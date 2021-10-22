Fishing For The Sucker Born Every Minute



I shouldn't have done it, but I couldn't resist the temptation. Sometime in the middle of last year's presidential campaign, I clicked on one of Trump's ever-present popup ads offering me the chance to offer my opinions on the issues facing our country. Under the name of Go F###yourself, I proceeded to tell him that I didn't want the wall built, that defunding the police was an excellent idea and that I didn't think the mainstream media was #FakeNews or a threat to our country. I don't think that he read my responses.

Almost immediately "Go" received his first email thanking him for his "support" and encouraging a donation to the Trump campaign. It was quickly followed by another, and then another. And then still another. It was a constant torrent of appeals from Trump, members of his family, and others within the Trump orbit.

The flood was funny at first as it smelled of desperation, but then the relentless pleas for cash became a nuisance. Checking my email became as exciting as watching PBS during pledge week. I started reporting the emails as spam and, eventually, they stopped clogging my inbox.



The constant barrage of appeals gives a lot of insight into how little Trump thinks of his supporters. Any person with an ounce of common sense knows that Jr. is not writing these emails personally, but the email campaign is rooted in a narrative that the entire Trump family is discussing the supporter around the dinner table as they feast on ketchup smothered steak. The basic message is that the former president was disappointed when "he noticed your name wasn't on" the current list of donors who have recently shown their support. Aren't you supposed to be a patriot?



As the demographics of our country change, Trump has found support in those who long for the good ole days when racism, misogyny, and homophobia could be openly displayed without repercussions. He may have lost the White House, but he is still their messenger as shown by the legions who were willing to jettison their moral grounding to support a lie on January 6. Never one to pass on a path to easy money, Trump continues to profit from their angst and fear, one donation at a time.

