Five Ways to Learn Something New and Boost Your Career Skills

Learning something new can be a great way to boost your career skills, as well as improving your personal prospects. However, some methods pose a serious challenge when it comes to time and/or finances. Therefore, we have put together a list of five methods you can utilize that will teach you something new that you can use in your career, along with helpful recommendations on how you can achieve them.

The first point on our list is more than likely set to be the most time and money intensive option for many of you, but that does not mean it should be something you discount immediately. Getting a degree, or getting an advanced degree for those of you who already have one, is a perfect way to learn something new and gain an accreditation alongside it to prove your skills. For those who may be worried about the financial impact of this option, we recommend considering a student loan with a private lender, as these can be significantly more beneficial in the long run than standard avenues. You can also use a student loan calculator so that you know exactly what you will be expected to pay and therefore whether you can realistically afford it.

There is a reason why many of the leading minds of the world today recommend reading at over 50 books a year. Reading is a great way to learn something new about your chosen skill area from those who have already mastered it. However, reading can also be a time intensive endeavor, time that you may not currently have available. Fortunately, audio book providers have made it even easier to access the content of books, giving you the ability to listen to readings of them whilst doing other things.

If you are more interested in learning from others in a face-to-face and more personal environment, then conferences are a perfect choice for you. These events allow multiple people in a career field or a group who are all interested in the same topic to meet and learn from a host of leading minds who will give presentations and participate in Q&A sessions. We recommend enquiring with your employer as to whether they would be willing to finance your trips to these conferences, as some companies offer this option as part of their continuous learning promise.

Podcasts are another highly accessible method to learning something new and have become more and more popular in recent years. It is now easier than ever to find a podcast on a topic of your interest, whether that be personal development, the latest trends in technology, or just a conversation with a top innovator in your field. In addition, podcasts are easy to pick back up if you ever need a break, making them an ideal choice for those with a busy schedule.

Our final point involves another form of learning which has become more and more popular in recent years: webinars. Webinars typically involve an expert speaking directly to camera and delivering a presentation about a particular topic. Again, it is worth asking your employer if they offer any webinar access as part of their learning programs. Also, TED deliver regular and informative webinars which are free to access, and feature some of the most unique and inspiring individuals talking about topics which are important to them.