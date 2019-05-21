 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/21/19

Fear the Mustache: Why Bolton Makes Even Donald Trump Nervous

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 59593
Message Vijay Prashad
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From Common Dreams

- Advertisement -

The normal aggressiveness of the U.S. military force does not satisfy Bolton; he wants the United States to deepen its aggressiveness.

Warmonger John Bolton to Become National Security Adviser
Warmonger John Bolton to Become National Security Adviser
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Status Coup)   Details   DMCA

Even U.S. President Donald Trump, who is getting ready to pardon war criminals, fears John Bolton. Trump had hesitated to give Bolton a seat in his Cabinet (initially because of Trump's distaste for Bolton's bushy mustache). Bolton and General H.R. McMaster were both in line to become National Security Adviser (NSA). Trump went with H.R. McMaster, who lasted a year. Bolton, called "The Mustache" by Trump, slipped into this consequential post. The NSA is the main adviser to the U.S. president on foreign policy -- often more important than the Secretary of State. Bolton has Trump's ear. Trump, mercurial in his policy-making, therefore, has the world's most dangerous man whispering at him.

As his trigger finger tightened with Iran in the gunsights, Trump said of Bolton, "if it was up to John, we'd be in four wars now." Bolton is on record saying that he would like to turn the immense force of the U.S. military against Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela. These are likely the "four wars" that Trump mentioned. These would be additional wars, for the United States remains actively at war in Afghanistan as well as in Iraq and Syria. The United States currently operates over 100 military bases -- many of them in active operations -- around the world.

- Advertisement -

The normal aggressiveness of the U.S. military force does not satisfy Bolton; he wants the United States to deepen its aggressiveness.

Contentious and Intemperate

Bolton is much like the typical war hawk. Such people want to send others to war. They don't want to go to war themselves. Bolton smartly went into the National Guard in 1970. In a Yale reunion book, he wrote, "I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy. I considered the war in Vietnam already lost." When Bolton made this personal decision, his heroes -- Nixon and Kissinger -- began their illegal and barbaric bombing of Cambodia and Laos. Between Bolton's decision not to go to Vietnam and the U.S. retreat from Saigon, 3,304 U.S. soldiers died as well as uncounted numbers of Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laotian people.

- Advertisement -

In government for most of his life, Bolton worked hard against the good side of history. A key part of Bolton's work was to help the cover-up of the Reagan administration's role in supporting the Contras and in the Iran-Contra affair. After the left-wing Sandinistas came to power in Nicaragua in 1979, first the Carter and then the Reagan administration assisted the military and the oligarchy to form la contrarrevolución (the Counter-Revolution) or the Contras. Trained by the United States, the Contras used the most brutal methods against ordinary people to undermine the Sandinista government. When the U.S. Congress -- pushed by public opinion -- stopped overt U.S. funding for the Contras, the Reagan administration illegally sold arms to Iran, whose profits went to fund the Contras. This was the Iran-Contra scandal. Bolton fought to block Senator John Kerry's attempts to investigate drug-smuggling and gun-running by the Contras in Nicaragua. He refused to allow documents on the Iran-Contra affair to be turned over to Congressman Peter Rodino. Bolton did the heavy work for the administration, which nonetheless found his language to be often "contentious and intemperate" as White House spokesperson Marlin Fitzwater said in 1987.

Bolton's Hammer

Intemperateness is the mood of Bolton. In 1994, he said of the UN Secretariat building in New York that if it "lost 10 stories, it wouldn't make a bit of difference." Chilling words. Bolton lived them. He spent years trying to undermine any decent arms control treaty in the United Nations framework and he spent years trying to shield the United States from any international accountability. In 2000, Bolton ridiculed the "Church of Arms Control" the phrase a clear indication of his attitude to peace, one shared with large sections of the U.S. ruling class.

It was Bolton who pushed the George W. Bush administration in 2001 to walk away from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty of 1972, an act that sent belligerent signals to Moscow. It was Bolton again who egged Bush in 2003 on to smash the Agreed Framework of 1994 between the United States and North Korea. When U.S. intelligence -- whose credibility was damaged by the Iraq materials -- said that North Korea had begun to enrich uranium, there was to be no further dialogue. Bolton later wrote, "This was the hammer I had been looking for to shatter the Agreed Framework." It was Bolton once more who urged Trump to depart from the Iran nuclear deal, and most chillingly it was Bolton who killed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty of 1988.

Bolton's record is clear. But so are his words, not only his speeches, but also his deeply informative book -- Surrender Is Not An Option (2008). The contours of Bolton's vision are clear in both the acts and in the words. The fulcrum of his thinking is this: that U.S. power must be unchecked, and it must be used to ensure the perpetuity of U.S. domination. There will be no surrender to any multi-polarity or to bi-polarity (China and the United States). U.S. domination is absolute and should be permanent. Few U.S. elected officials have the guts to disagree with this disagreeable worldview. They salute the flag and send the bombers to spread the stars and stripes across the globe.

What are the hindrances for this permanent and absolute U.S. dominion?

- Advertisement -

  1. The United Nations, and any international treaty or body, should not be allowed to interfere with U.S. actions. The UN must be "reformed," says the U.S. regime, which means that the UN should be brought to the heel of the White House.

  2. The European Union, which pretends to be superior to the United States, must not be allowed its "endless process of diplomatic mastication," wrote Bolton in his book. It must be silenced.

  3. The substantial adversaries of the United States -- Russia and China -- must be cut down, their vulnerabilities used against them. Sanctions are an effective tool here, since to go to war with them would be, even for Bolton, suicidal. Overthrow of the main allies of Russia and China -- places such as Venezuela and Iran -- would further weaken these aspirant states.

    Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Vijay Prashad Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Vijay Prashad is the George and Martha Kellner Chair of South Asian History and Director of International Studies at Trinity College, Hartford, CT His most recent book, The Darker Nations: A People's History of the Third World, won the Muzaffar (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The South gathers in Tehran

The American Experiment Has Failed in Afghanistan

Why the Trump Administration Could Be America's Last

For All His Bluster, Trump is Powerless Against NATO Allies -- Here's Why

The World's Largest Humanitarian Crisis Is Basically Being Blacked Out by Western Media

Puerto Rico: Ruined Infrastructure and a Refugee Crisis

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 