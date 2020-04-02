Flip side of Pakistan's Covid-19 fight

If there is any country outside the Americas and the Europe that badly needs help to fight COVID -19, it is Pakistan. This Sunni Muslim majority country proudly displays its nuclear status and its indispensability for peace in the Taliban ravaged Afghanistan but it lacks basic infrastructure, forget about financial and medical muscle, to handle the surge in the virus cases particularly from local transmission. But it is not helping its cause by practicing religious discrimination in its relief effort.



Till now, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi has blamed its Shia Muslim subjects for its virus woes. Iranian cities like Qom, and Mashhad are home to Shia holy sites.



Thousands of Pakistani Shias were on pilgrimage to Iran when the virus broke out. Iran abandoned them in a hurry at the no-man area, notwithstanding the new bonhomie between Tehran and Islamabad, and Pakistan championing Iran's case for ending sanctions. And on reaching the border town of Taftan, the pilgrims felt equally let down.



"The catastrophic crisis has been created simply because of mismanagement. There was no logic in keeping the pilgrims for weeks at the Taftan quarantine camps as it was impossible to offer them essential medical facilities whatsoever there", Tariq Butt reported in the Karachi daily, The News International. The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza visited Taftan on Feb 28 and termed as "satisfactory" the arrangements "which hardly existed".





Said another (in a video I saw on the social media): "We only hear that people in our neighborhood are receiving essential goods. My son drives the rickshaw. Due to the lockdown, all services have been suspended. He is sitting idle at home. We do not have anything to eat. We have no money. Even when we visit the ration distribution centers, the authorities assure us that they will send essential items in separate trucks but eventually they don't".