Following Wisconsin's Lead, Kentucky Overturns Voter Suppression Veto

Republicans talk a good game about "democracy" and "patriotism."

When it comes down to it, though, waving a flag is meaningless when one's actions belie the very principles he or she claims to uphold.

Republicans do not want democracy.

They want oligarchy.

But they know Americans outside the extremely wealthy do not.

So to maintain their wealthy donors' hegemony, they try to prevent voters from exercising their fundamental right to choose whom they want to represent them.

Why else would they work so hard to steal votes?

Two weeks ago, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order postponing the state's presidential primary to June 9, as his counterparts in many other states have done.

That was until the state's Republican-majority supreme court intervened, ruling elections must be held on schedule despite the coronavirus/COVID-19 public health emergency.

Moreover, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers refused to advance vote-by-mail provisions that would prevent crowds from risking spreading contagion by reporting to the polls.

The Republican-majority United States Supreme Court sided with them.

Now at least seven have contracted the virus.

That was the green light for Republican states like Kentucky (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home state) as the Supreme Court's Shelby County vs. Holder decision rolling back section five of the 1965 Voting Rights Act was back in 2013.

Kentucky Republicans were giddy last Tuesday after overriding a veto on a bill to prevent voter suppression.

In his veto message, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear explained:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

