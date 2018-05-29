Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Five essentials to nail lies on Veer Savarkar

Lies that assail Veer Savarkar
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Veer Savarkar is not in public discourse. His portrait in Central Hall of the Parliament, unveiled in 2003 by Atal Behari Vajpayee, was the first stirring for his recognition.

(No surprises, Congress boycotted that moment. Sonia Gandhi stood with opposition in snubbing the event. The opposition had written to President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to stay away from the function--he didn't.)

Be witness to the "Hate-Veer-Savarkar" moment in blogs and social-media posts on his 135th birth anniversary on May 28. As the creator of "Hindutva" philosophy, the annual reviling of the man would be done in unison by TheLiars, Squint, Srolls and Duff-Posts; besides editorial pieces in "Journalism of Courage." In essence, these hacks and compromised academicians would take recourse to five issues to revile the man:

1--SAVARKAR SOUGHT MERCY FROM BRITISH

Savarkar spent 27 years in jail and under prison-restrictions between 1910-1937. He was sentenced to 50-year imprisonment and transported to the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ("Kaalapaani") on July 4, 1911. In next decade, he wrote at least four mercy petitions for his release. The left-liberal echo-chamber hold it as an evidence of his opportunism.

Let's look at what Savarkar underwent while serving "Kaalapaani," in the most inhuman jail of all. Prisoners were manacled; gruel to eat was riddled with worms; inmates, formed in groups, were chained like bullocks and hauled to oil mills, grinding mustard seed, for endless hours. Prisoners were flogged. Light was scarce. No talking between prisoners at mealtime. No contact with outside world. Those resisting food had a rubber catheter inserted through the nostril and into the gullet and so to the stomach. Medical aid was none. It was a precursor to Gulag Archipelago and Guantanamo bay prisons of our times.

Savarkar endured all this and much more. His badge was marked "D"--for Dangerous. He was subjected to unspeakable cruelties. Every time there was trouble in the compound, Savarkar was punished. The British were determined he must not be allowed to leave the prison alive.

(Before we proceed, let's see how it contrasted with jails of pliable Congress leaders: it was almost a holiday vacation. We have the good word of none other than Asaf Ali: that Nehru almost had a bungalow to himself in his so-called jail with curtains of his choicest colour: blue. He could do gardening at leisure; write his books. When his wife was sick, his sentence was suspended even without he asking for it! Nehru "graciously" accepted the offer.)

As subsequent events were to show, there was a method in Savarkar's mercy pleas. He didn't want his life's mission to rot away in prison and come to a grief as it happened to Rajput warriors in the past. Jaywant Joglekar, who authored a book on him, dubbed his clemency pleas a tactical ploy like Shivaji's letter to Aurangzeb during his arrest in Agra.

After his release in 1937, Savarkar led a political movement to prevent the Partition of India as president of Hindu Mahasabha.

2--DIDN'T SUPPORT QUIT INDIA; PLEDGED SOLDIERS TO BRITISH IN WW2

Savarkar's stance to British was: "Quit India but not Army." Unlike Gandhi, he firmly believed "military strength" as key to India's survival. He pledged Indian men as soldiers to British and helped Hindu-Sikh youths to join Indian army and thus reduce latter's essentially Muslim-dominated numbers. It came handy during the partition or even when Pakistani raiders came up to Srinagar in 1947. But for these "secular" numbers, not just Jammu and Kashmir, event West Bengal, East Punjab or Delhi could've been overwhelmed.

It's laughable to even suggest Savarkar worked for the British. After Second World War broke out, he wrote once and cabled on another occasion to US President Franklin Roosevelt, urging him to ask "Britain too to withdraw armed domination over Hindustani."

Savarkar, and Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, were keen on Indianising the British-India army. This effort of his was endorsed by both Rash Behari Bose and Subhas Chandra Bose--the revolutionaries behind the Indian National Army (INA). Subhas Bose praised Savarkar in his broadcast from Singapore on June 25, 1944, "for fearlessly exhorting the youth to enlist in the armed forces." Rash Behari Bose spoke thus in his radio broadcast: "In saluting you, I have the joy of doing my duty towards one of my elderly comrades in arms. In saluting you, I am saluting the symbol of sacrifice itself."

It was INA that forced Britain's hands to quit India.

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

What critics won't tell you is that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (May 28, 1883- February 26, 1966) was an atheist. He had asked his relatives to perform only his funeral and no rituals of 10th or 13th day as is done in Hindu faith.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 8:19:38 PM

