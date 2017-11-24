Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Farm Groups from Iowa, Missouri, SD, ND, and CA join Monsanto in Lawsuit after CA lists Roundup ingredient as Carcinogen

IMG_0832 | Activists have been relabelling bottles of Monsan
IMG_0832 | Activists have been relabelling bottles of Monsan. | Flickr765 Ã-- 1024 - 312k - jpg
Permission   Details
[Note from Stephen Fox: This is all very important to me as an activist because later than the mandatory labeling on Roundup, were discussions and hearings on requiring similar labels on aspartame products, potentially a far more far-reaching decision affecting 12,000 food products and 6000 Medications, and carcinogenic. Monsanto now, Ajinomoto will be next (the world's largest maker of both Aspartame and Monosodium Glutamate). Their legal arguments will be just as specious, as absurd, as judicially rejectable, and as contemptible as Monsanto's and their Agribusiness hacks and phonies, as spelled out in this article~~~~~mark my word, on Thanksgiving 2017!]

Human Background:

Teri McCall was one of many California residents to cheer all of the rulings against Monsanto. Her husband, Jack, sprayed Roundup on the family's California farm for nearly 30 years. In September 2015, Jack went to see a doctor to treat swollen lymph nodes in his neck. That day in the hospital, he learned that the swelling was caused by anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a rare and aggressive version of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Three months later, Jack suffered a severe stroke due to complications with his cancer treatment. He died on Dec. 26, 2015.

In the wake of her husband's death, Teri McCall filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Monsanto, alleging the company knew about the link between Roundup and cancer, but failed to warn the public about the risk.

"My husband Jack was very conscious of the dangers of chemicals, and his misfortune was taking Monsanto's word that Roundup was safe," said McCall at a press conference held on January 27 in Fresno following Judge Kapetan's tentative ruling.

"I don't want to see any more unsuspecting people die from cancer because they didn't know of the danger to their health from exposure to Roundup. Glyphosate in Roundup needs to be on the list of Prop 65 chemicals that are dangerous to our health so that people can make informed decisions for themselves about the risks they are willing to take. I don't believe my husband would have been willing to take that risk," McCall said.

McCall is represented in her Roundup cancer lawsuit by Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.


>>>Legal Background:

In 1986, California voters approved Proposition 65 to address concerns about exposure to toxic chemicals. Prop 65 requires California to publish a list of chemicals known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment made its decision in July 2015. The agency maintains that it followed proper procedures in listing the herbicide and "stands by its decision."

OEHHA is the administrator for the Proposition 65 program and determines in many cases whether chemicals or other substances meet the scientific and legal requirements to be placed on the Proposition 65 list. The agency uses a "Labor Code" listing mechanism, which directs the OEHHA to add chemicals or substances to the Prop 65 list of chemicals known to the state to cause cancer if they meet certain classifications by the IARC.

Glyphosate is a key ingredient in Monsanto's top-selling weedkiller Roundup, and the lawsuit said 250 crops are grown using glyphosate.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

How spectacular stupid are these arguments from Monsanto and midwest agribusiness against California's mandatory labeling of poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals.


But this is all they have for arguments! And they are getting desperate, obviously, but still have loads of money to hire corporate hack lawyers to come up with specious legal arguments to countermand the truth, that the jig is up!


The US Courts of Appeal and ultimately the Supreme Court may have the final word on this.

I have published several articles here at OEN before on this subject. For example,here are two of the best ones:

Monsanto vs California: "Food Poisoning" (Testimony by Pediatrician Kenneth Stoller, MD)

click here

Mandatory Carcinogen warning label on Monsanto's Roundup weed killer: Coming Soon in California!

click here

That should read: "Spectacularly stupid," not spectacular stupid....

