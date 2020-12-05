Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 12/5/2020 at 04:09:48

SING ALONG! WON'T YOU? TELL YOUR FRIENDS

Fascists (after the Bowie)

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



[Verse 1]

There's a brand new algo but I don't know its name

That people with timelines do again and again

It's Likes and it's Feeds, full of hivemind disease

They do it here, everywhere just as they please



.



[Pre-Chorus]

Fascists! Turn to the left

Fascists! Turn to the right

Ooh, fascists!

They are the Google Facebook Twittery Clown

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).