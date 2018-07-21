 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fighting Fake Stories: The New Yorker, Israel and Obama

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jim Kavanagh       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/21/18

Author 83077
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)
- Advertisement -


(Image by State Department)   Permission   Details   DMCA

State Department

- Advertisement -

On July 8th, The New Yorker published a short piece by Adam Entous, under the graphic above, titled "The Maps of Israeli Settlements That Shocked Barack Obama." In the article, Entous purports to tell us the heretofore unknown inside story of how the Obama administration came to the surprising realization that Israeli settlements were taking over the West Bank. In the kind of irony The New Yorker might best appreciate, the magazine's latest promotional tag line is: "Fighting Fake Stories With Real Ones," and this Adam Entous article is the epitome of fake.


- Advertisement -


(Image by New Yorker)   Permission   Details   DMCA


As Entous narrates it, in 2015, the third year of Obama's second term, as his "Presidency was winding down," a gentleman called Frank Lowenstein--who was, and still is, the Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State--stumbled upon a map of West Bank settlements "that he had never seen before." Though Lowenstein--as, you know, Special Envoy for Palestinian Negotiations and all--had seen "hundreds of maps of the West Bank" and had one "adorning" his office, this "new map in the briefing book" was a revelation to him. It showed clearly that "not only were Palestinian population centers cut off from one another but there was virtually no way to squeeze a viable Palestinian state into the areas that remained."

Shocked, shocked, Lowenstein scurried off to show the map to Secretary of State John Kerry, telling him: "Look what's really going on here." After studiously having the map's information "verified by U.S. intelligence agencies," Kerry then unfurled the map on a coffee table in the White House for President Obama to see. As Ben Rhodes, "one of Obama's longest-serving advisers," recounted, Obama, too, was "shocked" at Israel's "systematic" use of settlements to "cut off Palestinian population centers from one another."


- Advertisement -

All of this shock was then translated into action. Of the rhetorical sort. Kerry "incorporated [the key findings] into "speeches and other documents, and Lowenstein "walk[ed] [the Israelis] through" those findings--though he "didn't show the maps to the Israelis." (Because what? He didn't want to "shock" them? Didn't want to make the case to them too strongly, lest it upset them? Didn't want to have to apologize? [see below] Pause for a moment, or more, to consider that demurral, which remains unexplained by Entous or Lowenstein. It's the kind of withholding of information one would do in the face of an innocent child one wants to protect, or in the face of a more powerful superior one does not want to annoy. What is the place for such reticence in the relation between the United States and Israel?)

Capping off this new wave of decisive rhetorical action, driven by the "alarm" over what he saw in the "maps" (now plural), President Obama "decided to abstain on a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the settlements." In the true punchline of the article, Entous presents this abstention as "Obama's final act of defiance against Benjamin Netanyahu"before Donald Trump took office and put in place policies that were far more accepting of the settlers."

All in all, this article presents a perfect exemplar of ideological production: it produces without recognizing the bizarre, nearly delusional aspects of liberal ideology in its current state; for the author and his likely readers, it shows the faults of that mindset but does not see them, and in fact turns them into a story re-confirming the virtue of those--whether author, reader, or subject of the story--who hold that mindset. It's not only fake; it's a fake-out.

Let's walk through all the possible meanings of this article.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Former college professor, native and denizen of New York City. Blogging at www.thepolemicist.net, from a left-socialist perspective. Also publishing on Counterpunch The Greanville Post, Z, The Unz Review, and other sites around the net.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's "Human Shield" Hypocrisy

The Rifle on the Wall: A Left Argument for Gun Rights

Charge of the Right Brigade: Ukraine and the Dynamics of Capitalist Insurrection

Edward Snowden, Lawrence O'Donnell, and the Failure of Fuzzy Land Thinking

The New Privateers: Civil Forfeiture, Police Piracy, and the Third-Worldization of America

Flight Club: The No-Fly List and the Authoritarian Theater of the Absurd

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 