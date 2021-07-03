Film Review: One Night in Miami

A Topical Storm in Miami

by John Kendall Hawkins

Can't seem to escape Dylan's presence these days. He's like a compound version of Hamlet's ghosts, egging me on to deeds and thoughts I don't need. Too old for this sh*t, like God Himself said. (Ophelia, my feminine "ideal," definitely made it to the nunnery.) Rough and Rowdy Ways. Selling his songs for a hero's bonfire of money. Turning 80, getting fawned on, and responding by inviting people to shut up and buy his whiskey at Heaven's Door (don't knock knock knock it until you've tried it). And then I'm hearing that the CIA may actually have written Scorpions' "Wind of Change," which was reminiscent of "Blowing in the Wind," and BAM! watching the film One Night in Miami (2021) the crucial moment comes when Malcolm X busts Sam Cooke's balls and tells him he can do a song better than "that Dylan," and out comes "A Change Is Gonna Come."

And as if that weren't trippy enough, I came across a YouTube video yesterday of Sam Cooke singing Dylan's "Blowing in the Wind," in one of the best covers of the song I've ever heard. Whoa! Check it out:

Pass the acid bong, man.

One Night in Miami tells the true story of the commingling of four great African-American heroes in a Hampton House Motel room for a few hours following Cassius Clay's naughty (signs of early rope-a-dope shenanigans are present) take down of "animal" Sonny Liston at the Convention Center on February 25, 1964. Most of the film is set in the room. Like last year's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the film is based on a stage play. This one by Kemp Powers. The net result, like Ma Rainey, is an intense ensemble dynamism fueled by crisp, tight dialogue. It feels like a play, where words matter, and one is reminded again that words are language, and language is consciousness, and consciousness is humanity, and connecting in this way, through words, negotiating our shared reality, is what sets us apart from beasts.

One Night in Miami is directed by Regina King (debut big-screen direction, after extensive TV-series work), and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity) as Malcolm X; Eli Goree (Race) as Cassius Clay; Aldis Hodge (Underground) as Jim Brown; and Leslie Odom Jr. (Harriet) as Sam Cooke. It's available on Amazon's Prime Video.

The film opens with brief intros of what each of the four is up to, just before they gather in the motel room. Cassius Clay clowns in the ring, all bee sting and butterfly free, love him or hate him (I chose to love him), his ring antics almost costing him a fight when, distracted, he catches a right cross from his badly battered opponent that floors him (but he's saved by the bell). Jim Brown, the great running back for the Cleveland Browns and movie star, sits with a white "friend" on the porch of a house in the South, the "friend" offers "any assistance," but then tells the stunned athlete, who's offered to help him move furniture, that, "sorry," he doesn't allow "niggers" inside his house. An anxious, family-loving Malcolm X is surrounded by militant bodyguards from the Black Muslim movement. A bon vivant Sam Cooke arrives early and strums his guitar in the room, while waiting for the others.

Providing strand snapshots of the main characters this way is an effective technique. It has the effect of mix-engineering the four equalized tales to come. That's one of the outstanding facets of the film (play) is the depicted self-confidence and vibrancy of the lead characters in their interactions with each other. They are separate, but equal, in the most delightful way. As Ma Rainey owned the stage in August Wilson's play-turned-film, one might have expected Malcolm X to come off as the dominant character, his fiery rhetoric and Nation of Islam militant rejection of the Mighty Whitey's Jim Crow ways, and there is plenty of dramatic tension between Malcolm and Sam Cooke, who gets worked over by every means necessary to make him see that for all of the success that's come to him as the result of the natural honey of his voice, Malcolm regards his music as pablum and ineffective for the black cause. This is the key face-off in the film.

Malcolm has less effect on Cassius Clay and Jim Brown, especially the latter, who is preparing to leave his Hall of Fame NFL career behind to pursue Hollywood stardom. Already, Brown has begun his movie career with a role in Rio Conchos (1964). "I play a Buffalo Soldier," he tells Cassius, referring to the special all-black US infantrymen, who, 'if you know your history,' got their name from the Native Americans and were crucial fighters in the so-called Indian Wars. Jim and Cassius continue: