this longstanding necrosis of the human spirit. Or maybe the word is "history" by now? But I don't think so. Recovery has shown effectiveness on individual scale, and more recently, with the end of Apartheid in some places, and substantive change by actual election, in some places. The cycle didn't start with Europe any more than October 7, or with the industrialized Nazi version; not with the Crusades, and probably not even the crucifixion of a young radical dissident Jew (or terrorist, to Rome). It didn't start when a woman fed a man forbidden fruit from a passing snake-oil salesman.

We're starting to work on it en-masse. But it's baby-steps still. Maybe there's some hope in the Internet, if it can be wrested from the crooked, bloody hands of the "royal" families of today; just now it's their only line of defense in the Global Energy War. But maybe, just maybe, the Genocide of Palestine could be the catalyst that kicks us into the realm of sanity. The struggle continues...

Thanks for a thought-provoking and enlightening article (as usual).

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 10:26:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Peter Barus:   New Content

Wow, Peter! So disturbingly thoughtful. "Divide and rule" remains the name of the elitist game, doesn't it? These are Semite brothers and sisters killing one another. And in terms of the persecution you describe so well, they have even that in common. The royals know and (as you say) have always known how to play and manipulate us -- to keep our eye off the ball. Thanks for provoking further thought on this most important of issues.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 11:32:12 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Who is in charge of Israel? I'd guess they are who is behind the AIPAC. It's not them cool looking Jews in Black Hats and long black hair. Must videos of them show them behind Palestine. Is it the Jewish Religious People in charge? With the American Religious Right firmly behind them, guess they could be the ones in charge. But my guess would be that its the Bankers in charge of Israel? Whoever it is that is in charge, with collective punishment, are not Kids of Abe. With the 60's Hippy Movement, standing for Peace & Brotherhood, we have children of Abe that we can get behind. At least the Dream.

Steve Earle looks right in this 2005 Jerusalem song is right, "The fate of the world is going to come from children of Abraham laying down their swords."--paraphrased "The Lion and the Lamb will live in Peace in Jerusalem."

Heard talk of the streets of Hilly Fitchburg here, that could solve it. Build the Temple next to Dome of Rock. After all the blood is washed from our hands, I believe the American Church would love to pitch in to build that Temple next to the Dome of Rock.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 11:04:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Michael! You unfailingly find the right music for the issue at hand. (And btw, thanks for Steve Earle's "Jerusalem" in response to my last post.) We need the revolution that Steve sings of in your comment (and compelling question) today. As for who's in charge of Israel. . .. I'm struck and saddened by the fact that Israel's current policy has the support of the vast majority of citizens there. The forces of propaganda are so strong.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 11:22:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Dank Jewel. But I thought that Steve Earle song was this Jerusalem song. There is even a better version with Emmily Lou Harris and Jackson Browne in it. I've not yet figured out how to post newer videos here on OEN, which believe could be the Platform for that Revolution. Earle wrote that Revolution song to try and beat a 2rd Bush term in 2004. Jim Hinde wrote this 'Shout Down the Wind" to try and beat Bush that year.

If I was to be known at best of anything, it would be to be best Video DJ Player in Cyberspace and High Def TVs in Cafes. I've got to find one of them Old Classic 100 CD, 1000 songs Juke Boxes of late 1980s, and turn it into a video Juke Box so could help my cash flow.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 11:40:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

Love this song, Michael. The line that about not knowing where to begin strikes hardest. Like so many I'm appalled but I don't know what to do as my part in ameliorating the situation. "Our" government refuses to listen to anyone but their rich donors and to the blackmail of forces like the AIPAC.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 4:30:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:   New Content

Sounds like you on to something with AIPAC. Who exactly runs it? Was in conversation with oldest sister Annemarie, 80, moved back from 30 years in New Orleans. We couldn't figure out if Religion or Bankers ran Israel. She the Shrink in Family who always been after the crooks, (who they been?) and knew well to connect when could after a letter or phone talk.

Am working on a story about Woody our Maine Coon Cat who broke off leash and ran down road,,,found with chip of the beast for cats and dogs, over busy City River Bridge. Found under DLH Mail truck,,, Marie joked he wanted to be mailed back home. He was named after Guthrie. He might be him. It's ending is Hippies with Grand Kids Occupy City Hall to Register all to Vote. Chorus, "They got marks of beasts for cats and dogs. Enough is enough.

Sent it to Arlo's Guthrie Center to fine tune or what? Arko need mention in Keene 2018 that he knew someone was working on a 21st century version of the Group W Bench. We may just film it in bars around City.

Each has a different line. The Mayor, her daughter and sister Casy who slept with everyone as KCs, but me: (Lucky): Sings the line, "Woody wanted to be mailed back home"

To the 1890's Scott Joplin Paino Book "Key Board Attacks." The first song, "Off we go to music land training figures hands and ears." Only song, 30 years learning all key board, with Pink Panther and Sting Medilyed into Medley. Goot the sheet music to the other 2, local Musician teach me Sting Pink Panther this week, at Main St Music Store.

But I wish I could post Lou Reed's Live 1984 New Jersey Concert of "Coney Island Baby." When you find it, turn it up full blast to AIPAC People Pete Seeger would say we need to talk to. Just realized Marie grew up in 1970's (Flemish always, always were Hippies.) to Lou Reed. I didn't like his burnt out photo saw of Reed when in Antwerpen.

Woody. He'd claw and jump at door trying to get out. So had to take him for walk. He got good at staying at School Court Yard 3 houses down end of block at knight & would run back when called at bed time.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024 at 1:17:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Washington DC's Name needs to be changed to Genocide City!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 3:35:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

I agree. Genocide Joe is as responsible for this tragedy as Bibi Netanyahu. Disgraceful and criminal. Murderous.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 4:24:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
molly cruz

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 16, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We're the default saviors here. Where the planet began with us was to get us off our asses, look up and see the truth of our fragile standing in a Universe that clearly doesn't give a rat's ass what we do or what happens to us. However: our natural aggression, a feature we share with every other sentient creature; was the perfect foil for our fate, if the dents in the planet tell any truth, we're in for a wallop any time. So now we have the goods of war with which to fend off the sloppy Universe with its fickle mindless contents. Giving up the aggression that got us here is like asking us to drop our thumbs and shrink our cerebrums back to monkey size. This planet is not about us, but has shaped us to save its garden and take it elsewhere. Nothing else makes sense to me. There are no nations, we're all the same, nobody's an alien; we're Earthlings, that's all. As we shake off our barbarian natures for a new existence, we must look back and give it a nod, settle for our flaws, and know that the entire garden is counting on us.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024 at 9:08:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend