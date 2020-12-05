SING ALONG! WON'T YOU? TELL YOUR FRIENDS
Fascists (after the Bowie)
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
[Verse 1]
There's a brand new algo but I don't know its name
That people with timelines do again and again
It's Likes and it's Feeds, full of hivemind disease
They do it here, everywhere just as they please
.
[Pre-Chorus]
Fascists! Turn to the left
Fascists! Turn to the right
Ooh, fascists!
They are the Google Facebook Twittery Clown
