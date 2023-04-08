So, fight day is coming soon.

Who wants to fight?

Does everyone who wants to fight

Have someone to fight with?

There is a sign up sheet in the hall.

North Korea will fight with South Korea (and the United States),

China could fight with Taiwan (and the United States).

Pakistan could fight with India (and the United States(,

Cuba could fight with the United States,

Russia could keep fighting with Ukraine

And with Nato (and the United States).

Syria could fight with Israel (and the United States).

Am I forgetting anyone who wants to fight?

Please make sure you sign up quickly.

There are plenty of spots

But space is filling up fast

And time is running out.

What?

No, the United States cannot sponsor half time.

Iceland has already stepped up

To sponsor Fight Day.

And besides there is no half-time show.

Once the fights begin

It's all over.