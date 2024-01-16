Fauci Deserves Prison COVID-19 origins: Sen. Rand Paul; UAE and Islamic Nations Must Wait for Hague Court Ruling



United Nations commemorates the International Day to End Violence against Women on 25 November 2014

(Image by UN Women Gallery from flickr) Details DMCA



Fauci deserves to go to prison over 'dishonesty' on COVID-19 origins: Kentucky Eye Surgeon Sen. Rand Paul

(Senator! You are far too kind! Fauci deserves much worse than Prison!)

click here

[New York Post was founded by USA's first Secretary of Treasure and vital figure in USA history, Alexander Hamilton.* see end of article summary of Wikipedia on Alexander Hamilton]

______________________________

Dr. Anthony Fauci "should go to prison" for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and making the "worst decision ever made by a public health official in the history of time" regarding the origins of the deadly outbreak, Kentucky Eye Surgeon Sen. Rand Paul charged Sunday.

[ This is really a VERY important insight because Senator Rand Paul is one of only 3 USA Senators who didn't fall for the pharmaceutical propaganda nor the pressure from Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. to line up and get the genocidal chromosomal implosion injections! That means, unfortunately, that 97% flunked, although the odds are a little better in the House of Representatives. This is much more of an urgent epidemiological crisis than 70% of USA can comprehend. In a future article, as Founder of United Nations Santa Fe, I hope to detail what the pharmaceutical corporation mierda del toro has done to USA's colleges and universities, where even at Harvard, the President required 5 injections just to set foot on the campus! A vast topic, a truly frightening one as we struggle to rebuild health in this nation, which in our view at UN Santa Fe, is going to require both authors of books exposing Fauci to be in power from 2024 to 2032 .

Those are Robert Kennedy Jr., author of the Real Anthony Fauci, and Rand Paul, author of Deception!]

_____________________________________

Paul, a Kentucky Republican and eye doctor, has repeatedly clashed with Fauci over mask-wearing, lockdowns and other emergency measures ordered and recommended by the then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

"History should judge him as a deficient person who made one of the worst decisions in public health history -- in the entire history of the world," Paul said of the former chief White House medical advisor during an interview on WABC 770 AM's "The Cats Roundtable."

The senator ripped "slipshod" Fauci, holding him culpable for research done in the Wuhan, China lab, which Paul believes triggered the viral outbreak.

"For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison," Paul told WABC host John Catsimatidis. "Do you think the scientific knowledge that was gained from this research was worth the deaths of 20 million people?"

Fauci previously denied in testimony to Congress that the NIH had funded risky gain-of-function research at the lab in Wuhan, the area where the pandemic began in late 2019.

Paul said he was startled that Democrats still treat the nation's former infectious disease chief as a medical messiah and protect him as a "symbol of big government".

"He's never been held responsible," the senator said.

Fauci, the top pandemic medical adviser to two presidents, testified privately last week before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Paul pounced on the 83-year-old Fauci's of not being able to respond to questions over 100 times.

COVID '6-feet' social distancing 'sort of just appeared,' likely lacked scientific basis, Fauci admits.

"A guy that's smart enough to think that he can shut down the schools, shut down the economy, force everybody to get vaccinated, including children, including people who have already had COVID, including the military - we had mandates everywhere, and he was all for them - yet he can't recall how the decision-making went or what the science is to support this," Paul said Sunday.

He poked Fauci for saying he approved all the research at the Wuhan lab but didn't read it.

"It looked like the virus came from the lab. But the lab only was able to function because the US funded it and Anthony Fauci approved of it," Paul said.

"This is probably the worst decision ever made by a public health official in the history of time."

Fauci could not be reached for comment.

During last week's House testimony, Fauci spoke of a "new definition" of "operational" gain-of-function research, a phrase that often describes experiments that make viruses more contagious and virulent.

The House subcommittee is also probing influence Fauci may have had over the US intelligence community about the origin of the pandemic after a whistleblower alleged that the NIAID director secretly visited CIA headquarters in an attempt to "influence" analysts who later were unable to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a lab or was transmitted from animals to humans.

Fauci declined to respond to The Post's questions last week about the whistleblower's claim as he arrived for his interview. He also did not stop to talk as he left the interview room last Monday evening.

_____________

Saudi Arabia isn't ruling out befriending Israel. But it may come at a higher price

[This is a really ugly headline title, if you stop to think about the implications from the point of view of Kansas Pundits and News Venue Headline Writers]

Updated: Monday, January 15th 2024, 11:25 AM CST

click here

KAKE IS TELEVISION STATION IN WICHITA, KANSAS....

Already, there are some strains between Israel and the UAE, the main Arab party to the Abraham Accords. The Gulf state, which held the rotating United Nations Security Council presidency twice over the past two years, introduced a draft resolution that was critical of Israel in December. A significantly watered-down version eventually passed.

Abu Dhabi is pressing for an end to the war and a return to the two-state solution as a pathway for peace. The war in Gaza is "a turning point moment" for the UAE, Lana Nusseibeh, its ambassador to the UN told The Wall Street Journal last month.

Without a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the UAE will not be "as fully invested in the rebuild" of Gaza, she said. "That's not the trajectory we signed the Abraham Accords on," she said.

Abu Dhabi has, however, indicated that it doesn't want the war to jeopardize relations with Israel. Anwar Gargash, the UAE president's diplomatic adviser, told a conference in Dubai this month that in recognizing Israel, "the UAE has taken a strategic decision, and strategic decisions are long-term."

[Advice from Stephen Fox, Founder, UN Santa Fe: "UAE can't have it both ways, and UAE's views may change after the International Criminal Court renders its order to Israel to stop killing Palestinians; there will be little to no 'middle ground" at that point to placate both sides, which are, incidentally, loaded up to their eyeballs as our friend Francis A Boyle (who wrote the bioweapons legislation that passed both Houses of Congress in 1989 Unanimously) puts it, with toxicity from the 'vaccinations.' After the Court renders its ruling in South Africa vs. Israel, not many nations are going to want to have 'strategic decisions' like that cited above!

Estimado Lana Zaki Nusseibeh is the top choice of UN Santa Fe, of which I am the Founder, to replace the former Prime Minister of Portugal as UN Secretary General for having sold the World Health Organization to Hague-indicted pharmaceutical genocidists, William Henry Gates III and his wife, Melinda French Gates, for $200 million when Trump declined to fund it for $800 million. Those indictments remain intact in Case OTP CR 473 021, and you can read about them in news articles in Ghana, Southern California, Kentucky, Ireland, UK, Brasil, India, and here at OpEdNews of Pennsylvania, in my articles over the past 3-1/2 years.

__________________________________

*Born out of wedlock in Charlestown, Nevis, Hamilton was orphaned as a child and taken in by a prosperous merchant.

He pursued his education in New York City where, despite his young age, he was a prolific and widely read pamphleteer advocating for the American revolutionary cause, though an anonymous one.

He then served as an artillery officer in the American Revolutionary War, where he saw military action against the British in the New York and New Jersey campaign, served for years as an aide to General George Washington, and helped secure American victory at the climactic Siege of Yorktown. After the Revolutionary War, Hamilton served as a delegate from New York to the Congress of the Confederation in Philadelphia.

He resigned to practice law and founded the Bank of New York. In 1786, Hamilton led the Annapolis Convention to replace the Articles of Confederation with the Constitution of the United States, which he helped ratify by writing 51 of the 85 installments of The Federalist Papers.

As a trusted member of President Washington's first cabinet, Hamilton served as the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. He envisioned a central government led by an energetic president, a strong national defense, and an industrial economy. He successfully argued that the implied powers of the Constitution provided the legal authority to fund the national debt, assume the states' debts, and create the First Bank of the United States, which was funded by a tariff on imports and a whiskey tax.

He opposed American entanglement with the succession of unstable French Revolutionary governments and advocated in support of the Jay Treaty under which the U.S. resumed friendly trade relations with the British Empire. He also persuaded Congress to establish the Revenue Cutter Service. Hamilton's views became the basis for the Federalist Party, which was opposed by the Democratic-Republican Party led by Thomas Jefferson. Hamilton and other Federalists supported the Haitian Revolution, and Hamilton helped draft the constitution of Haiti.

_______________________________

** About the Nusseibeh Family:

Ancestors of the family are believed to have arrived in Jerusalem as early as 300 BC under the Ptolemies, though the Nusseibeh clan settled in Palestine in 637 AD with the arrival of Islam.

The family married and mixed with multiple notable families of the Levant from both Christian and Muslim religious backgrounds, such as the El-Issa Family and Al Ghussein family.

The original Muslim Nusseibeh clan included two companions of Muhammad -- Abdullah bin Nussaiba and Mu'adh bin Jabal, and many other of Muhammad's companions and maternal uncles, descendants of Salma from Banu Najjar, a clan of the Khazraj, the wife of Hashim, forefather of the Hashemite family and mother of its renowned leader Abdul Muttalib, grandfather of Muhammed.

The Nussaiba family is a clan of the Khazraj tribe of Medina, known in Islam as al-Ansar, for their support and protection of Muhammed during his exile from Mecca.

___________

A special thanks goes to the Researchers, Scholars, and Editors at Wikipedia

The Nussaiba family has a long history and tight bonds with the Holy Land, and the Christian people of the Levant, since the days their first forefathers conquered Jerusalem in the 7th century.

According to tradition, the Nusseibeh family took its name from a female companion or Sahabiyah of the Islamic prophet Muhammad named Nusaybah bint Ka'ab. She was a member of the Ansar who transferred their political power over Medina to Muhammad. Nusaybah fought along with Muhammad in battle and was an early example of women taking leadership roles in Islam. Since the arrival of Islam in Jerusalem in the seventh century, the Sunni Muslim family has held the keys of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Christianity's holiest site, alongside the Joudeh Al Husseini family (who were added to the original arrangement in the time of Saladin, the Muslim conqueror who seized the holy city from the Crusaders in 1187).

This arrangement emerged during the days of the second caliph Umar Ibn al-Khattab, who hoped to avoid clashes among rival Christian sects for control over the church. Although symbolic, the arrangement has provided the stability the Christians of the city needed, and is a symbol of tolerance and inter-religious harmony, and gave the Nussaiba family a visible role in Christian activities in Jerusalem, which include pilgrimages and visits by Western Christians.

(Article changed on Jan 17, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST)