 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Five minutes that illustrates Republican ideology's affront to humanity

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   6 comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 10/13/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)
- Advertisement -


Five minutes that illustrates Republican ideology's affront to humanity This Political Storm panel discussed many issues including Donald Trump's inhumane form of deregulation. The discussion highlighted the different priorities of ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There is a distinct difference between the Progressive ideology and the Conservative Republican ideology. The Right takes advantage of the ignorance of a large plurality of Americans whether Conservative or otherwise to get their inhumane policies enacted. This panel, graciously hosted by Jon Saltzman at the Political Storm, illustrates the point.

I cannot hate or disengage from my Conservative Republican brethren because it is clear that most do not understand the inhumanity beset by their ideology. I do not want to sound crass or holier-than-though by any means. But the discussion on regulations on this Political Storm panel is probative.

- Advertisement -

One of the tenets of the owner, publisher, and editor of the Political Storm website, Jon Saltzman, is to promote common ground between ideologies. Even as his site has taken a decidedly turn to the Right, he is intent on that premise. In that light, he brought together four contributors to his website that covers the political spectrum, two Democrats (a Left-Wing Progressive and a Liberal), and two Republicans (a Moderate Conservative, and a Libertarian Conservative).

In his post about our debate, he framed it as follows.

So this was a long and complex conversation that could have lasted 3 hours instead of just 1 (I try to keep this show to a half hour)! It was also a difficult discussion because all of us are from a different place on the political spectrum. From Left to Right, in order, it was Egberto, Alexis, Ron and myself. But, it's the kind of thing Americans will have to do whatever the outcome of the midterms, I think.

In an effort to find common ground, we talked about free trade, regulations and a balance in policy between humanity vs. prosperity, infrastructure, what belongs in the "commons," how to pay for new spending and finally, circled back to the Kavanaugh issues again rehashing the same old arguments.

- Advertisement -

One thing is clear, we had major philosophic differences! We staunchly defended and offered our views for consideration. It was frustrating indeed! However, we didn't quit on trying to persuade and also to find a way to give ground. But, I am proud of us for making the effort and we will do it again.

There was a particular exchange that got to me. Libertarian Conservative Ron Litchman was attempting to defend Donald Trump's deregulation. He first used a strawman defense by highlighting the fraud that is the Epipen pricing that is only possible because of bad regulations. I found that analogy appalling because it is the kind that resonates with many who need confirmation that a dubious policy they are supporting has intrinsic merit.

On regulations,

"There are bad ones," Litchman said. "We should weed them out. But there are so many bad ones we can afford to weed them our wholesale."

It is that kind of non-methodical, non-analytic, and simplistic thinking that allows mistakes that can be irreversible. Alexis Chapman, the Liberal on the panel made that quite clear as she drew the direct line between deregulation with increased illnesses and deaths of Americans.

Please listen to the entire five-minute snippet below and share the post.

- Advertisement -

Jon Saltzman is doing a noble thing with these panels similar to many of the programs and debates we are conducting at Coffee Party USA. Many of us are promoting positive dialog and engagement without capitulation of our ideas but with finding common ground where possible and compromise when necessary.

None of this is in the interest of the mainstream media. But it is the only way America can not become great again but become what most of us aspire it to be.

We are part of the solution that will disrupt the Plutocracy's use of subtle coercion to keep us at each other's throat. Divide and conquer is in the Plutocracy's interest.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1982 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Re/ Mainstream Media...it's absolutely crucial that any private corporate funding of, and subsequent influence upon, mainstream PUBLIC Broadcasting be simply prohibited...and that all funding come from the PUBLIC, via progressive taxation...just as we pay for police, sidewalks, roads, and lots of other necessities. PBS/NPR cannot be Partly Public any more than a woman can be Partly Pregnant.

Perhaps this thinking would go a bit "viral" if PBS/NPR got sued for criminal fraud for soliciting funds (even through the mail) based on the deceit that they are Public...as if some alternative to private corporate broadcasting.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 1:09:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 579 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Somehow this message always gets confused with things that don't apply. What does apply, what always applies is money. Money is Mammon and those who worship Mammon worship Mammon above all other things. Those who worship mammon worship Mammon above all morals or ethics, above all life, human or animal or vegetable. Above the environment, above any truth that refutes Mammon.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 4:19:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289

(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 309 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Humanity first, not money!

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 9:31:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Betsy Whitfill

Become a Fan
Author 27742

(Member since Dec 13, 2008), 4 articles, 101 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

So, according to the 5 minute video, the point in question is "what is the function of 'the economy'"? One side says it is to serve the needs of the people (humanity) and the other says it is to make a profit (for the shareholders).


Why can't the economy serve both? An economic system is not inhumane in and of itself. It is the people who work the system who can use it to create inhumane effects. So lets talk about the hearts and minds of people! Everyone should know that the Law of Cause and Effect is a basic law of life, and the Law of Rebirth. Karma. What you think and do creates the cause, the effect(s) of which comes back to you sooner or later..for good or ill. People always think that whatever they do is OK as long as they don't get caught. Wrong. Karma is always in play. If people understood this basic law and followed it, there would be little to complain about. You don't have to believe it. We may not like the law of gravity, but things go better if we keep it in mind. And so with karma. All the arguing about ideology is useless. People take what they want. They need to learn the consequences of that, even when no one is looking.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 9:40:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 44 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2070 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Betsy Whitfill:   New Content

I agree partly with your theme of karma. The philosophy is a wise one for a civilization to become advanced, in my opinion.

I disagree with the idea that karma actually works for our reality. We are too short lived. We don't see the correction of our reality toward karma. In other words, the evil doers have continued to run the world and the rest of us into the ground... for generations. Think about the incredible corrective response karma should have revealed by now to our reality for those engaged in the pursuit of war mongering. One might think karma would be as devastatingly damaging to the global elites at least as inversely proportionate as the damage they heap upon the rest of us and the biosphere. It has not. Witness Yemen, Palestine, you know the litany of other state produced terror and murder. This lament is akin to waiting for Jesus to "return" to right the world.

I'm afraid we are doomed if we continue to wait unless our instinct to survive reasserts itself.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:08:39 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Betsy Whitfill

Become a Fan
Author 27742

(Member since Dec 13, 2008), 4 articles, 101 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

The Law of Cause and Effect (Karma) is coupled with the Law of Rebirth (Reincarnation), not so much for the purpose of punishment, but for purposes of spiritual education - say spiritual pain or pleasure for there is also good karma. One who kills, or cheats, or steals in one life, will in some future life be killed, be cheated, or be robbed. The greater the power, the more responsibility and the more serious the karmic consequences. The reason why there seems to be no retribution for evil doers is that we and they are not taught the Laws of Karma and Reincarnation. Therefore, people continue to kill, cheat and rob thinking that they will get away with it...and they may in this life, but not in a future life. The karmic process is long term, but very thorough.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:35:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 