Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Filmmaker Rene Mena on His Latest Feature Film Prescience

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Justin Samuels     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/30/18

Author 72902
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -


Rene
(Image by Rene Mena)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Today's interview is with actor/producer/writer Rene Mena . Rene has just completed the budget for his feature film Prescience. Rene is a jack of all trades for film and is up and coming in a number of categories. The film is about the personal and professional struggles of a criminal defense attorney.

- Advertisement -

Where are you from and how did you come to LA?

I was born in Sonsonate, El Salvador. My family and I moved to Richmond, VA at 16. I lived there till I stumbled into acting 7 years ago. I now live in Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

Did you come up with the idea for this film, or what is the other writer Kidd Envy?

No. I did not. It was all my friend, writer, and producing partner Kidd Envy. He came up with concept, and I helped to develop it.

What else can you tell us about the film?

I am comfortable telling you that we're pushing the boundaries. It is an interesting story about love and struggles and I think a lot of people will be able to relate to it.

- Advertisement -

Are you the main character?

Yes!

What was it like working with Linda Gray? Didn't she work on Dallas?

Linda is one of the most beautiful people I've met. She is brilliant at she does and an amazing woman who is now a friend of mine. Yes, she played Sue Ellen Ewing on the hit TV Show DALLAS. Linda and I worked in a film called "Wally's Will" three years ago and since we stayed friends.

How did you come across Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts brother?

Since we started developing the story we wrote both character's Linda and Eric's with them in mind so once we approached them we knew they were the only options for those roles. Thankfully they both accepted the roles and wanted to be part of our Prescience family.

How did you get into the film industry?

I started as an actor in Richmond, VA where an ex lover of mine dared me to go to an audition. I took the dare and run with it. I ended up booking the gig and falling in love with acting. Three years later I decided to start producing.

What has prompted you to take on so many roles?

The love and respect I have for the arts. The hunger to succeed in this industry and to leave a mark.

Are you still in preproduction, or have you moved in active production?

Yes. We're still in preproduction. Principal photography begins May 21.

Once the film is finished, what are your plans to get it out?

I hope to get some sort of distribution either independent or any kind. I plan on holding industry showings and hopefully someone will want to take a chance on us and help us get it somewhere.

Tell us what other people you've worked with in the industry.

Haha. I am not a fan of dropping names, but let's just say "I've been around" lol.

Who are your major influences?

I have a bunch but I always go back to Mother Teresa Calcuta!

What other projects do you have in the pipeline?

For now I have a fascinating pilot being developed with my best friend Dennis Mencia. I'm also developing RAFAEL, a full length feature film with my brother from another mother Dave Villegas. I also have a couple of ideas with Kidd Envy.

What other things are you planning?

I'm taking cycling classes for the first time in my life, and they're kicking my butt lol.

Any advice for people at home?

Follow your dreams. If you have an idea go for it. The harder you work the more chances you'll have to acquire what you'd like.


 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Screenwriter. Historian. BA in History and certificate in Latin American studies from Cornell University. MA in English Education from Columbia University. Very interested in public policy.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NBC Universal Telemundo Host Raymond Arrieta Does Racist Blackface and Brownface Performances On TV

Rapid Gentrification Hitting Bed Stuy and Changing the Neighborhood's Racial Demographics

Occupy Wall Street's Founders and Take Ownership of the Movement

The Degeneration of Occupy Wall Street Into A Charity

Marjorie Hill, GMHC's First Black Woman CEO, Thrown Under the Bus

Discrimination And Nepotism In Hollywood

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Justin Samuels

Become a Fan
Author 72902
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 21, 2011), 4 fans, 49 articles, 15 quicklinks, 49 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Upcoming filmmaker on his latest film Prescience.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 30, 2018 at 4:57:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 