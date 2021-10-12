 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Film Review: The Mauritanian: The Odyssey of Prisoner 760

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments, In Series: Film Review
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

image from Guanatanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Salahi
image from Guanatanamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Salahi
(Image by Mohamedou Ould Salahi)   Details   DMCA

The Odyssey of Prisoner 760

by John Kendall Hawkins

Salahi... spoke fluent Arabic, French, and German. English was his fourth language. Since he had learned it in captivity, some of his earliest phrases were "I ain't done nothing," "cavity search," "f*ck this," and "f*ck that."


 - Ben Taub, "Guantanamo's Darkest Secret," New Yorker, April 15, 2019

It didn't take guard Steve Wood very long to draw the conclusion that his highly secluded prisoner was not the monster his government said he was. In 2004, as a member of the Oregon National Guard, he was deployed to the Guantanamo Bay (Gitmo) and assigned security duty in "a secret, single-occupancy unit" of the detainee camp, Echo Special, where he spent all of his time guarding Mohamedou Ould Salahi, Prisoner 760, regarded then as the crown jewel of al Qaeda mastermindfullness. As New Yorker writer Ben Taub explains in his excellent, and unusual account of doing time together, "Guantanamo's Darkest Secret," when Wood first met Salahi the detainee "reached for a handshake, and said, 'What's up, dude?'" Not too long afterward, Wood began to suspect that the US government had nicknamed "Pillow" and "Forrest Gump," was totally wrong about the guy.

Salahi was detained at Guanta'namo Bay detention camp without charge from 2002 until his release on October 17, 2016. Taub writes, "Military officials considered him 'the poster child for the intelligence effort at Guanta'namo.'" A Department of Defense rap sheet, dated March 2008, and posted on Wikileaks, tells us that Salahi "enemy combatant status was reassessed in December 2004 and he remains an enemy combatant." The sheet notes that "He is highly intelligent and has been cooperative, as long as it does not link him to terrorist activities beyond what he has already conceded: that he is an admitted member of al-Qaida." It justifies his detention by alleging that Salahi "is an associate with and probable recruiter of several 11 September 2001 terrorist attack hijackers." We're told the rationale for his continued detention: "Detainee still has useful information regarding extremist activity in North Africa, Europe, and Canada, as well as information concerning the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks." Sounds like a slam duck.

In 2008, the German magazine Der Spiegel ran an article that essentially indicted Salahi, although no charges had yet been laid. Salahi had spent considerable time in Germany and earned an electrical engineering degree there at Duisberg University. In a long piece, "The Career of Prisoner No. 760," Spiegel, employing die Stimme Gottes reporting, alleged all kinds of things it didn't support. It was a Nuremberg libel rally. They claimed, without attribution or substantiation, that "It is beyond doubt that Slahi was a promoter of global jihad." Spiegel goes on a Nazi-esque rant:

Agents at the FBI and CIA, as well as former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, view Slahi as a central figure in international terrorism, a man partly responsible for murderous attacks on New York and Washington. Rumsfeld, who left office in 2006, was familiar with the Slahi file, and it was Rumsfeld who issued a direct order to interrogate the prisoner -- using torture, if necessary -- until he revealed what he knew.

And in a gaffe reminiscent of the film Brazil (Buttle/Tuttle), Spiegel misspelled his name -- it's Salahi not Slahi -- keeping a clerical error applied to his file by a near-illiterate clerk in Mauritania.

At the time of the rap sheet, in June 2008, the Supreme Court had ruled in Boumediene v. Bush that the Military Commission's Act (MCA) of 2006 could not remove detainees' right to habeas and access to the federal court system. In 2010, a judge ordered Salahi freed on the grounds of habeas corpus, but the Obama administration appealed and in remand Salahi remained. Provided privileges and rewards for his cooperation, Salahi had a TV and computer and was provided paper, with which he penned a few books, including what would become a bestselling 2015 memoir of his plight, Guantanamo Diary. The book is the basis for the new film, The Mauritanian.

In the New Yorker piece, Taub tells us that what attracted Steve Wood to the position at Gitmo:

A job posting depicts life as an intelligence officer in Guanta'namo Bay as "a rewarding challenge with incredible surroundings" -- sunsets, beaches, iguanas, pristine Caribbean blue. "After a hustled day of tackling a myriad of issues and directly contributing to the global war on terrorism," it reads, "fun awaits."

Not only that, but an opportunity to keep economic growth alive is provided in the form of the military operating several fast food franchises, including McDonald's, two Subways, KFC, A&W Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and an ice cream shop that sells Starbucks coffee. All the trappings you would need to feel pleasantly trapped.

Near the beginning of The Mauritanian, during the first Gitmo prison scene with Salahi meeting his legal reps for the first time, the viewer is presented with a sense of surreality. So much security -- pat downs, screenings -- to see a client, but the Mickey D's bag comes through unscathed and unmolested by overprying surveillance (who wants to eat a burger that porno eyes have looked at?). There they are in the single-occupancy unit, sliding a take-away bag of fast food -- Filet O' Fish sandwich, alleged to be halal -- over to Salahi, who sniffs it and slides it back. Taub tells us that Salahi's "cooperation" has led to special privileges: "books, a television, a PlayStation, and an old laptop, on which he killed time playing chess and watching DVDs." Supposedly, cooperating detainees get a taste of the Good Life, but Salahi takes one whiff of the bag and declines, saying it's not halal, and pushes it back. The legal pair now know that they're dealing with a committed Muslim.

The Mauritanian stars Jodie Foster (lawyer Nancy Hollander), Benedict Cumberbatch (military prosecutor Stuart Couch), Shailene Woodley (Hollander's assistant Teri Duncan), and Tahar Rahim (Mohamedou Ould Salahi). The screenplay was written by M. B. Traven and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani based on Salahi's memoir. It was directed by Kevin Macdonald whose previous work has included several documentaries, including the recent 2020: The Story of Us, which tells personal tales of Covid-19, and Marley (2012), a well-received biopic of the reggae singer, as well as political thriller State of Play (2009), and the Academy Award-winning The Last King of Scotland (2006), featuring Forest Whitaker's stellar performance as Idi Amin.

The plot involves three focal journeys -- that of Salahi, Hollander and Couch. Kind of a Left-Right rock 'em sock 'em partisan battle Americans have become accustomed to now, and which the MSM reinforces with constant carping that distracts from what the Bastards are up to while everyone's opining. The film is, of course, primarily about Salahi's journey. In December 1990, Salahi went to Afghanistan and joined al Qaeda in their US-supported insurrection against the Russians, and the communist government of Mohammad Najibullah. (The circumstances under which he joined the mujahideen would become important later during an analysis of his membership creds.) Salahi says he dropped his membership when, after the ouster of the Soviets, the mujahideen began in-fighting and wanting to take on the US next. As indicated earlier, the US military believed that he was a significant recruiter for al Qaeda.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Film Review"

Meet J. "Black" Leroy Hulsey: He's Got Some Bad News About WTC7 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/09/2021
Film Review: 9/11: Inside the President's War Room (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/03/2021
Film Review: One Night in Miami (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/03/2021
View All 16 Articles in "Film Review"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Book Review: 2034:A Novel of the Next World War

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Dylan at 80: A Sonnet of Appreciation

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 