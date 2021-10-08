 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Florida Surpasses New York in Number of Covid-19 Related Deaths

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 20532
Message John Little
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

tombstone hearse
tombstone hearse
(Image by John Little)   Details   DMCA

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has managed to move his state past New York in the number of Covid-19 deaths without much fanfare in the press. For the past few months he has decided to change how the state counts their covid-19 deaths and his sneaky method has garnered him very little push back even though the number of dead have been averaging over 200 per day. Just yesterday, Thursday, October 7, 2021, the state of Florida recorded 782 covid-related deaths, but not one major news outlet screamed that it was 537 more deaths than Texas's gawd-awful 245 deaths. New York reported only 20 deaths.

His sneaky tactic is to count the reported deaths on the day the victim died, not the day it was reported. The vast majority of deaths are reported a day or more after the person's passing, thus Florida's total yesterday was only 2 deaths. This doesn't change the amount of suffering that Floridians go through during this pandemic, but it keeps Ron DeSantis out of the limelight, which is job number one for any slimy politician.

According to Worldometers.info, the total deaths as of yesterday were Florida 56,407 and New York 56,151. On September 1, 2021, their respective totals were Florida 44,571 and New York 53,875.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Little Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

66 year old Californian-born and bred male - I've lived in four different countries, USA, Switzerland, Mexico, Venezuela, and currently live in the Dominican Republic - speak three languages fluently, English, French, Spanish - have worked as a (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Tarahumara Indians of Mexico "Olympics Too Short"

Elecricity for Venezuela - Rednecks in Chavezland

The International Distortion of the Dominican Dilemma

The new and revised Preamble to the Constitution

IMMIGRATION FROM THE IMMIGRANT'S POINT OF VIEW

Chapter Thirteen: The Cuban Missile Crisis of October, 1962

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Little

Become a Fan
Author 20532
(Member since Aug 24, 2008), 12 fans, 115 articles, 707 comments, 13 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Ron deSantis gets the Scumbag of the Year award hands down.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 8, 2021 at 10:57:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 