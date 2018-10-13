- Advertisement -



Five minutes that illustrates Republican ideology's affront to humanity This Political Storm panel discussed many issues including Donald Trump's inhumane form of deregulation. The discussion highlighted the different priorities of ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Egberto Willies) Permission Details DMCA



There is a distinct difference between the Progressive ideology and the Conservative Republican ideology. The Right takes advantage of the ignorance of a large plurality of Americans whether Conservative or otherwise to get their inhumane policies enacted. This panel, graciously hosted by Jon Saltzman at the Political Storm, illustrates the point.

I cannot hate or disengage from my Conservative Republican brethren because it is clear that most do not understand the inhumanity beset by their ideology. I do not want to sound crass or holier-than-though by any means. But the discussion on regulations on this Political Storm panel is probative.

- Advertisement -

One of the tenets of the owner, publisher, and editor of the Political Storm website, Jon Saltzman, is to promote common ground between ideologies. Even as his site has taken a decidedly turn to the Right, he is intent on that premise. In that light, he brought together four contributors to his website that covers the political spectrum, two Democrats (a Left-Wing Progressive and a Liberal), and two Republicans (a Moderate Conservative, and a Libertarian Conservative).

In his post about our debate, he framed it as follows.

So this was a long and complex conversation that could have lasted 3 hours instead of just 1 (I try to keep this show to a half hour)! It was also a difficult discussion because all of us are from a different place on the political spectrum. From Left to Right, in order, it was Egberto, Alexis, Ron and myself. But, it's the kind of thing Americans will have to do whatever the outcome of the midterms, I think. In an effort to find common ground, we talked about free trade, regulations and a balance in policy between humanity vs. prosperity, infrastructure, what belongs in the "commons," how to pay for new spending and finally, circled back to the Kavanaugh issues again rehashing the same old arguments. - Advertisement - One thing is clear, we had major philosophic differences! We staunchly defended and offered our views for consideration. It was frustrating indeed! However, we didn't quit on trying to persuade and also to find a way to give ground. But, I am proud of us for making the effort and we will do it again.

There was a particular exchange that got to me. Libertarian Conservative Ron Litchman was attempting to defend Donald Trump's deregulation. He first used a strawman defense by highlighting the fraud that is the Epipen pricing that is only possible because of bad regulations. I found that analogy appalling because it is the kind that resonates with many who need confirmation that a dubious policy they are supporting has intrinsic merit.

On regulations,

"There are bad ones," Litchman said. "We should weed them out. But there are so many bad ones we can afford to weed them our wholesale."

It is that kind of non-methodical, non-analytic, and simplistic thinking that allows mistakes that can be irreversible. Alexis Chapman, the Liberal on the panel made that quite clear as she drew the direct line between deregulation with increased illnesses and deaths of Americans.

Please listen to the entire five-minute snippet below and share the post.

- Advertisement -

Jon Saltzman is doing a noble thing with these panels similar to many of the programs and debates we are conducting at Coffee Party USA. Many of us are promoting positive dialog and engagement without capitulation of our ideas but with finding common ground where possible and compromise when necessary.

None of this is in the interest of the mainstream media. But it is the only way America can not become great again but become what most of us aspire it to be.

We are part of the solution that will disrupt the Plutocracy's use of subtle coercion to keep us at each other's throat. Divide and conquer is in the Plutocracy's interest.