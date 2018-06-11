From No More Fake News

Faced with toxic fluorides destroying food crops, animal and human life, and with lawsuits piling up, atomic scientists decided they could distract the nation by promoting fluorides as a beneficial tooth treatment...

Occasionally, I reprint this article. I wrote it some years ago, during research on toxic chemicals pervading the landscape. I used to send the piece to mainstream reporters, but I eventually gave that up as a bad bet.

They're dedicated to fake news...and now they're losing control over public consciousness. Losing badly. Independent media are in the ascendance, and rightly so.

In 1997, Joel Griffiths and Chris Bryson, two respected mainstream journalists, peered into an abyss. They found a story about fluorides that was so chilling it had to be told.

The Christian Science Monitor, who had assigned the story, never published it.

Their ensuing article, "Fluoride, Teeth, and the Atomic Bomb," has been posted on a number of websites.

Author Griffiths told me that researchers who study the effects of fluorides by homing in on communities with fluoridated drinking water, versus communities with unfluoridated water, miss a major point: studying the water is not enough; toxic fluorides are everywhere -- they are used throughout the pharmaceutical industry in the manufacture of drugs, and also in many other industries (e.g., aluminum, pesticide).

I want to go over some of the major points of the Griffiths-Bryson article.

Griffiths discovered hundreds of documents from the World War 2 era. These included papers from the Manhattan Project, launched to build the first A-bomb.

Griffiths/Bryson write: "Fluoride was the key chemical in atomic bomb production...millions of tons...were essential for the manufacture of bomb-grade uranium and plutonium for nuclear weapons throughout the Cold War."

The documents reveal that fluoride was the most significant health hazard in the US A-bomb program, for workers and for communities around the manufacturing facilities.

Griffiths/Bryson: "Much of the original proof that fluoride is safe for humans in low doses was generated by A-bomb program scientists, who had been secretly ordered to provide 'evidence useful in litigation' [against persons who had been poisoned by fluoride and would sue for damages]" The first lawsuits against the US A-bomb program were not over radiation, but over fluoride damage, the [government] documents show."

A-bomb scientists were told they had to do studies which would conclude that fluorides were safe.

The most wide-reaching study done was carried out in Newburgh, New York, between 1945 and 1956. This was a secret op called "Program F." The researchers obtained blood and tissue samples from people who lived in Newburgh, through the good offices of the NY State Health Department.

