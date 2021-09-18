

Still from The Lost Highway (David Lynch, 1997)

Flash Fiction: On the Lost Highway to the VA, Again by John Kendall Hawkins

for Rob Kall, who inspired me to reach for the stars

O, poor Green Zone soldiers. Gave ourselves another Nam when ol' Usama B cleared out the Russkies for us. Some colonels cut their teeth in the jungle war, saw sad-eyed Saigon again in a chopper receding from the theatre. Soldier tears, breaking from their ducts like trauma itself, recalling the misery of the minutemen waving goodbye to Red Coats as they shot them over tea taxes from Hell. Twenty years of tomfoolery among the Taliban, with nothing to show for it but a trophy bride named Alisha, blue eyes, t*ts, saved for the glass ceiling back home, feminists always pushing pushing pushing at the envelope. Whinging about the girls left behind in the Green Zone. Hypocrisy and insincerity as history recedes and we shrug to what-ah-ya-gonna-do sentimental heroism in lines at VAs for meds, Nam vets still carping, "Dicky Tao" Tom still running naked in his mind down some Seoul boulevard like some lip-doodling fool, GIs from The War To End All Wars, Part II, snarkin' at the oil soldiers and them barkin back about manufactured consensual freedom.

"It's chow line, boys," I mutter without emotion, "can we keep it moving? The smell of this sweatshop is bad enough." A matron, aproned, hairnet, mask, seems to smile. But I can be wrong. I discovered on my tour: I can be wrong about a lot of things. Being faithful, for instance. Like I really had a right to expect p*ssy to be waiting for me when I got back home, to the real Green Zone, where everybody said, in so many words, gotta turn your swords into ploughs, man. We home now. Back to Finger lickin' good. Crispy. Spicy.

"Where you at?" my line mate utters back, cool but you can tell it won't last. "What jungle were you running through, man?"

"Haiti, man."

"Haiti? What the f*ck?" He yells over to a mate in the line that circles around the room, "Hey, Mickey, this motherf*cker toured Haiti."

Mickey says, "No sh*t," and lets out a guffaw that only GIs 'in on the joke' have glissando tonsils for. Mickey, a foot soldier, corporal, think Nicholson in Last Detail, he been to the jungle on a horse with no name and didn't come out the same, and to the desert they call Three Kings, and to the poppies fields of Ghan. Calls himself a VietGhan veteran. Got himself chased by some local "warlord" who found him (snaking bong smoke was a giveaway) amidst the flowers with a naked local girl he called "Pam." She was discovered by a patrol later that day hanging upside down like a Mussolini pinata. War is hell. My roommate, an old school GI who fought for family values, says the girls in France after the invasion were effusive in their gratitude and glad to be knocked up by GIs with smokes and Hershey bars knowing their little bundle of war joy would grow up with the genes of free man instead of Vichy schweinhunde. Now that's what I call the swords into plowshares dividend.

My line mate wants to know more. "You get you some chocolate down there?"

"Beg your pardon," I say, queered by this crossing of personal space, my mind a landing zone.

