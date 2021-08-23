Fall out of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: Modi govt urged to restore special status of Kashmir

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the BJP government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee, and urged the government to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return its special status which was revoked in August 2019.

Referring to the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, the former chief minister warned the Centre "to not test us" and asked the government to "mend its ways, understand the situation, and see what is happening in your neighborhood."

"America, a superpower, had to pack their bags and flee. You (the Centre) still have the opportunity to start a dialogue process in J-K like (former Prime Minister) Vajpayee had and mend your mistake of snatching the J-K's identity illegally and unconstitutionally and splitting of J-K, otherwise it will be too late," she said, referring to the decision of August 5, 2019 to abrogate special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing her party workers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, Mehbooba also appealed to the youth not to pick up arms, saying the issue cannot be resolved with guns or stones. Citing the example of Afghanistan, she said the issues cannot be resolved by guns or stones.

"The Taliban are now controlling Afghanistan and they made the US to flee. But, right now, they are saying the gun will not do. The whole world is watching them, how they will behave, whether they will do the same strictness or behave well with the people," Mehbooba Mufti said.

She went on to say that said there was a lesson for the people of J-K in the situation in Afghanistan.

"I request the youth to resist by staying alive and do not lose your lives. When you lose your lives, everything is over. The people at the other end do not understand that the youth of Kashmir should not sacrifice their lives. They are not bothered. So, I appeal to all the youngsters not to pick up guns or stones. If you cannot speak with your tongue, then remember the wounds in your heart," she said.

She said America talked to the Taliban and the previous governments in New Delhi, including the BJP government led by A B Vajpayee, also talked to militants in J-K and "a time will come when they will bend on their knees and ask us what we want".

