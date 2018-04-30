

Rene

Today's interview is with actor/producer/writer Rene Mena . Rene has just completed the budget for his feature film Prescience. Rene is a jack of all trades for film and is up and coming in a number of categories. The film is about the personal and professional struggles of a criminal defense attorney.

Where are you from and how did you come to LA?

I was born in Sonsonate, El Salvador. My family and I moved to Richmond, VA at 16. I lived there till I stumbled into acting 7 years ago. I now live in Los Angeles.

Did you come up with the idea for this film, or what is the other writer Kidd Envy?

No. I did not. It was all my friend, writer, and producing partner Kidd Envy. He came up with concept, and I helped to develop it.

What else can you tell us about the film?

I am comfortable telling you that we're pushing the boundaries. It is an interesting story about love and struggles and I think a lot of people will be able to relate to it.

Are you the main character?

Yes!

What was it like working with Linda Gray? Didn't she work on Dallas?

Linda is one of the most beautiful people I've met. She is brilliant at she does and an amazing woman who is now a friend of mine. Yes, she played Sue Ellen Ewing on the hit TV Show DALLAS. Linda and I worked in a film called "Wally's Will" three years ago and since we stayed friends.

How did you come across Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts brother?

Since we started developing the story we wrote both character's Linda and Eric's with them in mind so once we approached them we knew they were the only options for those roles. Thankfully they both accepted the roles and wanted to be part of our Prescience family.

How did you get into the film industry?

I started as an actor in Richmond, VA where an ex lover of mine dared me to go to an audition. I took the dare and run with it. I ended up booking the gig and falling in love with acting. Three years later I decided to start producing.

What has prompted you to take on so many roles?

The love and respect I have for the arts. The hunger to succeed in this industry and to leave a mark.

Are you still in preproduction, or have you moved in active production?

Yes. We're still in preproduction. Principal photography begins May 21.

Once the film is finished, what are your plans to get it out?

I hope to get some sort of distribution either independent or any kind. I plan on holding industry showings and hopefully someone will want to take a chance on us and help us get it somewhere.

Tell us what other people you've worked with in the industry.

Haha. I am not a fan of dropping names, but let's just say "I've been around" lol.

Who are your major influences?

I have a bunch but I always go back to Mother Teresa Calcuta!

What other projects do you have in the pipeline?

For now I have a fascinating pilot being developed with my best friend Dennis Mencia. I'm also developing RAFAEL, a full length feature film with my brother from another mother Dave Villegas. I also have a couple of ideas with Kidd Envy.

What other things are you planning?

I'm taking cycling classes for the first time in my life, and they're kicking my butt lol.

Any advice for people at home?

Follow your dreams. If you have an idea go for it. The harder you work the more chances you'll have to acquire what you'd like.