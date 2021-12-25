 
 
Fauci Equals Goebbels?

Anthony Fauci 2020.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: The White House from Washington, DC)   Details   Source   DMCA

=?

Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1968-101-20A%2C Joseph Goebbels.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension the truth becomes the greatest enemy of the State.

---Joseph Goebbels: Nazi Propaganda Minister

Scuttlebutt online says Goebbels never said this, but who cares! It's exactly what he would have said. And it certainly applies to our situation now:

Cognitive dissonance is escalating, rising to a fever pitch. The contrast between the absurd Covid-19 "vaccine" narrative gaslighting the population and reality is so extreme, it's astounding they can keep it alive. And yet they do. Nearly everyone around me believes it. Two weeks to flatten the curve didn't work, lockdowns didn't work, masks didn't work, social distancing didn't work, first injection didn't work, second injection didn't work, first booster didn't work, double-down and get the second booster that doesn't work. How long can they keep this tragic farce going? Quite a while it seems.

Covid cases are rising everywhere among the mostly vaxxed population. Soccer players and other athletes are collapsing at sixty times the normal rate after the vax from heart failure. Here's a little Christmas ditty on the topic. Airline pilots are dropping dead at an unprecedented pace 1750% higher than normal after the jab. Think about it: These are people who have to pass strict physicals regularly, and have done so for years or decades, and they coincidentally drop dead? And yet the story remains the same; only "vaccines" will get us out of this pandemic! How do they do it? How do they keep a totally false story true in the minds of the masses, besides mass formation delusion? The story is an airtight circular argument if you talk to a covid zombie: "My case of covid would have been much worse if I didn't get the shot." How do they know? Because the media told them so. Did you know about early treatment protocols making the vaccine unnecessary (and illegal in fact)? "There aren't any, only the vaccine." How do they know? Because the media told them so. It's like talking to a fundamentalist of any religion; How do you know your book is the word of god? "Because the book says so." And I'm the King of Siam.

Well it certainly helps if you have complete control of the mainstream media, most indie media, and social media like Google, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. Former CIA official Frank Wisner would be jealous that his "mighty Wurlitzer" has been hijacked by Big Pharma, or maybe it's just the usual suspects running it? This provides a hermetically sealed information blockade on anything contrary to the Pharma narrative. Prevent Covid with vitamins C, D, zinc, and quercetin? Doesn't exist. Many early treatment protocols that prevent 85-100% of people from hospitals or dying from Covid? Doesn't exist. Infinitesimal to zero death rate from the latest Omicron "variant" (anagram for moronic)? Doesn't exist. Higher death rate from the clot-shots than from the disease? Doesn't exist. Many world famous doctors including the inventor of mRNA technology warning about the danger of the clot shots? Doesn't exist. How do they keep reality at bay? Shield the lie from the truth using the power of the state to suppress dissent, and pull the medical license or fire any health-care worker who says these things.

Gary Flomenhoft is a decentralist who denies the legitimacy of the US Empire, which consistently commits all four Nuremburg war crimes: crimes against peace (aggressive war), conspiracy to commit crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Gary Flomenhoft

Let's see them swing.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 25, 2021 at 10:52:57 PM

David William Pear

Honest article. The editors buried it, but at least they published it. My guess is that they will walk. Look at the autism numbers. It is an epidemic of about 1 in 60 children. Nobody is doing anything about it. As the head of NIAID, if Fauci was doing his job he would be funding a massive number of studies to find out why.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 25, 2021 at 11:58:13 PM

