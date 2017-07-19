

Swami Beyondananda inspires Steve Bhaerman

If you are feeling dumped on and Trumped on, consider addressing the gravity of the situation with a little levity. Cosmic comic, Swami Beyondananda is offering a live, online, call-in event on Thursday, July 27, during which he promises to answer questions with questionable answers as he strives to "cultivate the 'cosmic comic consciousness' necessary to process our current political 'sh*t-uation.'"

His Hahaliness is well versed in karma repair and dogma training. "No question is too deep -- or shallow -- for the Swami's beady third eye."

Taking a humor break from stressful current events has health benefits: humor boosts overall brainpower, improves decision making, and enhances the ability to solve problems. The more problems we have, the more humor we need!

The cost of this 75-minute cosmic comic cafe' with the good Swami is your choice: pay what you will. However, the value for your health and creative problem solving skills may be indeterminable.

The event also serves to launch the Swami's alter ego, Steve Bhaerman's new radio podcast, Wiki Politiki which he claims will be mostly serious, as he encourages folks to "join the upwising!" Check out his blog post about it here.

As the good Swami is wont to say, "May the farce be with you!"

Go here for more info and to sign up.