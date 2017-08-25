Surprisingly Trump is following Obama's legacy on many counts though not health care. It gives him a defense against liberals who refused to criticize Obama for similar actions.

Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. is known for its regular polls. It asked voters what words came to mind when they thought of President Donald J. Trump. Different adjectives ascribed to him were subsequently ranked: "Smart" came in at number 28, but "idiot" was number one.

In Mr. Trump's home town, New York City, the public library reports fully 20 percent of child card holders cannot use them due to unpaid fines. And while Mr. Trump rages and riles against Obamacare, a scheme of particular help to the poorest, it is precisely because healthcare has been lacking for the financially disadvantaged that 76 countries in the world have lower maternal death rates than the U. S. (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Seattle). The path to 'making America great again' appears arduous.

If the public knowingly voted for an idiot, it had no alternative. Trump promised change. He has been hampered and hamstrung, obstructed and nearly reversed on his major initiative aiming at better Russian relations. Obama promising change was also elected ... twice; he changed instead. Such are the facts of life in the Washington morass.

Obama's military interventions hang like a pall. But then Democrats and Republicans have been interfering militarily in other countries for as long as one can remember and earlier: Reagan (Afghanistan, Grenada, Libya, Nicaragua), Bush I (Iraq, Afghanistan), Clinton ( Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq sanctions and no-fly zone, Somalia), Bush II (Afghanistan, and Iraq invasions), Obama (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Argentina). The list is by no means complete.

Obama's dark legacy is particularly egregious. The world expected better from a Nobel Peace Laureate. Ukraine and Libya lie bleeding. Syria is dismembered. Afghanistan is a wreck despite a troop surge to over 100,000 before giving up and withdrawing.

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)







