 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/26/22

Flawed Estimates of Russian and Ukrainian Military Casualties

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Message Walter Uhler
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War
(Image by manhhai)   Details   DMCA
In a letter to the editor of the Centre Daily Times (State College, PA) dated 10 August 2022, I wrote the following. "Few Americans know about Walter Lippmann and his warnings about the threat to democracy posed by citizens too ill-informed to address their country's issues. Lippmann knew, because he was personally involved in the broadcasting of wartime propaganda about fictitious World War I battlefield victories.

In his classic work, Public Opinion, Lippmann asserted that "news and truth are not the same thing." News signals an event, while truth requires the bringing to light the hidden facts related to that event. In his even more pessimistic book, The Phantom Public, Lippmann asserted, 'effective virtue, as Socrates pointed out long ago, is knowledge; and a code of the right and the wrong must wait upon a perception of the true and the false.'"

In that same letter, I noted that America's mainstream news media (specifically, Fox News) "reported that Ukrainian forces took out an ammunition railway connecting Kherson with Crimea. However, it did not report that Russian forces destroyed much of the 21st Battalion of Ukraine's 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, causing it to retreat from Pisky (Pesky), before suffering total destruction by its own artillery. Neither did it report that as many as 900 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded on Aug. 2 alone."

As a student of Russia, who has been studying that country for more than fifty years, I've expended time and effort recently to understand events in Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022. Both the fog of war and the intentionally biased information warfare conducted by the principals, their proxies, and their mouthpieces have rendered problematic any accurate assessment of the military situation there. This article is devoted to flawed estimates of military casualties.

I read the New York Times, the Boston Globe, the Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Los Angeles Times every day and watch ABC World News virtually every evening; paying special attention to their reporting on the war in Ukraine. Thus, I've seen all of these news organizations routinely cherry-pick for positive pro-Ukrainian news and routinely exaggerate the significance of such news on days when news of Russian battlefield successes are overwhelming. The example of the destruction of the 21st Battalion of Ukraine's 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, mentioned above, is illustrative of such imbalance and pro-Ukrainian bias.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Walter Uhler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Walter C. Uhler is an independent scholar and freelance writer whose work has been published in numerous publications, including The Nation, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Journal of Military History, the Moscow Times and the San (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Grand Jury Report: Part two of "What did Joe Paterno know and when did he know it?"

Three False Assertions by the Grand Jury turned the Press and Public against Joe Paterno and Penn State

New, Previously Suppressed Grand Jury Testimony and Joe Paterno: Part four of "What did Joe Paterno know and when...

What did Joe Paterno know and when did he know it? Part One

Incompetent Journalists at the Philadelphia Inquirer Slandered Joe Paterno

Hitting Penn State's Board of Trustees Where it Hurts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend