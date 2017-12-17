Power of Story Send a Tweet        
From Moyers & Company

From flickr.com: Bill Moyers {MID-211186}
Bill Moyers
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
When I turned 80 three years ago, I retired my weekly PBS series and have since focused on the web with a small, dedicated team as the avenue for our journalism. Your response rewarded our efforts, and we have been pleased and grateful for your interest and attention. I treasure the many messages from so many kindred spirits.

Now it's time for another farewell, and with this note I am signing off.

BillMoyers.com will continue to serve as the archive of the television journalism my colleagues and I have produced over the past 44 years. I hope you find it useful. The site will go into archive mode on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Until it moves to a new home, our Trump-Russia timeline, created by the indefatigable Steve Harper and orchestrated by our producers, will continue to publish right here at BillMoyers.com, tracking the convergence of events connecting the Trump empire and Russian oligarchs now being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Watch this space and our social media (Facebook, Twitter) for more information in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, please remain vigilant and engaged as citizens in the civic and political life of your community and our country. Democracy is fragile, and no one can say with certainty that it can withstand the manifold risks to which it is now exposed.

Thank you for the company we have shared in this space -- and good luck to all.

--Bill Moyers

 

Bill Moyers is President of the Schumann Center for Media and Democracy.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

larry payne

Bill,
Before you go, could you please write your recollections of what went on behind the scenes in the staff of LBJ prior to Nov. 22, 1963? If I remember correctly, you were a member of that staff.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 3:32:56 PM

