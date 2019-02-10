 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Field Marshall el-Sisi of Egypt plans to stay in power until 2034

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/10/19

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)
- Advertisement -

Amid unprecedented crackdown on opposition, US Client President of Egypt, Field Marshal Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, plans to stay in power till 2034 by pushing constitutional changes.

el-Sisi came to power in June 2013, after he led the military to oust the first democratically-elected president Mohamed Morsi.

Amnesty International has warned that Egyptians are facing an unprecedented crackdown on freedom of expression under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's administration, saying the North African state has today turned into an "open-air prison" for dissidents.

Under the Sisi administration, "Egypt has been converted into an open-air prison for critics," Amnesty said in a statement on January 25, on the eve of the country's National Police Day, adding, "The space for dissent "is being crushed out of existence."

- Advertisement -

January 25 also marks the start of the 2011 revolution, which led to the ouster of former US client dictator, Hosni Mubarak.

"Today, it is more dangerous to openly criticize the government in Egypt than at any other time in the country's recent history," Najia Bounaim, Amnesty's North Africa Campaigns director said.

Amnesty further said Egyptian authorities had arrested at least 113 people in the course of 2018 for "peacefully expressing their views."

- Advertisement -

Not surprisingly, in recent months, speculation has been building that Sisi is seeking amendment to the constitution so that he can stay in power once his second term ends in 2022.

The changes include an extension of the presidential term from four years to six years in Article 40, and a "transitional" clause that would potentially allow Sisi to stay in power until 2034.

A 16-member opposition bloc in parliament held a press conference to condemn the proposed changes, saying they abolished the principal gain of the January 25, 2011 uprising, the changeover of civilian power.

One lawmaker, Haitham al-Hariri, slammed the proposals as a "coup against the Egyptian constitution."

"We were naive to think that they would only extend the presidential term limits," he said, referring to the plan to give the president new powers.

The proposed amendments also give the president new powers over appointing judges and the public prosecutor.

- Advertisement -

Some Egyptians have been angered by the draft amendments. They have taken to social media to slam the proposals.

The hashtag "No to changing the constitution" was the top trending topic on Twitter, with more than 26,000 tweets.

"The proposed amendments don't come as a surprise, they are a continuation of what we have seen ever since Sisi came to power, or a continued expansion of his powers as well as consolidation of that power," Timothy Kaldas of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy said.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 