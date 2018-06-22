- Advertisement -

I have a very hard time understanding the degree of cruelty some people are capable of re mistreating our fellow animal beings --especially those who they "torture" for food. Of course, not everyone who kills animals for food may be guilty of torturing them, but I don't think anyone reading about the four illegal slaughterhouses in Fort Myers, Florida will have any difficulty condemning the cruelty these people inflict on their animals here unless they have hearts of stone.

In this Defense of Animals post (Shut Down Illegal Slaughter Farms in Fort Myers, Florida), I read with horror about animals being tortured, illegally slaughtered, kept in deplorable conditions, sacrificed for religious purposes, and trained for dog fighting at these four illegal slaughterhouses in Fort Meyers. I also wonder about the people who support them. I know of no Christian churches which support these cruelties and yet probably some of these people profess to be Christian.

And what astounds me even more is that despite horrific evidence, the Chief Assistant to Florida's State Attorney refuses to prosecute. In my opinion, Fort Myers needs a new Assistant State Attorney. The evidence of this cruelty was brought to light on April 11, 2018 by Animal Recovery Mission (ARM). How could anyone in his position to uphold the law even consider for a minute dismissing any action against these cruel people? It also seems to me too that the suffering endured by these poor animals doesn't seem to bother him either.

In their two and a half year investigation into the four illegal animal slaughterhouses in Fort Myers, ARM gathered evidence which included graphic videos, audios, photos,

and sworn eyewitness testimonies of violent animal abusers. These persons had no compunction into repeatedly stabbing pigs and goats while still conscious, they put meat hooks through their legs, hoisted them up, and skinned or boiled them alive.

Even though I am a Catholic, I believe in KARMA which in essence says what goes around comes around. Or, if you like- no one will escape the consequences of acts of unkindness or cruelty either in this life or the next, and in my opinion -- nor should they.

Yet, despite this list of cruel offenses against animals, the Lee County Sheriff and state attorney's offices will not pursue a prosecution. Their justification? They claim that ARM's evidence was illegally obtained. Can you believe this? It obviously means nothing that poor animals are being tortured and traumatized because evidence was obtained "illegally" and protocol wasn't followed. What is more important - legality or justice?

If you are appalled by this -- call or write Amira D. Fox, Chief Assistant State Attorney

239-533-1102 and Sgt. Randy Al Hodges, Lee Cty. Sheriff's Office --239-258 --3695.

