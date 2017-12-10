Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

From commons.wikimedia.org: Russian Embassy US {MID-207272}
Russian Embassy US
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
On December 1, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to two counts of lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Sergey I. Kislyak, then Russia's ambassador to the United States. The charges, and Flynn's plea, were part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of "Russian meddling" in the 2016 US presidential election.

Finally! Hard evidence! The Trump campaign really did work with the Russians to fix the election and deprive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton of her pre-ordained return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue!

But there are big problems with that narrative.

Americans cast their votes for president on November 8, 2016. The Electoral College voted on December 19.

The charges relate to discussions between Flynn and Kislyak on December 22 and December 29. If the two were conspiring to fix the presidential election, they must have been using a time machine. Surely we would have heard about that part if there was anything to it, right?

So, if the incoming National Security Advisor and the Russian ambassador weren't conspiring to fix the election, what were they talking about? According to the charges and plea, two things (two things that Flynn lied about, anyway):

First, on December 22, Flynn apparently asked the Russian government to help delay or kill a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlements in occupied Arab territory.

Secondly, on December 29, Flynn apparently asked the Russian government to refrain from retaliating in kind versus sanctions imposed by the Obama administration.

Flynn lobbied Russia -- after the election -- on behalf of Israel, and Flynn lobbied Russia -- after the election -- on behalf of the United States. He pleaded guilty to lying about those two things. He was neither charged with, nor admitted to, colluding with the Russians prior to the election or with an eye toward affecting it.

So no, none of this is evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Rather, it is prosecutorial abuse and extortion. Mueller charged Flynn with "crimes" that shouldn't be illegal and that are unrelated to the supposed point of the investigation -- and probably threatened to also charge his son -- in order to "flip" Flynn, get him on Mueller's side instead of Trump's side, and thereby possibly make progress toward taking down bigger game.

Nobody owes the FBI the truth. Subjects of investigation have no moral obligation to cooperate in their own prosecution. It's law enforcement's job to find evidence, not potential defendants' job to assist them in doing so. Unless one is under oath in court, no law should compel truthfulness or punish falsehood in talking to the cops.

Did the Russian government meddle in the 2016 presidential election, above and beyond a few weird and likely completely ineffectual social media campaigns? Your guess is as good as mine. So far, the evidence still hasn't shown up.

But another government, Israel's, didn't even bother to hide its meddling. And it took its first installment of payback in having Michael Flynn lobby the Russians on its behalf. Don't hold your breath waiting for a Special Counsel to investigate that.

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Comment by David William Pear:

Thanks Tom, it has puzzled me too: why is lying to the police illegal? It doesn't make sense. If someone commits murder and then hides the gun they can be charged with "concealing evidence". It gets ridiculous. If the murder wipes their fingerprints off the gun and then hides it, then it is two counts of concealing evidence. Then if they lied about it to the police...wow, it is a one person crime wave, all related to one crime.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 at 1:15:06 AM

Thomas Knapp

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Exactly. And this charge seems to mostly be a "we couldn't get you on anything else" charge that is used to either punish people who can't be proven to have committed a real crime, or to "enhance" a prosecution with extra charges, or to threaten someone so as to get a plea deal and a cooperating witness.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 at 2:19:09 AM

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


There is always jury nullification, but most prosecutions never get to the jury. What is an innocent person to do when faced with 10 years with time off for good behavior or prosecution for 35 years? The public needs education on jury nullification and maybe then innocent people would not take a phony plea deal: paid informants, jail house finks, stings, stop and frisk, DWB, and plea deals for perjury.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 at 3:14:09 AM

