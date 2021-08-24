

Human Rights Article 16

Family freedom requires protection. And conservative government at any level is a threat to family freedom, because of their strict father family model of governance, and its lack of respect for the human right to consent, especially from women. In fact, extreme conservatives, especially like the Taliban in Afghanistan, and fundamentalists in America, whose God is a punisher versus a nurturer, are outright hostile to the human right to consent in two ways. First, extreme conservatives are willing to harm or even kill women and their allies who insist on exercising their human right to consent to pregnancy or not. And second, they are also willing for children and their families to be harmed through imposed bans on requiring pandemic masking and vaccinations, thus creating an uncivil society, unethical businesses, and conservative government task forces.

Women have no consensual rights in Afghanistan and many places in America

Women have no consensual rights in Afghanistan and many places in America Family freedom requires protection. And examples of the above are playing out in real-time in Kabal, Afghanistan, and Jackson, Mississippi. As the Taliban overrun Kabal, they are already telling women employees of any business to go home and stay home and send their husbands back to fill the job. Women have no consensual rights in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the fundamentalist and conservative governor of Mississippi, who refuses to encourage vaccination or mask mandates, has caused the deaths of thousands of his citizens and its hospital system is near collapse. Conservatism is incapable of protecting family freedom, family life, and family security for all. And its incapability begins in the conservative mind with its strict father family idea of governance in families, civil society, business, and government, which governs with limited empathy and no mutual responsibility.

Extreme conservative morality is deadly to many

Extreme conservative morality is deadly to many Family freedom requires protection. And the first level of protection is the framing of the problem. Empathy is the soul of family freedom as well as democracy, citizens caring for their own families and the families of others, leading to freedom and fairness for all. And because all science focuses on human well-being, it is about morality and politics. Consequently, extreme conservative morality is deadly to many. And it's not that conservatives don't WANT to care; it's because their care is informed by conservatism's unconscious core values of authoritarianism of the strict father, obedience to that authority, and cruel punishment for disobedience. Consequently, their care is NOT governed by empathy and social responsibility.

9/11 was a criminal act conservatively framed as an act of war

Many Republicans are good people because their empathy hasn't been totally inhibited by conservatism.

Family freedom requires protection. And the pandemic has unveiled the danger to humanity of conservative governance in strict father families, uncivil society, unethical business, and conservative government task forces. Many Republicans are good people because their empathy hasn't been totally inhibited by conservatism - there's hope for their soul. They are what Dr. George Lakoff calls biconceptual - unconsciously they hold a progressive nurturing identity in some areas of life and a conservative punishing identity in others. However, to reach them progressives MUST talk to them like we would our base, with firm compassion and respect. This week in our Empathy Surplus Congress hearings on applying the learnings of Dr. Lakoff's Thinking Points, we focus on 4 of his 12 traps to avoid. And Traps 5, 6, 7, and 8, all have to do with progressive resistance to collective thought leadership training.

All science is political and moral.

Our Stronger Americans Working Group Page Has an Interactive Map

Family freedom requires protection. However, all of us need to be more effective caring citizens. And since public education is under attack by anti-human rights accomplices of corrupt corporations, where will we and our kids get the caring thought leadership training we need right now? Good question. Thanks for asking. Consider joining a weekly Empathy Surplus Congress, or volunteer for one of their Human Rights Pocketbook Ventures. We want to partner with teachers to distribute a complimentary pocketbook copy of the Illustrated Universal Declaration of Human Rights to every student in K, 3rd, 6th, 9th, and 12th-grades. Find out more at our Stronger Americans Working Group page.

Be my guest for the next four weeks beginning next week

Family freedom requires protection. Empathy Surplus Congresses exist to provide a place for people of goodwill in both major political parties to learn how to govern with more empathy. We have the science. We have the tools. I give thanks for the growing willingness to learn.