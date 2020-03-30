 
 
Fifty Cent Homemade Hand Sanitizer... not

I couldn't find hand sanitizer to buy anywhere. So I made my own homemade version.

Update: I've been informed that when hydrogen peroxide interacts with organic matter it loses its antiseptic properties. I need to get isopropyl alcohol.

aloe leaf, where I cut it
(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA

I bought an aloe leaf and a bottle of hydrogen peroxide. The leaf cost $2 and the bottle cost $0.85. I bought hydrogen peroxide because I couldn't find rubbing alcohol anywhere. And I read that the hydrogen peroxide also acts as a disinfectant. I've been putting it on cuts and abrasions since I was a kid.

I took about an eighth of the leaf and 1/3 of the bottle and Blended them together in my blender.

I put the result in an empty liquid soap dispenser . And voila, I have my own homemade hand sanitizer at a cost of about $0.50

My homemade hand sanitizer and the aloe leaf and hydrogen peroxide I used to make it.
(Image by Rob Kall)   Details   DMCA

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

Disillusionist

Excellent! Thanks Rob. We can bypass buying hand sanitizer now.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 1:48:33 AM

David Wieland

That's an interesting recipe, Rob. Using hydrogen peroxide on small cuts and abrasions is a time-honored application, but the label on my bottle warns of possible skin irritation with repeated use. I've never heard of using a chunk of whole aloe leaf like that. I think aloe vera products generally use just the clear internal gel, and that's the burn treatment I've used in the past. Of course, hand sanitizer is only needed when soap and water isn't available or practical.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:18:16 AM

j dial

And it's worth noting that soap dissolves the lipid (fatty) layer protecting the virus' RNA, which causes it to leak like a balloon and die. Soap is cheap (or was until recently, ha) and almost everybody has some. It is effective.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 3:02:55 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

I assume you removed the outer coating from the aloe vera leaf first...

Here's my question, if you mix 3% H2O2 half and half with aloe (or anything else), does that make the H2O2 1.5%? I dunno, I'm not a very good chemist or mathematician, LOL! Just wondering, because I do know that H202 is less effective when mixed with water, not sure if that applies to anything else it might be mixed with.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 4:12:19 AM

Nels Wight

roger that, Rob

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:17:11 PM

